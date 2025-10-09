7 America Ferrera movies to watch if you loved her in ‘The Lost Bus’

America Ferrera is an award-winning American actress, director, and producer, best known for Real Women Have Curves (2002), The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (2005), and her Emmy-winning role as Betty Suarez in Ugly Betty (2006-2010). She has been recognized as one of Time's 100 most influential people and included in BBC’s 100 Women.

Ferrera’s film and television work includes The Dry Land (2010), End of Watch (2012), Barbie (2023), voicing Astrid in How to Train Your Dragon, co-producing and starring in NBC's Superstore (2015-2021), and directing Netflix's Gentefied (2020).

In 2025, Ferrera stars as Mary Ludwig in The Lost Bus, an American survival drama directed by Paul Greengrass and co-written with Brad Ingelsby, based on Lizzie Johnson's book Paradise: One Town's Struggle to Survive an American Wildfire.

The film follows bus driver Kevin McKay, played by Matthew McConaughey, as he guides 22 children and their teachers to safety during California's deadliest wildfire, the 2018 Camp Fire.

Here is a list of seven America Ferrera movies to watch if you loved her in The Lost Bus.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

1) The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants (2005)

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants stars America Ferrera as Carmen Lowell (Image via Apple TV+)

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (2005) stars America Ferrera as Carmen Lowell, one of four best friends who share a magical pair of jeans that fits them all perfectly during their first summer apart.

Ferrera’s Carmen deals with family issues, confronting her feelings about her father while growing and discovering more about herself.

Through Ferrera’s performance, Carmen’s journey of emotional vulnerability and personal growth stands out, showing the film’s themes of friendship and coming of age.

By summer’s end, Carmen and her friends reunite and deepen their lifelong bond, with Ferrera bringing the story to life.

2) Barbie (2023)

Barbie features America Ferrera as Gloria (Image via Apple TV+)

Barbie (2023), directed by Greta Gerwig, features America Ferrera as Gloria, a Mattel employee who helps Barbie navigate the real world. Ferrera’s Gloria guides Barbie through challenges as she confronts societal expectations and beauty standards.

Through Ferrera’s role, Gloria becomes a key figure in Barbie’s journey of self-discovery and empowerment. By the film’s end, Gloria helps Barbie embrace her choices, assert independence, and bridge the worlds of Barbieland and reality, with Ferrera making the story’s real-world perspective relatable.

3) Real Women Have Curves (2002)

Real Women Have Curves stars America Ferrera as Ana García (Image via Apple TV+)

Real Women Have Curves (2002), directed by Patricia Cardoso, stars America Ferrera as Ana García, an 18-year-old living life in East Los Angeles. Ferrera’s Ana balances family responsibilities, economic pressures, and her dream of attending college, all while discovering her own voice and ambitions.

Through Ferrera’s performance, Ana challenges societal and family expectations, grows in confidence, and inspires those around her to embrace their bodies and independence.

By the end of the summer, Ana earns a scholarship to Columbia University and steps into a new chapter of her life in New York, with Ferrera bringing authenticity to Ana’s journey of self-discovery and empowerment.

4) How To Train Your Dragon (2010)

How to Train Your Dragon features Ferrera as Astrid Hofferson (Image via Apple TV+)

How to Train Your Dragon (2010), directed by Chris Sanders and Dean DeBlois, features America Ferrera as Astrid Hofferson, Hiccup’s fellow student in dragon training and eventual love interest.

Ferrera’s Astrid is a skilled and confident Viking who challenges Hiccup while supporting him as he learns to befriend and train Toothless, the rare Night Fury dragon.

Through Ferrera’s role, Astrid provides both guidance and partnership, helping Hiccup grow in confidence and leadership. Her character contributes to the story’s themes of courage and teamwork, with Ferrera bringing Astrid to life as the Vikings work to protect the dragons and restore harmony.

5) How The Garcia Girls Spent Their Summer (2005)

How the Garcia Girls Spent Their Summer stars America Ferrera as Blanca Garcia (Image via Getty)

How the Garcia Girls Spent Their Summer (2005) stars America Ferrera as Blanca Garcia, the youngest of three generations of Garcia women. Ferrera’s Blanca experiences her first love and faces the challenges of family life in a quiet Arizona town, shaping her journey of self-discovery.

Through Ferrera’s performance, Blanca’s story shows the excitement and challenges of adolescence while growing alongside her family. Her interactions with her mother and grandmother make Ferrera’s role central to the story.

6) Dumb Money (2023)

Dumb Money features America Ferrera as Jenny (Image via Apple TV+)

Dumb Money (2023), directed by Craig Gillespie, features America Ferrera as Jenny, a viewer of Keith Gill’s YouTube channel whose investment advice sparks the GameStop short squeeze.

Ferrera’s Jenny represents the everyday investor caught up in the frenzy, bringing relatability and perspective to the chaotic events unfolding in the financial world.

Through her role, Ferrera shows the human side of the frenzy and how ordinary people were affected by the stock surge. Her performance grounds the film’s events, making Jenny a key figure in understanding the impact of the GameStop phenomenon on individual investors.

7) Gotta Kick It Up! (2002)

Gotta Kick It Up! stars Ferrera as Yolanda "Yoli" Vargas (Image via Apple TV+)

Gotta Kick It Up! (2002), a Disney Channel Original Movie directed by Ramón Menéndez, stars America Ferrera as Yolanda "Yoli" Vargas, a spirited member of a middle school dance team.

Ferrera’s Yoli brings energy and determination, helping showcase the students’ journey as they build confidence and teamwork through dance.

Through her performance, Ferrera shows Yoli’s growth, portraying a young girl learning to overcome challenges both on and off the dance floor. Her character’s enthusiasm and drive make Yoli central to the story, emphasizing the film’s themes of self-discovery and friendship.

Interested viewers can watch The Lost Bus on Apple TV+.

