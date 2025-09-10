10 characters we can’t wait to see in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

The phase six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is set up for success, with Avengers: Doomsday and its sequel, Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to release. With the Russo brothers helming Doomsday's production, the star-studded affair is set to release in December 2026.

The fandom has been abuzz with excitement ever since Marvel's 2024 San Diego Comic-Con panel revealed Robert Downey Jr.'s return to the MCU. Excitement has exponentially risen after the live stream with Joe and Anthony Russo, where they dropped over 20 superhero names joining the cast.

From familiar faces like Loki and Thor to new entries from Thunderbolts* (New Avengers), a large crew is joining the roster to take on a brand new enemy.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong to the writer.

Doctor Doom, Thor, and other characters fans can't wait to see in Avengers: Doomsday

1) Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.)

RDJ's reveal at Comic Con (Image via YouTube/Marvel Entertainment)

The ruler of Latvia and one of the most dangerously intelligent villains in the MCU, Victor von Doom is a force to be reckoned with. His scientific intellect perfectly matches his rival, the Fantastic Four's Reed Richards. However, he one-ups Reed by also wielding dark magic.

Doctor Doom's arrival in the MCU is bringing back remnants of the old Avengers, the New Avengers, the X-Men, and the Fantastic Four. So, every fan is excited to see Robert Downey Jr. in his new avatar and what chaos he can create to evoke the wrath of such disparate groups of superheroes in Avengers: Doomsday.

2) Professor Charles Xavier (Sir Patrick Stewart)

Patrick Stewart (Left) at the "X-Men: Days Of Future Past" UK Premiere (Image via Getty)

Professor X is the man behind the X-Men, so his appearance can signal plenty of things. Most of the fight against Doctor Doom might be a battle of flashy physical prowess, but with a mutant superhuman like him involved, a war of wits is imminent. His complex telepathic powers and a strong moral compass will play a key role in the newest phase of the MCU.

Professor Charles Xavier made a cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), so it is exciting to see a more solid shoutout in Avengers: Doomsday. With an X-Men reunion underway in the new movie, the excitement is through the roof for his character.

3) Thor (Chris Hemsworth)

Hemsworth as Thor (Image via YouTube/Marvel Entertainment)

As one of the OG Avengers, Hemsworth's Thor's re-introduction in Avengers: Doomsday is bound to be filled with electric moments and wry humor. He is the God of Thunder, and he was last seen in Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), with the destruction of Gorr and the return of his almighty weapon, Mjolnir. He also has a new ally in his adopted daughter, Love, who weilds the Stormbreaker.

Thor's journey has been arudous in the MCU, with his struggles against Thanos finally coming to fruition in Avengers: Endgame (2019). His return is exciting because he will reunite with his brother Loki and fight a villain whose face he is all-too familiar with.

4) Yelena and the New Avengers

The Thunderbolts* team (Image via YouTube/Marvel Entertainment)

Florence Pugh made a splash as Yelena, AKA the newest Black Widow in Thunderbolts*. Her tenacity is guaranteed to make fans nostalgic for her sister, Natasha Romanoff. The lethal attacking powers and dry wit will add to the action-packed premise, especially considering she brings a whole new team into the mix.

For starters, there is Bucky Barnes' reunion with Sam Wilson and the Avengers. There are the new entries, AKA the rambunctious Red Guardian, the all-powerful Sentry, and the wry U.S. Agent. Together, the team is bound to bring their successful and fresh chemistry to Avengers: Doomsday.

5) Loki (Tom Hiddleston)

Loki controls the multiverse (Image via YouTube/Marvel Entertainment)

If there's anyone who can add a bit of chaos to the Avengers: Doomsday mix, it has to be the God of Mischief. Loki was last seen trying to protect the multiverse with his newfound time traveling powers. When that failed, he destroyed the timelines and created a new one, becoming the God of Stories and holding the multiverse together.

In the Avengers' original timeline, Loki died in Avengers: Infinity War, so a reunion with his brother Thor is in the cards. Moreover, his all-encompassing powers as the weaver of timelines might come in handy destroying Doctor Doom and being the puppet master who brings superheroes from various eras and timelines together.

6) Reed Richards and the rest of the Fantastic Four members

The Fantastic Four team (Image via Disney+)

Fans got a glimpse of Doctor Doom in the end credits of the latest MCU venture, Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025). This sets the intellectual superhero Mr Fantastic (Pedro Pascal) and his powerful team up to fight the villain in Avengers: Doomsday. His intellect might hold the key to destroying his nemesis.

With Sue Storm, Johnny Storm (Human Torch), and The Thing, Reed Richards brings quintessential star power to the movie. Their brawns-and-brains combination is perfect to attack Doom in all angles. Since the four weren't announced together, some fan theories suggest that they might appear in different timelines throughout the two movies.

7) Shang-Chi (Simu Liu)

Liu as the superhero will be seen in Avengers: Doomsday (Image via YouTube/Marvel Entertainment)

With the power of the Ten Rings and the Great Protector on his side, Shang-Chi brings completely unique powers to Avengers: Doomsday. His mystical martial art powers and ability to control his Chi might be the right anti-dote to Doom's sorcery. The Ten Rings give him superhuman strength, which come in handy.

Simu Liu had only one movie to prove his suave superpowers, so it will be exciting to see his storyline expand in this phase of the MCU. His interaction with superheroes who are quite different from him might bring the humor quotient that the MCU is known for.

8) Black Panther (Letitia Wright)

Shuri is the new Black Panther (Image via YouTube/Marvel Entertainment)

Shuri is set to continue T'Challa's legacy in Avengers: Doomsday. From the original Black Panther (2018), she has proved her intelligence with high-grade technology, designing advanced weapons that kept Wakanda safe. The last fans saw her was in Wakanda Forever (2022), she took on the role of Black Panther, defeating Namor in the final battle and calming political strife with Talokan.

While her on-ground efforts are impressive enough, it is her intelligence with tech behind-the-scenes that give her the edge. Her ability to forge weapons out of Vibranium, one of the strongest substances on Earth, will make her indispensable to the ragtag group of superheroes.

9) Ant-Man (Paul Rudd)

Paul Rudd as the superhero (Image via YouTube/Marvel Entertainment)

Ant-Man defeated Kang the Conquerer in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania (2023), and set off the chain of events within the different timelines of the multiverse. So it would be a full-circle moment for him to come back to Avengers: Doomsday.

His size-shifting abilties may help him traverse the multiverse, which means he could cross paths with any of the characters, making it a fun match-up. He would also be an interesting superhero to go against Doctor Doom. While he might not be the strongest, his wily abilities and humor might be useful when they are in a pickle.

10) Magneto (Sir Ian McKellen)

Magneto in X2 (Image via YouTube/20th Century Studios)

Magneto is one of the most celebrated villains in the X-Men franchise, so to see him in the same space as Doctor Doom might break the MCU. Sir Ian Mckellen had the ability to portray one of the grayest characters in Marvel, so his comeback might shake things up in the good vs. evil scenario.

Will Doom try to get him on his team, or will Magneto forge his own path? He can manipulate magnetic fields, making him an unpredictably powerful piece in the puzzle. He is different from Doom, since his antagonism comes from staunch loyalty and nothing else.

Avengers: Doomsday will also feature other exciting characters like Chaning Tatum's Gambit and Anthony Mackie's Captain America (Sam Wilson).

