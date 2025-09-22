7 Comedies to Watch If You Loved Netflix's 'She Said Maybe'

She said Maybe bring a new take on romantic comedies with its cultural blend between German and Turkish worlds. The movie's premise follows Mavi, a German woman who discovers that she belongs to an elite Turkish dynasty. Her world twists in an unpredictable manner when family expectations clash with her existing relationship and life.

When German-raised Mavi discovers she belongs to a superrich Turkish dynasty, new family expectations quickly turn her love life and world upside down. This Netflix original explores themes of family, identity, and love across cultures.

The movie takes audiences from Hamburg to Istanbul, displaying cultural contrasts and stunning visuals. Mavi is compelled to navigate her newfound heritage while dealing with the complexities of a relationship.

She Said Maybe blends elements of romantic drama and fish-out-of-water comedy. The movie examines what happens when someone's past unexpectedly catches up with their present. For viewers who liked this movie, seven other stories share similar themes.

The Princess Diaries, Second Act, Maid in Manhattan, and four other comedies to watch if you liked She Said Maybe

1) Crazy Rich Asians

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This movie shares the most similarities with She Said Maybe. The story's premise follows Rachel Chu's travels to Singapore with her boyfriend Nick Young for his best friend's wedding. She finds out that Nick belongs to one of Singapore's wealthiest families.

Rachel encounters disapproval from Nick's mother and envious socialites. The film explores cultural expectations and class differences in relationships.

Both movies feature women entering an uncharted territory of extreme wealth. They must navigate family dynamics while keeping their authentic selves intact.

Crazy Rich Asians became a cultural phenomenon for its representation and elite settings. The movie displays how money can bring complexities even to genuine love stories.

The movie is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

2) The Princess Diaries

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The premise of this movie follows Mia Thermopolis, a young girl who learns that she is the heir to the throne of Genovia. Her grandmother, Queen Clarissa Renaldi, arrives to train Mia in royal protocol.

Mia is compelled to choose between her ordinary life and accepting her royal duties. The transformation from awkward teen to a confident princess creates drama and humor.

Like She Said Maybe, this movie highlights sudden life changes due to family heritage. Both main leads must adapt to new responsibilities and social expectations.

The Princess Diaries displays how discovering one's real identity can become overwhelming. The film balances genuine emotional growth and humor with self-acceptance.

This film is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

3) My Big Fat Greek Wedding

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The premise of the story follows Toula Portokalos, a man from a Greek Orthodox family who wishes to marry Ian Miller, who does not come from his culture. Her father, Gus, holds the belief that Greeks must marry within their culture.

Toula struggles between following his heart and honouring her heritage. The movie explores how cultural differences can both complicate and enrich relationships.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding shares She Said Maybe's theme of cultural identity complexities. Both films display families with strong expectations about tradition and marriage.

The comedy comes from clashing generational differences and clashing perspectives. Both movies ultimately celebrate finding balance between personal happiness and traditional obligations.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding is available for viewers on Amazon Prime.

4) Coming to America

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Prince Akeem of Zamunda travels to Queens, New York, to find a spouse. He wishes to marry someone who likes him for himself, not his royal status. Akeem disguises his identity and gets a job at a fast-food restaurant. He falls for Lisa McDowell, the daughter of a McDonald's competitor restaurant boss. The movie explores themes of class, identity, and authentic relationships.

Like She Said Maybe, it features someone concealing their rich background for love. This movie displays cultural shock from all directions. The film blends social commentary with romantic comedy about values and wealth.

Coming to America is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

5) Second Act

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This movie follows Maya Vargas, a struggling woman who gets a second chance at her dream career through a fake resume. She lands a consultation job at a crucial cosmetics company utilizing fabricated credentials.

Maya has to prove her merit while hiding her working-class background from Manhattan colleagues. She competes against Zoe, a young executive who turns out to be associated with Maya's past.

The movie explores reinvention themes and proves one's worth regardless of background.

Like She Said Maybe, it features a main lead navigating unfamiliar societal territory. Both films display women discovering concealed aspects of their identity. Second Act proves that life experience can be more valuable than formal credentials.

Also See: She Said Maybe: Full list of cast and characters explored

6) The Proposal

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Margaret Tate, a popular book editor, learns that they are being deported to Canada. She convinces her assistant, Andrew Paxton, to marry her for a green card.

They travel to Alaska to meet Andrew's family to keep the facade of their fake engagement. Margaret finds out that Andrew comes from a wealthy family, and she has no information about it.

The weekend reveals unpredictable truths about both characters' feelings and backgrounds. The Proposal shares She Said Maybe's theme of family expectations and hidden family.

Both movies feature relationships built on deception that evolve into something authentic. The films explore how well people know each other. Family dynamics play an essential role in both romantic comedies.

The Proposal is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

7) Maid in Manhattan

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The premise of the movie follows Marisa Venture, a helpless single mother working as a maid at a Luxury Manhattan hotel. She tries on a guest's designer outfit for sport one day but is mistaken for a socialite.

Senatorial candidate Christopher Marshall falls for her, assuming she is rich. Marisa must maintain her hidden identity while she develops real feelings for him. The movie explores the American dream and class differences.

Like She Said Maybe, it features a main lead suddenly thrust into a rich world. Both films examine whether love can bridge significant social gaps. Maid in Manhattan displays how assumptions about status and class can mislead individuals about someone's real character.

She Said Maybe delivers humor while exploring intense themes about belonging and identity. These seven productions offer similar entertainment with their own romantic complications and cultural perspectives.

