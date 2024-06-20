6 movies starring June Squibb to watch before Thelma 

The versatile June Squibb is living proof that age is just a number. Staying true to the title of "character actor," she has played memorable side characters in countless shows and movies, year after year. But 2024 marks a special milestone as the 94-year-old actor will play the lead role for the first time in her career in Thelma. The upcoming Josh Margolin comedy is set to release on June 21, 2024.

In Thelma, June Squibb plays Thelma Post, a 93-year-old grandmother. When she gets a frantic call from her grandson who says he is in jail, she doesn't think twice before sending $10,000 to save him. But it turns out that it was all just a scam and her grandson is safe and sound. Thelma is adamant about getting her money back so she makes a daring plan to track down the scammers.

Trending

This list of June Squibb movies puts the spotlight on titles that make it clear that the experienced actor can leave a lasting impression even with the constraints of limited screen time.

Disclaimer: This list contains information from various sources. It contains some spoilers.

Nebraska, Palmer and four other movies starring June Squibb that showcase her impressive range

1) About Schmidt (2002)

June Squibb plays Warren Schmidt's wife in this movie (Image via New Line Cinema)

In this slice-of-life comedy by Alexander Payne, the talented June Squibb stars alongside Jack Nicholson, another experienced actor who has a knack for playing complex roles.

Nicholson plays Warren Schmidt, who struggles to find something valuable to do with his time after getting retired. When he ends up sponsoring a small Tanzanian boy through a foster program, he starts writing letters to him describing his strained relationships with his family, growing concerns and about life in general.

June Squibb plays Warren's wife, Helen. In his letters, Warren mentions how he doesn't feel connected to her anymore. However, her sudden death forces him to acknowledge his misgivings that caused them to drift apart. On the surface, it may seem like a straight-forward premise but the narrative is surprisingly deep, with powerful messages about living a full life that cinephiles will enjoy.

Where to watch: About Schmidt is available for streaming on Prime Video.

2) Nebraska (2013)

Like June Squibb's Thelma, this movie also revolves around a scam (Image via Paramount Vantage)

In Thelma, June Squibb's character is the victim of a scam. In this Alexander Payne movie, Woody Grant played by Bruce Dern, is the one who falls for fraudulent correspondence. He is insistent on claiming the million dollars that he thinks he has won. Even when his family tries to make him see that it is a scam, Woody remains unconvinced.

June Squibb plays Kate, Woody's wife, who becomes increasingly frustrated when he refuses to listen to their sons. She also has a hard time trying to stop him from going to Lincoln, Nebraska, to collect his reward. The black-and-white treatment, the well-developed characters and the simple yet thought-provoking narrative come together to create a cinematic experience that is worth watching.

Where to watch: This comedy-drama starring June Squibb can be viewed on Prime Video and Plex.

3) I'll See You in My Dreams (2015)

This engaging comedy-drama is all about being open to new experiences (Image via Bleecker Street)

Like June Squibb, Blythe Danner has also had an illustrious career in Hollywood. This Brett Haley movie stars Danner in the lead. She plays Carol Petersen, who has not pursued romantic attachments of any kind after the death of her husband 20 years ago. She spends all her free time with her friends, which includes Georgina, portrayed by June Squibb.

Carol also has a special bond with her dog, Hazel, who keeps her company. But when Hazel passes away, her friends encourage her to start dating again. There is no doubt that Danner carries the narrative with ease. It is also a whole lot of fun to see Carol and her group of friends get into all kinds of shenanigans. The movie is high on emotions but it is done in a way that is both relatable and enjoyable.

Where to watch: I'll See You in My Dreams can be streamed on Netflix and Prime Video.

4) Blow the Man Down (2019)

This June Squibb movie is perfect for cinephiles who enjoy dark comedies (Image via Amazon Studios)

Viewers who enjoy thrillers know that small towns hold a lot of secrets. Easter Cove, a small fishing town in Maine, where this story takes place, has its fair share of dark secrets. Priscilla and Mary Beth Connolly, played by Sophie Lowe and Morgan Saylor, are trying to get their lives back on track after the death of their mother.

But when Mary Beth ends up killing a suspicious stranger, they have to do whatever they can to hide the body. As they hastily try to cover their tracks, they come to know about some of the town's darkest secrets. June Squibb plays Susie Gallagher, who was a good friend of their late mother.

In terms of clever screenplay, Blow the Man Down hits the nail on the head. There are many unexpected twists and turns that viewers won't see coming.

Where to watch: Blow the Man Down by Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy can be streamed on Prime Video.

5) Palmer (2021)

This movie is a great option for viewers who want something heart-warming and thoughtful (Image via Apple TV)

Known first and foremost as a talented musician, Justin Timberlake proved his acting skills after appearing in movies like The Social Network (2010), Friends with Benefits (2011), and more. In this movie by Fisher Stevens, Timberlake plays the lead, Eddie Palmer, an ex-felon who used to be a football star.

After serving time for attempted murder and armed robbery, Eddie moves in with his grandmother, Vivian, portrayed by June Squibb. Kind and generous, Vivian often offers to watch over the young boy who lives next door, Sam. At first, Eddie is perturbed by Sam's feminine ways but he soon warms up to him.

In terms of the story, Palmer isn't exactly unique but it is the experienced cast that breathes new life into the narrative. Thought-provoking and emotional, it is the kind of movie that reminds viewers that every cloud has a silver lining.

Where to watch: Palmer is available for streaming on Apple TV.

6) The Humans (2021)

This movie starring June Squibb marks Stephen Karam's feature directorial debut (Image via A24)

Viewers who have a soft spot for gritty storylines should not miss out on this poignant psychological thriller. Based on a one-act play, it is centered around a Thanksgiving meal that forces a family to face their fears and regrets.

Richard Jenkins and Jayne Houdyshell play Erik and Deirdre Blake. Their daughters, Aimee and Brigid are portrayed by Amy Schumer and Beanie Feldstein. Steven Yeun who viewers might remember from The Walking Dead and Minari play Brigid's partner. The versatile June Squibb plays the role of Erik's senile mother, Momo.

As they continue to interact, it becomes apparent that each person around the table is struggling with different issues that they have difficulty being open about. The acting is top-notch and it's hard to look away. This artistic A24 movie cleverly explores complex family dynamics, mental health, repressed emotions and more.

Where to watch: The Humans can be viewed on Apple TV and Prime Video.

Fans of June Squibb should make a point to check out these engaging titles that showcase her ability to play all kinds of complex characters with ease.