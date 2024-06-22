5 chilling horror movies like Russell Crowe's The Exorcism 

Russell Crowe’s horror movie The Exorcism was recently released in theaters across the US on June 21, 2024. The iconic actor features in the role of actor Anthony Miller, who displays suspicious behavior on the sets of a horror movie.

Miller is given the role of a priest in the movie and his concerning behavior initially leads to suspicion from his daughter Lee, played by Ryan Simpkins. However, Miller’s deteriorating state is actually due to a more sinister reason, as random acts of violence and other problems break out on the set.

Regardless, as fans look forward to one of the most highly-anticipated horror flicks of the year, we look at five other movies that can be watched before The Exorcism’s release.

5 Horror movies for fans of Russell Crowe's The Exorcism

1) The Exorcist (1973)

The Exorcist is undoubtedly one of the most spine-chilling movies out there. Released in 1973, the William Friedkin creation is based on a novel of the same name by William Pete Blatty and is regarded as one of the horror classics of the previous century.

The movie follows the tale of a 12-year-old girl named Regan, who gets possessed by a demonic entity that wishes to create a pathway to Earth. Her condition leads to two priests attempting a groundbreaking exorcism. The movie is still highly regarded for its groundbreaking direction, sound effects, and a range of truly harrowing scenes that are bound to scare even the most level-headed of viewers.

2) Hereditary

Released in 2018, Hereditary is a modern horror masterpiece that revolves around a young girl named Charlie, who starts seeing and communicating with evil entities after her grandmother's death. Starring Toni Collette as Annie Graham, Charlie’s mother, the story delves into their terrifying ancestry.

Annie’s mother is part of a devil-worshipping cult that attempts to bring Demon King Paimon to life. A slow burn that sets up a terrifying climax that ends in unfortunate tragedy, Hereditary is one of the scariest movies created in the last decade.

3) The Conjuring

Another horror classic that birthed a series of its own, The Conjuring was released in 2013 and directed by James Wan. Perhaps one of the most terrifying aspects of the movie is the fact that it is based on the real-life stories of paranormal instructors Ed and Lorraine Warren.

The Conjuring introduces the two characters as they are called by a family to investigate their farmhouse, which they believe is housed by evil spirits. Lorraine Warren can see and talk to the paranormal, albeit at great personal risk. Rightly seen as a 21st-century horror classic, The Conjuring has more than its fair share of jumpscares and a genuinely terrifying atmosphere.

4) Insidious

2010’s Insidious kickstarted James Wan’s second famous horror series, in which he uses a common troupe, but with hugely terrifying results. The movie delves into the story of Dalton Lambert, a 12-year-old boy who falls into a coma after being taken over by an evil spirit.

Upon his return after a lengthy hospital stay, the family begins to experience terrifying events which eventually prompt the Daltons to move. However, when the events continue in their new home, the Lamberts end up calling a priest in an attempt to save Dalton.

Wan’s style of horror is very evident in the 2010 movie, as it makes use of some terrifying scores and plenty of jumpscares to deliver a truly entertaining ride.

5) The Witch

Arguably the most unique movie in this list, The Witch is directed by Robert Eggers and set in 1630s New England. The movie delves into the story of an English family that lives in an isolated area near a forest where they encounter a range of malevolent forces.

As it turns out, the woods are taken over by a group of witches who attempt to prey on the family’s young women. The Witch was the major debut of Anya Taylor-Joy, who announced herself to the industry with a terrifying performance, which can be an entertaining watch for those who loved The Exorcism.

All of the movies mentioned above are arguable classics and are ideal watches for fans of Russell Crowe’s movie.