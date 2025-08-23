7 best Josh Duhamel movies to watch while waiting for 'London Calling'

For almost three decades, Josh Duhamel has created waves on-screen in both movies and television roles. With two Emmy nominations and one win for his debut role as Leo du Pres in the cult classic soap opera, All My Children, he cemented his place as one to watch out for. Later, he made his Hollywood debut in 2004 book-to-movie adaptation of The Picture of Dorian Gray.

Ad

Since then, he has been a household name, known for his versatile performances. He has done it all, from rom-coms to thrillers, and from lead roles to father figures. His latest film, London Calling, is set to premiere on September 19, 2025. Directed by Allan Ungar, the movie brings a mix of humor and action sequences.

Josh Duhamel's character, Tommy, escapes a murder scene in London and hides out in LA, only to be saddled with babysitting his crime boss friend's teenage son, Julian. While fans await its release, other movies like Bandit are a must-watch.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong to the writer.

Bandit, Love, Simon, and other Josh Duhamel movies to watch while fans wait for London Calling

1) Bandit (2022)

Duhamel is the Flying Bandit (Image via YouTube/One Media Coverage)

Josh Duhamel embodies the character of a real-life serial robber named Gilbert Galvan Jr., AKA "The Flying Bandit". After escaping from a prison in Michigan, Galvan Jr. crosses into Canada, assumes a new identity as Rob Whiteman, falls in love, and robs multiple cities as a security analyst. Things get complicated when he meets a loan shark named Tommy Kay (Mel Gibson).

Ad

Fans eagerly waiting for London Calling must check out Duhamel and Alan Ungar's first collaboration to get a sense of their direction, performance, and synergy. The movie is considered the actor's career-best performance and is a must-watch for crime lovers who love a good cat-and-mouse chase.

Where to watch: Apple TV/Prime Video

2) Love, Simon (2018)

Duhamel plays Simon's father alongside Jennifer Garner (Image via YouTube/

Simon (Nick Robinson) navigates the perils and trepidations of high school as a closeted homosexual boy. His seemingly perfect life goes awry when his emails with the mysterious "Blue" fall into the wrong hands. He jumps through hoops in an attempt to save himself from being outed, while discovering who he truly is with the help of his friends, family, and his mysterious online connection.

Ad

In this coming-of-age romantic comedy by Greg Berlanti, Josh Duhamel portrays Simon's father, Jack, alongside Jennifer Garner. He plays the chill dad who uses humor to diffuse difficult situations. This becomes a jarring reality when Simon comes out to his parents. He shows the nuance of a parent's muddled confusion and the road to acceptance.

His apology and reconciliation with Simon then becomes one of the most tender moments in the movie.

Ad

Where to watch: Netflix

3) Transformers (2007)

Duhamel plays a military captain (Image via YouTube/Paramount Movies)

On one hand, there are the good guys, AKA the Autobots. On the other hand, the Decepticons are out to destroy humanity. Teenager Sam Witwicky stumbles into their war when he purchases an Autobot named Bumblebee, disguised as a 1976 Chevrolet Camaro. On the other side of the world, Captain William Lennox realizes that the Decepticons might be a bigger threat than expected.

Ad

Every Transformers fan will know Josh Duhamel's iconic performance as the captain. Anyone looking for the moral good in the story can immediately zero in on Lennox. He wears his steadfast morals on his sleeve, and his empathy extends even to the enemy. The 2007 original, directed by Michael Bay, is the start of his narrative, and London Calling fans will enjoy his strategic action sequences.

Where to watch: Paramount+

4) Life As We Know It (2010)

Ad

Heigl and Duhamel in the movie (Image via Warner Bros.)

Welcome to chaos central - the lives of Holly Berenson (Katherine Heigl) and Eric Messer (Josh Duhamel). Their lives as successful professionals get upended twice: once when best friends set them up on a date and it goes poorly, and the second time, when their best friends die in a car crash and leave their one-year-old, Sophie, in their custody as the joint Godparents.

Ad

Greg Berlanti's romance movie explores their forced proximity as they rethink their life decisions, learn to co-parent, and eventually fall in love. The characters are messy yet relatable, and Duhamel and Heigl share an easy chemistry that makes the movie an easy evening binge. The will-they-won't-they tension adds a layer of anticipation as well.

Where to watch: Prime Video/HBO Max

5) Scenic Route (2013)

The duo on a road trip (Image via Amazon)

Estranged best friends Mitchell and Carter agree to put their past resentment behind them and go on a road trip, hoping it will fix things. But when loaded conversations, a deliberate flat tire, and an accidental almost-murder steer them off course, things enter murky territory, and the duo has to face their life's choices and inevitably, each other.

Ad

In this Kevin and Michael Goetz psychological thriller, Josh Duhamel and Dan Fogler play with the psyche of friendship and the codependent emotions that come with it. They bring intensity to their roles that pushes the storyline into anxiety-driven horror territory. Every scene slowly nudges the viewer, and before they know it, the overwhelming reality catches up with them, making it a must-watch.

Where to watch: Tubi TV/Prime Video

6) When in Rome (2010)

Ad

Duhamel plays Nick (Image via YouTube/Disney Australia & New Zealand)

Josh Duhamel fans waiting for London Calling can switch gears and engage in this romantic fantasy about Beth (Kristen Bell), an art curator in New York who makes a last-ditch attempt at love on her trip to Rome. When she takes magic coins from a fantastical fountain, she inadvertently attracts four men. But her eye goes straight to her sister's husband's best man, Nick.

Ad

Duhamel shows versatility across genres. Whether it's an action role or a whimsical portrayal of a man in the city of Rome, he delivers. Great chemistry with Kristen Bell, a character that makes fans immediately root for him, and a slight element of fantasy make this film a perfect cozy watch.

Where to watch: Prime Video

7) Win a Date with Tad Hamilton! (2004)

Josh Duhamel is the titular hero (Image via Amazon)

Fans looking forward to Josh Duhamel's latest flick, London Calling, must check out one of his earliest roles that put his career on the map. Meet Tad Hamilton, the slimy actor who has a way with words and women. This includes Rosalee (Kate Bosworth), a small-town girl who wins a date with him, much to the dismay of Pete (Topher Grace), her best friend waiting to win her love.

Ad

Duhamel can portray the charmer and the sleazebag, depending on the script, which makes this rom-com a riotous watch. But it's his growth from the famous actor who cares about nobody, to a genuine friend, that makes Tad one of his most-loved performances.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Interested viewers can also watch Josh Duhamel's other movies in the Transformers franchise, like Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen and Transformers: Dark of the Moon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pooja Kumar Pooja Kumar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a bachelor's degree in Electronic Media, which deepened her understanding of the entertainment industry.



With over six years of experience, Pooja has worked as a copywriter at Social Panga and as a part-time editor and social media manager at Revolutionaries. She has won five awards for best digital marketing campaigns during her tenure at Social Panga.



Pooja is passionate about crafting engaging and relatable content. She believes in thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring accuracy by cross-referencing multiple reputable sources. She also avoids reliance on AI-generated material, preferring an authentic and personal writing style.



A devoted fan of the K-pop group Seventeen, Pooja admires their amazing performances, kindness, and humor. One of her most cherished memories is traveling to Bangkok in December 2023 to experience their live concert with thousands of fans, a moment she would relive if given the chance to travel back in time. Beyond writing, Pooja enjoys weightlifting, boxing, yoga, and reading. She also finds joy in watching K-dramas, listening to music, and the occasional nap. Know More