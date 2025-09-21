7 best Korean movies to watch at least once

Korean movies have grown from an art-house curiosity to global popularity in little more than two decades. The blend of bold storytelling, technical skill, and actors who handle both drama and comedy with equal ease now attracts viewers beyond those typically open to subtitles.

Streaming has propelled Korean movies to a global audience, showing that compelling stories of love, horror, and revenge are universal. Popular blockbusters appear together with the Palme d'Or winner on most “best Korean movies” lists, showing the industry's broad range.

Romance, horror, noir, social satire, and stylized action are often woven together so well that new viewers often can't pick a single genre. What unites the seven Korean movies below is their ability to engage, surprise, and move audiences while changing views of both Korean movies and world cinema.

Disclaimer: The following movies are ranked in no particular order. This article solely contains the writer’s opinion.

Parasite, Oldboy, and 5 other must-watch Korean movies

1) Parasite (2019)

A still from Parasite (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Director Bong Joon-ho’s Oscar-winning 2019 film follows the poor Kim family as they trick their way into jobs for the wealthy Park family. Just when the plan seems successful, finding a hidden basement starts a series of discoveries that upset both families.

The class conflict plays out in a modern Seoul house that turns into a scene of stairs, hidden doors, and heavy rain. The film’s strength is in its shifts in tone: social commentary is hidden in a heist story that changes to horror, then tragedy, all smoothly.

Bong’s camera glides between levels, capturing small acting details like the Park family's reaction to a subtle odor that affects a character’s fate. Parasite is a quick way to understand modern Korean society and global inequality, done with clever humor.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

2) Oldboy (2003)

A still from Oldboy (Image via Netflix)

Director Park Chan-wook’s intense story centers on Oh Dae-su, an office worker imprisoned for 15 years in a private cell like a cheap motel room. Upon his release, he gets cash, new clothes, and five days to find out who imprisoned him and why.

Each clue leads him into a web of hidden secrets, ending in a twist that shocked festival audiences. While brutal hallway fights and eating a live octopus often get attention, the film’s main impact is emotional rather than physical.

Choi Min-sik shows obsession strongly, mixing fierce anger with deep sadness, while the soundtrack switches from Vivaldi to intense electronic music. Oldboy popularized the revenge genre, but its deep character sympathy is what cemented its legacy as one of the most iconic Korean movies.

Where to watch: Netflix

3) Train to Busan (2016)

A still from Train to Busan (Image via Netflix)

A distant fund manager boards a high-speed KTX train with his young daughter just as a virus leak sparks a zombie outbreak. The train cars become examples of Korean society, rich executives, teenage baseball players, and pregnant women, all forced to run, crawl, and fight as infections spread with each tunnel.

Each stop offers hope for rescue but shows more proof that the outside world has collapsed. Beyond the exciting real-time action, director Yeon Sang-ho uses the limited space to explore themes common in many Korean movies: sacrifice versus survival.

Characters undergo rapid personal growth, and the most heroic scene features a strong working-class man holding the doors to give others time to escape. Train to Busan refreshed global interest in zombie films while raising the bar for emotional depth in action genres.

Where to watch: Netflix

4) The Handmaiden (2016)

A still from The Handmaiden (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

In 1930s occupied Korea, a thief is placed as a handmaiden to a secluded Japanese heiress so her partner can marry her and send her to an asylum. The plan falls apart when attraction develops between the maid and mistress, creating bonds in lit libraries and scented bedrooms.

Director Park Chan-wook adapts Sarah Waters’ 2002 novel set in Victorian England, Fingersmith, into the setting of Korean-Japanese colonial issues and heightens every sensual detail. The film's lush cinematography and three-part plot, which reframes events from different perspectives, create its unique style.

Power changes often, so the excitement is figuring out who is tricking whom, even after the end. The Handmaiden is both an appealing romance and a strong criticism of male control, with excellent production design that makes every frame artistic, a standard many modern Korean movies aspire to.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

5) Memories of Murder (2003)

A still from Memories of Murder (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Based on South Korea’s infamous serial murders, director Bong Joon-ho’s crime drama follows a rural detective and a Seoul officer dealing with dead ends, forced confessions, and political unrest during the final years of military rule and the early democratic transition of the late 1980s.

Rain-soaked rice fields become crime scenes, highlighting both police methods and societal pressures. The film’s genius lies in turning genre beats into a formal meditation on collective trauma: every wide shot of foggy farmland suggests a nation stumbling toward modernity.

Song Kang-ho’s weary face conveys decades of authoritarian anxiety, while the final, direct-to-camera gaze leaves viewers with unresolved dread. Frequently cited not only among the greatest Korean movies but also on lists of the “greatest crime films ever,” the film foreshadows our true-crime obsession and rejects simple resolutions.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

6) Burning (2018)

A still from Burning (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Director Lee Chang-dong’s 2018 psychological mystery adapts a Haruki Murakami short story into a sun-drenched slow burn centered on Jong-su, an aspiring writer juggling odd jobs and family farm duty.

A chance reunion with childhood acquaintance Hae-mi introduces him to a glamorous world of African travel and cocktail bars, embodied by her new boyfriend, Ben, a Gatsby-esque playboy who confesses to burning down greenhouses for sport.

When Hae-mi vanishes, Jong-su’s quiet observation mutates into an obsessive investigation. Burning weaponizes ambiguity: every glance, phone vibration, and stray cat could be a clue or a mirage, forcing audiences to interrogate their own hunger for narrative closure.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

7) I Saw the Devil (2010)

A still from one of the Korean movies, I Saw the Devil (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Director Kim Jee-woon’s 2010 revenge splatter epic unfolds after secret agent Kim Soo-hyun’s fiancée becomes the latest victim of the charismatic psychopath Jang Kyung-chul. Rather than arresting the killer, Soo-hyun implants a tracking device and repeatedly captures, tortures, and releases him in a sadistic cat-and-mouse loop.

Each iteration escalates in grotesquery until the line between hunter and hunted dissolves. The film’s sick sense of humor, a bloody taxi ambush, a violent run-in with other killers, coexists with pointed questions about state-sanctioned violence.

Lee Byung-hun’s steely reserve crashes against Choi Min-sik’s feral unpredictability, forming a yin-yang of escalating moral compromise. Its extreme gore serves as a sharp critique of vengeance, making it one of the most intense Korean movies ever made.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Conclusion

From Parasite’s class war corridors to I Saw the Devil’s snow-splashed bloodbath, these seven Korean movies showcase the emotional range and thematic ambition that distinguish Korean cinema. They pair thrilling action with sharp social critiques, leaving audiences with questions that linger.

Whether discovering Korean film for the first time or revisiting old favorites, these selections remain essential stops on any cinephile itinerary, proving that the peninsula’s storytellers will continue to surprise global audiences for decades to come.

