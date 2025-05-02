"A good way would be to stop teaching two-year-olds to have a gender bias"- When Geena Davis gave her bold take on gender inequality 

Hollywood star Geena Davis gained fame for her roles in Thelma & Louise, A League of Their Own, and Beetlejuice. Over the years, Davis became widely respected for her efforts outside of acting. She established the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media to advocate for stronger representation of women and girls.

During an interview with The Guardian on August 9, 2020, she offered insights on gender inequality and the media’s role in shaping early perceptions. Reflecting on how watching children's television with her young daughter opened her eyes, Davis explained how male characters dominated the screen.

"A good way would be to stop teaching two-year-olds to have a gender bias," she said.

This idea underscored her belief that change must begin early. Through years of research and advocacy, Geena Davis has remained committed to making this change a reality.

"As soon as I hit 40, I fell off the cliff": Geena Davis on industry biases and fighting for change

In her The Guardian interview, Geena Davis offered a window into the challenges she faced in Hollywood. She did not shy away from the reality that turning 40 drastically shifted her career, adding that she "fell off the cliff."

Davis acknowledged the limited opportunities available to women past a certain age. This reflection revealed how deeply ingrained ageism intersects with gender inequality in the industry.

She also spoke about how her passion for advocacy took shape. Watching children’s shows with her toddler daughter, Davis noticed an imbalance. Male characters appeared far more often than female ones and rarely were women in leadership roles.

This realization inspired her to gather data and create the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media. When she shared her findings, many in the entertainment business were stunned. She noted that while there is a lot of kids' entertainment being made, these are the things that no one really thinks about

Davis recalled hearing from industry insiders. Her efforts have since had a great impact, with her institute contributing to improvements in gender representation in children's programming.

Despite her successes, Davis remains frustrated by the slow pace of change in mainstream cinema. While studies prove that films with female leads perform well financially, major studios still hesitate to adjust.

"It's a mystery to me...It’s like, for years, we’ve known that companies with more women on the board make more profit. So where’s the change? Then you have to wonder, is it ennui? Is it devotion to the status quo? It’s frustrating," she admitted.

Through her roles in Thelma & Louise and A League of Their Own, Geena Davis once thought Hollywood was on the verge of real change. Yet, after those films, offers for similar roles dried up.

Even with the rise of movements like #MeToo, she sees work left to be done. Still, Davis stays optimistic. Her belief in improving the media landscape remains unwavering, as does her dedication to speaking up.

In 2025, Geena Davis continues to blend creativity with advocacy. She recently released her first children’s book, The Girl Who Was Too Big for the Page, encouraging young readers to embrace individuality. At the same time, Davis leads the Bentonville Film Festival, which celebrates underrepresented voices and will launch its Creator Convergence summit this year.

Looking ahead, Davis is set to return to scripted television with a role in Netflix’s upcoming sci-fi series The Boroughs, slated for release in 2026.

