10 most iconic Michael Madsen movies and TV shows to watch in tribute to the actor's death at 67

Michael Madsen was one of those actors who appeared in many fan-favorite movies. Whether it's his long-term collaboration with Hollywood trailblazer Quentin Tarantino or his ability to elevate cameos in the most obscure horror movies, Madsen's legacy is timeless.

The actor's passing at 67 comes after over 300 movies and countless TV show appearances. He carried an indomitable screen presence in any role and carved a niche in Hollywood. According to Madsen's publicist, a lot of indie movies like Resurrection Road, Concessions, and Cookbook for Southern Wives, along with a memoir titled Tears For My Father: Outlaw Thoughts and Poems, will be released posthumously.

Here are some of his best movies and TV shows to revisit in honor of Michael Madsen's passing.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong to the writer.

Reservoir Dogs, Thelma and Louise, and other iconic Michael Madsen performances

1) Reservoir Dogs (1992)

Mr. Blonde in Reservoir Dogs (Image via YouTube/Peacock)

Eight robbers. One diamond heist has gone wrong. A warehouse hideout that holds all their grotesque secrets. A police officer who gets caught in the crossfire. To complicate things further, the robbers do not know each other's identities, and go by Mr. White, Mr. Orange, Mr. Pink. Mr. Blonde, Mr. Blue, and Mr. Brown. So, it is a complicated cat-and-mouse game of trust.

Quentin Tarantino's crime drama is a masterclass in contained storytelling, adding pieces to the puzzle until the final picture is unveiled. Michael Madsen acutely understood his vision as the crazed ex-convict Mr. Blonde, AKA the iconic Vic Vega, whose psychopathic tendencies end the heist in an utter bloodbath.

In one of the movie's most unforgettable scenes, Madsen nonchalantly tortures Officer Nash with a wicked glint in his eye, as the Stealers Wheel song Stuck in the Middle With You plays in the background.

Where to watch: Paramount+/Peacock

2) Kill Bill Volume: 2 (2004)

Madsen plays Budd (Image via Prime Video)

Uma Thurman returns as Beatrix, AKA The Bride in Kill Bill Volume: 2 to pick up where she left off. Her vengeful quest against the Deadly Viper Assassination Squad and their leader, Bill, continues, for trying to kill her and her unborn child. While she's not the type to back down, newer, more sinister villains leave her in increasingly challenging situations that require her slick action moves.

One of those villains is Michael Madsen's Budd, Bill's brother. Madsen perfectly captures the philosophy of being a murky, grey character. He dryly accepts that Beatrix deserves her revenge and that they deserve to die, but shows his coolly lethal side when she approaches his trailer, ready to take her down. His character exudes multitudes in the limited screen time, with a vanity in his appearance and a laidback confidence in his skills.

Where to watch: Netflix/Prime Video

3) Species (1995)

Madsen as the black ops mercenary (Image via YouTube/Amazon MGM Studios)

Michael Madsen plays a black ops mercenary named Preston "Press" Lennox, an integral team member in the fight to capture an alien/human mutant named Sil. Things go from bad to worse when Sil matures rapidly and goes on a murdering spree to assume new identities and mate to give birth to offspring.

While the movie received mixed reviews, Madsen's character stood out for his ability to take the source material and create a nuanced character like Press. The actor has spoken at length in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in 2018 about being typecast in negative, villain roles, and made the most of it when he was offered the part of a good guy with a sensible head on his shoulders.

Where to watch: Prime Video

4) The Hateful Eight (2015)

Cowboy Joe Gage (Image via YouTube/Zero Media)

The iconic Tarantino-Madsen duo made a comeback in the 2015 Western Thriller The Hateful Eight. A ragtag team of eight strangers--bounty hunters, cowboys, prisoners, and a supposed sheriff--camp out at a stagecoach stopover at a mountain overpass. Their divulging motives, destinations, and morals converge as their lives get intertwined.

With a Western lilt in his accent and a hat to match, Michael Madsen's Joe Gage is a force to be reckoned with. His motives are sinister, and he hides his actual identity behind his cowboy outfit. Ruthless and antagonistic, Gage does what it takes to finish his quest. Madsen peels back the layers of Gage's identity throughout the movie with quiet control and a captivating performance.

