7 Crime Thrillers to Watch if Roofman Kept You on Edge

Roofman narrates the true story of Jeffrey Manchester, a divorced father who turned to a life of crime. He robbed over forty restaurants through the roof.

After escaping prison, he hid inside a toy store for several months. The movie follows his life on the run and his connection with Leigh, a single mother. Channing Tatum brings charm to this unusual criminal tale. Roofman blends crime with moments of heart and humor that are unprecedented.

The movie keeps audiences engaged through its chaotic cat-and-mouse game. For viewers who enjoyed Roofman, the following seven crime thrillers offer engaging narratives and similar levels of tension. Every movie features witty criminals, stories, and high stakes that keep the audience guessing until the end.

1) Catch Me If You Can (2002)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The premise of the movie follows Frank Abagnale Jr., a master of deception until he turned 19. He forged millions of dollars' worth of checks while posing as a doctor, lawyer, and pilot.

FBI agent Carl Hanratty chases him across the country in this thrilling chase. Leonardo DiCaprio portrays Frank with boyish charm that makes the viewers root for the wrong side. Tom Hanks brings determination to the agent who refuses to give up. Like Roofman, this movie displays how an ordinary person can outsmart the system.

The relationship between the hunter and the hunted becomes unexpectedly warm. Steven Spielberg directs this movie with energy and style. The true story element adds weight to each sequence. Both movies explore themes of loneliness beneath the veneer of criminal success.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

2) Logan Lucky (2017)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Jimmy Logan plans a massive heist during a NASCAR race. He recruits his brother and a demolition expert who has just been released from prison.

The team must rob the Charlotte Motor Speedway during its busiest day. Additionally, Channing Tatum leads this ensemble with humor. Adman Driver and Daniel Craig round out the quirky crew of criminals.

Roofman fans will appreciate the service calls that help criminals try to better their lives. Both movies feature unexpected obstacles and detailed planning. The heist unfolds with comedic timing and precision. Director Steven Soderbergh maintains an entertaining and brisk pace. Like Roofman, this movie treats its criminals with humor and humanity.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

3) Hell or High Water (2016)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

In this movie, two brothers rob banks across West Texas to protect their family ranch. Toby is a divorced father desperate to look after his sons. Tanner is his unpredictable brother with violent tendencies.

Jeff Brideges embodies the role of a ranger determined to stop them. Chris Pine and Ben Foster deliver compelling performances as the brothers. Roofman explores similar themes of fathers driven to criminal activities by desperation.

Both movie displays complex characters, not simple antagonists. The Texas setting feels gritty and authentic. Tension builds as law enforcement closes in. The film asks hard questions about morality and poverty. Like Roofman, it treats crime as a symptom of bigger problems.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

4) A Simple Plan (1998)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

In this movie, three men discover a crashed plane containing millions of dollars in cash. Hank is an ordinary guy tempted by sudden wealth. His friend Lou and brother Jacob want to keep the money. However, their simple plan quickly spirals into paranoia and violence. Bill Paxton portrays Hank with growing desperation.

Billy Bon Thornton brings heartbreaking vulnerability to Jacob. Roofman shares the movie's focus on ordinary people making bad choices. Both films illustrate how crime can destroy relationships and erode peace of mind.

The director, Sam Raimi, builds suffocating tension in the freezing Minnesota setting. Each decision leads to more intense consequences. Like Roofman, the movie explores the cost of criminal choices. The moral descent feels tragic and inevitable.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

5) Out of Sight (1998)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The premise of the movie follows Jack Foley, a convict who escapes from prison and kidnaps federal marshal Karen Sisco. Their instant chemistry complicates her duty to arrest him. George Clooney embodies the role of Jack with subtle confidence. Jennifer Lopez brings vulnerability and toughness to the character of Karen.

Roofman similarly features a criminal whose personality complicates everything. Both movies balance romance with crime in unexpected ways. Steven Soderbergh directs with wit and style. The nonlinear narrative style keeps viewers engaged. Like the titular movie, the movie asks whether love can redeem a criminal. The chemistry between the main characters drives the whole story.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

6) Inside Man (2006)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

A bank robbery unwraps with military precision in Manhattan. The premise follows Detective Frazier, who is compelled to negotiate with the mastermind robber. Clive Owen portrays the criminal with icy intelligence. Denzel Washington brings intensity to the role of the detective.

Roofman fans will appreciate the detailed scheming and execution. Both movie features criminals who stay several steps ahead of the officials. Spike Lee directs with social commentary and tension. The heist is riddled with layers of misdirection and deception.

Like Roofman, the movie respects the intelligence of its criminal leads. Each sequence adds complexity and new information. Both films keep viewers guessing about the actual plan.

The movie is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

7) The Town (2010)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Doug MacRay leads a crew of Boston bank robbers. He falls for a hostage from their most recent job. Ben Affleck directs and features as Doug. Jeremy Renner portrays his violent best friend.

Roofman explores similar territory, with criminals getting redemption through love. Both movies display how relationships threaten a criminal lifestyle. The Boston setting feels organic and lived-in. Additionally, Robbery scenes deliver heart-pounding action. Like Roofman, the movie depicts criminals as products of their environment.

FBI agent Jon Hamm brings persistent pressure. Both films explore whether criminals can truly escape their past. The romance adds emotional stakes to the criminal story.

These are seven crime movies to watch if you liked Roofman. Let us know in the comments section which one of these is your favorite.

