Ziam ending explained: How did Singh survive the zombie apocalypse and the blast? Where did the virus originate from?

On July 9, 2025, Netflix released Ziam, a Thai horror-action film. The movie adds a local spin to the zombie survival genre. It is directed by Kulp Kaljareuk and stars Mark Prin Suparat as Singh, a former Muay Thai fighter, and Nychaa Nuttanicha as Rin, a doctor and Singh’s love interest. It is set in a dystopian Thailand ravaged by climate change and food shortages.

Ad

Ziam follows Singh as he attempts to rescue Rin from a hospital overrun by the undead. Ziam follows a familiar zombie-movie formula. However, this time, it blends martial arts action with a post-apocalyptic setting to deliver a fast-paced survival story.

Nevertheless, viewers of Ziam may be left wondering how Singh survived the massive explosion at the end, and what really caused the terrifying virus outbreak in the first place.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

As the final scenes revealed, Singh survived by taking shelter inside a water tank on the hospital rooftop just before the building was destroyed. Though his fate seemed sealed, the mid-credits scene confirmed he was alive. It could suggest that his journey is far from over.

As for the virus, it likely originated from contaminated fish supplied by a powerful corporation during a global food crisis. It could be a result of an act of greed that spiraled into tragedy.

Ad

All about Ziam’s plot, zombie virus origins, and Singh’s fate after the blast

In Ziam, Thailand is one of the last remaining places with stable access to food following a worldwide famine caused by rising greenhouse emissions and collapsing ecosystems. A wealthy mogul named Mr. Vasu claims his company has discovered a safe fish supply to help feed the nation.

Ad

However, what seemed like a miracle solution turns into a nightmare when those who consume the fish, including his own staff, begin turning into zombies. The first known infection happens when Vasu's close aide Purich consumes a fish-based meal and dies suddenly. He revives moments later and attacks the medical staff.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The virus spreads rapidly through Prachamit Hospital, where Rin works. Singh, who used to work as a driver for Mr. Vasu’s supply routes, learns about the outbreak and rushes in to save Rin and a young boy named Buddy.

Rin had previously urged Singh to leave the dangerous job and start a new life in their hometown. However, he kept working, driven by hope and responsibility.

Inside the hospital, Mr. Vasu offers Rin a deal. It was to help save his wife in exchange for a way out. But it becomes clear he never intended to save anyone but his wife and Rin, ignoring the many trapped patients. When Vasu fails to escape and becomes infected himself, Singh decides to buy Rin and Buddy enough time to reach a helicopter waiting on the rooftop.

Ad

He fights the zombies alone as the military prepares to destroy the hospital to contain the outbreak. The final explosion appears to kill Singh. However, the twist comes after Rin and Buddy leave for Chiang Dao.

Expand Tweet

Ad

In a brief scene near the end, Singh is revealed to have hidden in a rooftop water tank moments before the blast. The water helped shield him from the flames and collapsing debris. He emerges alive, hinting at his return in a potential sequel.

Meanwhile, the root cause of the outbreak is suggested to be the fish distributed by Vasu’s corporation. The infection may have come from a bacteria released due to melting polar ice, affecting marine life. Some scenes imply this was worsened by secretive experiments and unethical practices within Vasu’s company.

Ad

Despite Vasu’s claims of saving the nation, his actions only fueled the disaster. His “miracle” food source may have unknowingly birthed the virus that would turn Thailand, once called Siam, into “Ziam,” a land overrun by the undead.

As the film ends, Rin clings to hope that Singh might still be out there. With the ring he gave her still on her finger, she seems to sense his presence.

The title Ziam thus becomes more than wordplay. It marks the beginning of a larger story, where survival, corruption, and love will likely continue to collide. Ziam is currently available to stream on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mantasha Azeem Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.



Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.



Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.



When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs. Know More