Where to watch: Netflix/Prime Video

5) Thelma & Louise (1991)

Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon play Thelma & Louise (Image via Amazon)

A life of crime unexpectedly finds a quiet housewife named Thelma (Geena Davis) and her best friend Louise when the latter kills a man who tries to sexually assault the former. As they go on the run to Mexico to escape their fate, love finds Thelma in an unexpected place. Meanwhile, Detective Slocumb begs them to surrender.

Michael Madsen plays Louise's commitment-phobic and easygoing musician boyfriend Jimmy, who goes through a surprisingly sweet story arc as the movie progresses. He steps up to help Louise after the murder, even proposing marriage. Madsen showed his multi-faceted acting prowess by stepping away from his antagonist cookie mold and playing a regular Joe with a heart of gold.

Where to watch: Prime Video/Tubi

6) The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe (2005)

The cast of Narnia (Image via Disney+)

Four siblings--Peter, Susan, Edmund, and Lucy--hide in a safe house to escape the harsh reality of World War II. A seemingly normal wardrobe leads them to the magical world of Narnia, where an epic adventure awaits. They must face their destiny and the evil White Witch who wants to thwart the benevolent lion Aslan and gain control of the throne.

Michael Madsen's versatility includes many voice roles, notably that of the alpha wolf Maugrim, who chases after the siblings because of the witch's command. His antagonistic run continued in his ability to capture the low, growling baritone of a feral creature, making that scene one of the most unforgettable in the fantasy epic.

Where to watch: Disney+

7) Free Willy (1993)

Madsen plays Jess's foster father (Image via YouTube/Warner Bros. Rewind)

This epic adventure film follows the unlikely friendship between an orphan boy named Jess and an orca named Willy. When Jess finds out the orca is destined for doom, he comes up with a plan to release it from its captivity in his amusement park. Through the course of the movie, he learns love, joy, and acceptance.

Michael Madsen plays one of his kindest, most nurturing roles as the 12-year-old protagonist Jess's foster father, Glen Greenwood. He deals with Jess's troubled upbringing with quiet sensitivity, and the subtlety he brings to the movie takes the story up a notch. His calming energy radiates in every scene and eventually gets through to the protagonist, whose relationship with his foster parents improves.

Where to watch: Prime Video

8) Money For Nothing (1993)

Detective Laurenzi in the movie (Image via Amazon)

South Philadelphia Police Detective Pat Laurenzi is stumped when a bag of money worth over a million dollars falls out of a faulty bank cart and seemingly vanishes into thin air. A longshoreman named Joey Cole quietly takes the money and decides to turn his life around. Thus begins the ultimate game of cat and mouse.

Director Ramón Menéndez's biographical crime movie takes Michael Madsen's gravitas and seamlessly blends it into a character who has the street smarts without the arrogance of a typical cop. He is the type to put his head down and lock into the hunt, which bodes well for a movie with such a unique premise.

Where to watch: Prime Video

9) Celebrity Big Brother Season 9 (2012)

Michael Madsen appeared in the reality show (Image via YouTube/Big Brother UK)

Michael Madsen appeared as himself in the British reality TV show about a group of celebrities who lived in the same house under constant surveillance. Through challenges, nominations, and evictions, the contestants keep going until only the winner is left standing. Allyships are formed, enemies are made, and battle lines are drawn before the victor is decided.

The actor made a splash in season 9, and his feud with fellow House Guest Denise Welch was one of the highlights of the entire season. His participation was met with mixed feelings from both the people in the house and fans, as he went up against some interesting personalities.

Where to watch: CBS/Paramount+

10) Big Apple (2001)

The cast of the show (Image via Amazon)

A hidden gem in Michael Madsen's prolific acting career, Big Apple centers around the New York Police Department and their tryst with the FBI as they try to solve murders linked to organized crime. The show lasted only one season due to heavy competition from other shows during the era, but it managed to capture the nostalgia of the early 2000s in the United States.

Starring Ed O'Neil and Jeffrey Pierce in the main roles as Mooney and Trout, and Michael Madsen's Terry Maddock in a supporting role as an informant, the show focuses on crime and moral ambiguity in the fast-paced New York City landscape. Maddock's rocky relationship with the cops, particularly Mooney, underscores the show's juicy premise.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Fans of Michael Madsen can also check out Mulholland Falls, Donnie Brasco, and Kill Me Again.

