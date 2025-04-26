7 crime comedies to watch if you liked Greedy People

Crime comedies occupy a special spot in the world of cinema. They mix the tension and intrigue of criminal situations with the easy ambience of comedy.

Where crime series often explore the darker aspects of human psychology and comedies aim to make people laugh and entertain simply, crime comedies twist interestingly between these worlds, using humor to balance violence while adding genuine suspense.

The intrigue of crime comedies lies in their ability to provide emotional release through humor, even when confronted with high-stakes situations. They take serious crimes like robbery, murder, and fraud and transform them into sources of humor without affecting their gravity.

This contrast creates a thrilling and engaging viewing experience, allowing viewers to enjoy the adrenaline rush of criminal stories without the emotional stress that usually accompanies them.

Greedy People embodies this perfect balance among various standout crime comedies. The film follows two cops of a small seaside town finding themselves at a crime scene followed by the discovery of a million dollars, which they end up stealing. This leads to various bad decisions made by the cops and various comic blunders that keep the viewers on the edge of their seats.

If viewers enjoyed the perfect blend of tension and humor in Greedy People, they are in luck. Seven other outstanding crime comedies, like The Gentlemen and Knives Out, offer similar thrills and humor, each offering its own unique take on what happens when ordinary people get caught up in extraordinary, thrilling circumstances.

Knives Out, In Bruges, The Nice Guys, and four other crime comedies to watch if you like Greedy People

1) The Nice Guys

A still frame from the trailer of the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

The Nice Guys shows what makes crime comedies so engaging: mismatched colleagues navigate dangerous situations with a mix of skills and weird luck.

Ryan Gosling reveals out-of-the-box comedic timing as a chain-smoking alcoholic March, while Russell Crowe provides a stoic and grounded portrayal. The film's 1970s setting offers visual appeal and a backdrop for comic commentary on corporate corruption.

This film is available on Amazon Prime Video.

2) In Bruges

A still frame from the trailer of the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

The film follows two hitmen, Ray (Colin Farrell) and Ken (Brendan Gleeson) as they hide in Bruges after Ray makes a mess while carrying out orders.

While Ken embraces the opportunity to explore the city, Ray is troubled by their recent assignment and grows increasingly restless in this fairytale town.

What sets In Bruges apart from typical crime films is its profound existential themes wrapped in satirical humor. The film transitions seamlessly between funny and witty dialogue, philosophical introspection, and intense violence.

Crime comedies like these explore guilt, redemption, and moral code of conduct without ever losing their comedic angle, resulting in a film with unusual emotions.

The movie is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

3) Fargo

A still frame from the trailer of the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Among classic crime comedies, Fargo follows car salesman Jerry Lundegaard (portrayed by William H. Macy), who hires two criminals to kidnap his spouse to extract a ransom from his wealthy father-in-law.

When the scheme goes miserably wrong, pregnant police chief Marge Gunderson (portrayed by Frances McDormand) begins investigating the growing number of bodies left behind by the accident.

This film stands out from other standard crime comedies for balancing heavy violence with dark humor derived from the cultural differences between Minnesota and North Dakota.

The film's white landscapes provide an engaging visual backdrop for the bloodshed around it. At the same time, McDormand's Oscar-winning performance as the methodical yet unhinged Marge creates a moral core, finding humor in the simple yet significant aspects of Midwestern life, contrasted against the unique criminal pace.

The film is available on Amazon Prime.

4) Kiss Kiss Bang Bang

A still frame from the trailer of the movie (Image via Amazon Prime)

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang follows Harry Lockhart (portrayed by Robert Downey Jr.), a thief who accidentally stumbles into a Hollywood audition while escaping the police and ends up getting paired with private detective Perry (portrayed by Val Kilmer).

They research an upcoming role in the crime field; when Harry reconnects with his childhood sweetheart, Harmony (portrayed by Michelle Monaghan), the three become entangled in a murder mystery.

Crime comedies often require strong chemistry between leads to succeed, and this film delivers this accurately. The on-screen banter between Downey Jr. and Kilmer is engaging, creating comedic magic, while the film cleverly parodies noir tropes.

The film's self-aware depiction and playful commentary on Hollywood situations add layers of comedy to its genuinely engaging mystery arc.

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang is available on Amazon Prime.

5) Knives Out

A still frame from the trailer of the movie (Image via Youtube/@Lionsgate Movies)

Expanding the boundaries of contemporary crime comedies, Rian Johnson's Knives Out earns its place through its witty dialogue and satirical take on the mystery genre.

When popular crime novelist Harlan Thrombey is found dead after his 85th birthday party, out-of-the-box detective Benoit Blanc (portrayed by Daniel Craig) is surprisingly hired to investigate the suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

The film refreshingly turns viewers' expectations upside down by revealing the alleged culprit early on and then transforming into a suspenseful thriller about their potential escape.

What gives Knives Out its kick is an engaging social commentary on wealth and privilege, as well as genuinely funny moments that never undermine the film's intricate mystery. The stellar ensemble cast delivers memorable performances that balance humor with complex human behavior.

This film is available on Netflix.

6) Game Night

A still frame from the trailer of the movie (Image via Youtube/@Warner Bros.)

Game Night stands out with its unique premise in the world of crime comedies. When competitive couple Max and Annie (Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams) and their pals come together for their regular game night, Max's charismatic brother Brooks organizes an elaborate murder mystery party.

The night takes an unexpected turn when Brooks is kidnapped by real criminals, leaving the group to believe it's all part of the game as they stumble through dangerous situations.

Crime comedies often succeed when characters remain oblivious to the real looming danger they're in, and Game Night executes this premise without any flaw.

The film's smart direction includes visual cues to board games throughout, and the other characters deliver physical comic actions and rapid-fire comebacks through dialogue with perfect timing. Unlike many crime comedies, the film also features impressive action sequences and intriguing suspense, creating a thrilling and hilarious viewing experience.

Game Night is available on Amazon Prime.

7) The Gentlemen

A still frame from the trailer of the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

American expat and dr*g kingpin Mickey Pearson (Matthew McConaughey) sets up a lucrative business in London. Years later, when word gets out that he's looking to give away his business, it triggers schemes, plots, and attempts at blackmail from various high-end criminals hoping to steal his domain.

What makes The Gentlemen stand out from other crime comedies is its raw, dark, and witty underworld fashion dialogues, stylish presentation, and ensemble cast that delivers performances with equal parts chaos and wit.

This film is available on Amazon Prime Video.

These are the seven crime comedies to watch if you liked Greedy People. Let us know in the comments section which one was your favorite.

