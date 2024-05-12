Woo Hyang-woo restaurant extends gratitude to BTS' Taehyung for his support at Jungkook's 'Golden' album private listening party

Woo Hyang-woo restaurant recently expressed gratitude to BTS' Kim Taehyung for his support at Jungkook's Golden album private listening party through social media. On May 11, 2024, the place uploaded a signature of Taehyung on their Instagram story.

Woo Hyang-woo is a Korean barbecue & Lounge in Koreatown, Los Angeles, where BTS' Jungkook's Golden album private listening party was held on November 4, 2023.

The group members, including Kim Namjoon, Jimin, and Kim Taehyung, attended the event to commemorate the Golden Maknae's new achievement. The restaurant recently shared Polaroid pictures from the party on their Instagram handle, @whw_hk_1.31.

Woo Hyang-woo restaurant shared Kim Taehyung and Jungkook's picture on the Instagram story

The premium Korean barbecue lounge shared an Instagram story where a white sheet of paper with the restaurant's name was visible. Over it, BTS' Kim Taehyung has left his signature and wrote, "Waiting!! The food was really delicious, Hyung."

In response, the Woo Hyang-woo restaurant expressed gratitude for BTS' V and was blessed to have his support. They referred to him as a little brother. The lounge captioned the Instagram story as:

"My little brother Taehyungie, hyung will give you strength. Thank you for supporting me."

Apart from Kim Taehyung's signature, the Polaroid pictures of him and Jungkook were also placed on the bottom end of the table. There were also pictures of Jimin, Jungkook, Kim Namjoon, and V clicking selfies together. The pictures of the Maknae line including V, Jimin, and Jungkook were also visible on the desk.

Jin, Suga, and J-hope's names, with two hearts drawn on a white page, were also placed beside Polaroid pictures. The trio were enlisted for their mandatory military service at the time of the Golden Maknae's private listening party, and as a result, they were unable to attend the event.

The physical DVDs of BTS' Jungkook's debut studio album, Golden, were also placed on the table. The barbecue & lounge also used Kim Taehyung's latest digital single, FRI(END)S, as the background music. Additionally, they also shared a photo of the cashier's desk with V and Jungkook's Polaroid pictures framed and placed in a visible spot.

Soon, the lounge's Instagram story went viral on social media, and fans could not stop gushing over their gesture. They shared multiple snippets reminiscing about memories when the V and Jungkook dropped the pictures from the venue on their Instagram account. The fandom wished to see them again following the completion of their mandatory military service.

Meanwhile, BTS' Jungkook organized a private listening party to commemorate the release of his debut album, Golden, which dropped on November 3, 2023. The album was released through Big Hit Music and is generally a pop record. It featured prominent artists, including Major Lazer, DJ Snake, Jack Harlow, Latto, and others, and consists of eleven songs.

Standing Next to You was the leading track of the idol's studio album Golden and consisted of eleven songs. These are as follows:

BTS' Jungkook and V began mandatory military service on December 12 and 11, 2023, respectively. After undergoing five weeks of basic training, Jungkook was deployed to the Fifth Infantry Division of the Republic of Korea.

V was admitted to the Army General Administration School for an additional three weeks of military training and deployed to the 2nd Army Corps of Chuncheon, Gangwon Province.