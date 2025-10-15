7 Julia Roberts Movies to Watch If You Liked her in "After the Hunt"

Julia Roberts has established a strong foothold in the film world due to her work. She brings depth and warmth to every role she takes up. Her recent performance in After the Hunt showcases her ability to navigate complex emotional landscapes with ease.

The story follows a college professor caught between a student's accusation against another professor and hidden motives from her own past.

Julia Roberts brings the story to life with great subtlety. For years, she has taken up projects that explore the human condition in all its chaotic beauty.

From romantic dynamics to dramatic turns, her filmography expands to several horizons. Julia Roberts seeks out opportunities and narratives that matter, characters that evolve, and moments that stay long after the credits roll.

Her work spans years and genres, yet her presence remains unforgettable. For viewers who were moved by After the Hunt, these seven movies will deepen their appreciation for her craft.

1) Erin Brockovich

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This movie earned Julia Roberts her first Academy Award. The premise of this movie follows Erin, a single mother who becomes an unlikely crusader for environmental and legal justice. She fights a case with no legal training against a powerful utility company, backed by her boss.

She dons bold outfits and speaks her mind with courage. The story unfolds like a puzzle, each piece revealing a bigger pattern of foul play by the company.

Roberts bring vulnerability and fire to Erin, a character who refuses to be backed down. Her performance captures the exhaustion of working several jobs while fighting for what is right. The courtroom and meeting room drama becomes intimate, personal, and utterly engaging. This role remains one of her most celebrated performances.

The movie is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

2) Steel Magnolias

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

In this ensemble drama set in Louisiana, Julia Roberts portrays a young woman with diabetes who defies medical advice to have a child. The movie explores friendship among a group of women who come together at a beauty salon. Heartbreak and laughter interwine as naturally as breathing.

Roberts shines in sequences that demand both devastating sorrow and joy. Her character's determination mirrors the steel beneath the movie's Southern charm.

The film explores how communities unite to support one another during challenging times. Each performance adds a layer to the emotional foundation. Roberts proves she can hold her own among powerhouse seasoned actresses.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

3) August: Osage County

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

In this movie, Julia Roberts portrays Barbara, the eldest daughter, who returns to her family home in Oklahoma during a crisis. The house becomes a pressure cooker where years of resentment bubble to the surface. She matches intensity with Meryl Streep in sequences that crackle with stress.

The movie strips away fabricated emotions, revealing the raw wounds families inflict on each other. Roberts embodies a woman caught between self-preservation and duty. Her performance balances anger with a desperate need for bond. The narrative unfolds like a Greek tragedy in the heart of America. This role displays her range in ensemble work.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

4) Closer

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

In this examination of present-day relationships, Julia Roberts embodies the role of Anna, a photographer caught in a web of betrayal and desire.

Four people circle each other in London, forming and breaking connections with brutal honesty. The movie asks complex questions about truth and intimacy. Robert brings grace and edge to a character who knows what she desires. The film refuses to offer easy answers about fidelity and love.

Every conversation peels back another layer of pretense. Julia Roberts embraces the complication of a woman who hurts others while nursing her own wounds.

This movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

5) Ben Is Back

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

In this movie, Julia Roberts embodies the role of Holly, a mother whose son returns home unexpectedly on Christmas Eve. The movie spans a single day filled with dread and hope in equal measure.

She plays the role of a parent navigating the minefield of addiction recovery. Every phone call could bring information that shatters her world. Roberts captures the exhaustion of loving someone whom people are afraid to trust.

The performance relies on small moments, such as a pause, a glance, and a hand reaching out. The story moves through suburban streets that hide their own secrets. The role displays her ability to carry emotional weight with subtlety.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

6) Secret in Their Eyes

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Julia Roberts embodies the role of Jess, an FBI investigator troubled by an unsolved murder. The movie jumps between different timelines, building tension through shattered memories.

She portrays a woman affected by grief, unable to progress. Her character's pain sits beneath the surface, ready to explode. The mystery unfolds alongside an exploration of how tragedy transforms lives. Her scenes require her to display tragedy without saying much. This thriller offers her a chance to explore intense emotional circumstances.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

7) Eat Pray Love

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

In this movie, Julia Roberts embodies the role of Liz, a woman who embarks on a year-long journey of self-discovery. The film follows her through Itlasy, Indonesia, and India as she seeks meaning after divorce. She explores devotion, pleasure, and balance across three continents.

Roberts brings openness to a character learning to trust herself all over again. The film celebrates small joys, such as a moment of meditation, a perfect meal, and an unexpected connection. Her performance captures the vulnerability of starting over. The journey becomes both internal and external. This role displays her ability to anchor a story about transformation.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

These are seven Julia Roberts movies to watch if you liked her in After the Hunt. Let us know in the comments section which one of these is your favourite.

