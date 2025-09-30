7 International Romcoms to Watch If You Loved Netflix's 'French Lover'

Netflix's French Lover has captured hearts with its unique tale of cross-cultural romance. The movie follows an American woman who travels to France and finds herself entangled in an unlikely romance. The streets of Paris become the backdrop for moments that feel both new and familiar.

Netflix's French Lover delivers the kind of romance that makes audiences believe in second chances. International romcoms have an exceptional quality.

They transport us to separate worlds while telling stories that viewers recognize. The settings shift and the accents change, but the heart remains consistent. Netflix's French Lover reminds viewers why they are inclined to such stories.

For fans who found themselves swept away by the Netflix gem, these seven international romcoms will keep that feeling special.

The Decoy Bride, Amélie, My Sassy Girl, and four international romcoms to watch if you liked Netflix's French Lover

1) A Good Year

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The premise of the story follows a London banker who inherits a vineyard in Provence from his late uncle. Max travels to France expecting a fast sale. The countryside and a local woman transform his perspective. He discovers memories and letters from childhood summers spent there. The French setting offers sun-drenched landscapes and slow-paced village life.

A Good Year shares the French countryside charm found in Netflix's French Lover. Both movies feature the main lead transformed by unexpected French experiences. The romance develops alongside personal development.

The vineyard becomes a symbol of choosing passion over gain. The narrative strikes a balance between genuine reflection and humor. The French culture and lifestyle play a significant role in the transformation.

The movie is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

2) Amélie

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The story is set in Montmartre and follows a shy waitress with an active imagination. Amélie decides to help others find happiness. She orchestrates small miracles for people around her. Then she comes across Nino, who collects discarded pictures from the photo booth. Their connection develops through near-misses and playful games.

The visual of the movie creates a dreamy Paris. Amélie shares the French charm found in Netflix's French Lover. Both movies celebrate the magic hidden in small moments.

The protagonist's quirky nature makes her journey feel real. The romance builds slowly through creative gestures. Paris turns into a character in itself.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

3) My Sassy Girl

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

In this film, an academic student encounters an unpredictable young woman on a subway. She is complex, challenging, and completely enigmatic. Their connection defies the typical romance format.

She bosses him around and puts him in awkward situations. Yet underneath the chaos lies something more profound. The movie blends unexpected emotional depth with comedy.

What starts as bizarre encounters evolves into an honest connection. The movie proved that Korean cinema could reimagine romantic comedy stories.

Like Netflix's French Lover, it finds humour in the dynamics of relationships and cultural quirks. The leads share chemistry that makes their unlikely bond believable.

The movie is available on Mubi for viewers to watch.

4) Love Actually

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This British ensemble story weaves together multiple love stories during the holidays. A Prime Minister falls for his staff member. A writer builds a connection with his Portuguese housekeeper despite the cultural barrier. A heartbroken man learns to use his musical talent to impress his crush.

The interconnected stories create a tapestry of romance. Every narrative offers a unique perspective on love. This movie captures London during Christmas. The movie strikes a balance between realistic complications and sweetness.

Multiple storylines in Netflix's French Lover echo this approach to displaying connection. The British humor adds entertaining awkwardness.

Love Actually is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

5) Crazy, Stupid, Love

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

After his wife asks for a divorce, Cal must rediscover himself. A smooth bachelor named Jacob offers to help. Cal transforms his approach and appearance to dating. Meanwhile, his son harbours a crush on the babysitter.

Several generations navigate romance simultaneously. The movie explores the evolution of love throughout life. The American setting grounds the narrative in relatable suburban life. The film shares the character growth witnessed in Netflix's French Lover.

Both movies display the main lead stepping outside their comfort zones. The comedy comes from honest situations rather than exaggeration. The ensemble cast creates interconnected narratives. The film reveals surprising connections between characters.

Crazy, Stupid, Love is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

6) Two Weeks Notice

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Lucy is an environmental employee for a billionaire developer. George depends on her for everything, calling at every hour. She decides to leave and give two weeks' notice.

During this period, they realize their emotions run deeper than their career. The movie showcases New York City as a romantic backdrop. The conversations between the leads drive the story forward. The movie understands personal boundaries and workplace dynamics. Similar to Netflix's French Lover, it features a main lead reassessing priorities.

The romance manifests through daily interactions rather than big gestures. The humor comes from misunderstandings and personality clashes. The movie avoids dramatic conflicts in favor of character moments. The chemistry between the performers makes the relationship feel earned.

Two Weeks Notice is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

7) The Decoy Bride

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

A popular actress hides on a remote Scottish island to get married to her celebrity fiancé. They hire a local woman as a decoy to distract the paparazzi. The decoy bride and the writer groom together.

The island's isolation and beauty foster a sense of intimacy. What starts as a practical arrangement becomes complex. The Scottish setting provides breathtaking scenery.

The small-town beauty stands in stark contrast to the world of celebrity culture. The movie offers the kind of escape found in Netflix's French Lover.

Both movies use different settings to enhance romantic ambience. The narrative explores rawness versus image. The comic relief arises from mistaken situations and cultural clashes.

The Decoy Bride is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

Netflix's French Lover has joined the ranks of popular international romcoms. These seven movies offer similar journeys through distinctive cultural lenses. Each provides the humor, charm, and heart that made Netflix's French Lover a memorable experience.

