7 movies to watch if you liked Firebrand 

Firebrand (2023) is a British historical drama directed by Karim Aïnouz and written by Henrietta and Jessica Ashworth. Based on Elizabeth Fremantle's 2013 novel Queen's Gambit, the film explores the life of Katherine Parr, the sixth wife of Henry VIII.

Ad

Starring Alicia Vikander, Jude Law, and Eddie Marsan, Firebrand retells the drama, intrigue, and threat in the Tudor court. Katherine (Vikander) reluctantly marries King Henry VIII (Law), his sixth wife, after his previous ones met tragic fates. When he names her Regent in his absence, she gains power but also dangerous enemies plotting against her.

Tied to Protestant beliefs, Katherine faces scheming courtiers who fuel Henry's paranoia. When he returns, he executes reformers like her friend Anne Askew. She is under suspicion and has to outwit her enemies to stay alive.

Ad

Trending

If the audience enjoyed Firebrand for its political intrigue, survival in a merciless court, and fight for women's rights, then here are seven films to watch.

Can prime numbers be dangerous? More about Apple TV+'s new conspiracy thriller HERE

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

The Favourite, and six other movies to watch if you liked Firebrand

1) The Favourite (2018)

Ad

The Favourite (Image via Apple TV+)

The Favourite is a dark comedy satirical film directed by Yorgos Lanthimos featuring Olivia Colman, Emma Stone, and Rachel Weisz. It is an early 18th-century British adaptation centered around cousins Abigail Hill and Sarah Churchill competing for the favors of ailing Queen Anne as war looms with France.

Ad

When servant Abigail arrives, she quickly gains Sarah's trust and takes an opportunity to reclaim her aristocratic position, which sparks a bitter rivalry. The Favourite opened at the 75th Venice International Film Festival, where it won the Grand Jury Prize.

Like Firebrand, this movie explores the deadly intrigues of a royal court, where power games, manipulation, and changing allegiances govern survival.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV+

2) Elizabeth (1998)

Cate Blanchett in Elizabeth (Image via Prime Video)

Elizabeth (1998), directed by Shekhar Kapur, features Cate Blanchett as Elizabeth I. Elizabeth succeeds Mary I and is confronted by political maneuverings, plots against her life, and foreign invasions.

Ad

Guided by William Cecil (Richard Attenborough), Elizabeth walks through a treacherous court, trusting astute Francis Walsingham (Geoffrey Rush) and having a clandestine affair with Robert Dudley (Joseph Fiennes). In return for keeping her throne, she forgoes personal relationships, adopting the title of Virgin Queen.

Firebrand and this movie feature independent women fighting demanding political environments where obligation and individual ambition collide in their quest for independence.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV+

Ad

3) The Last Duel (2021)

The Last Duel (Image via Prime Video)

Directed by Ridley Scott, The Last Duel is a historical drama based on Eric Jager's book about France's final trial by combat.

Ad

Retelling the tale of the Hundred Years' War, it traces the tale of knight Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon), who fights his former friend Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver) to death after being charged with a brutal attack on his wife Marguerite (Jodie Comer).

The film is told from three viewpoints—Jean's, Jacques', and Marguerite's. It focuses on power, justice, and gender roles, placing Marguerite's bravery in the limelight. Her accusation puts her life at risk because her husband's pride is worth more than her truth. The brutal duel becomes a fight for survival to take her life.

Ad

Like Firebrand, it is a movie about gender, justice, and the harsh realities of a woman's place in a man's world.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+

4) The Tragedy of Macbeth (2021)

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Image via Apple TV+)

The Tragedy of Macbeth is an American historical thriller written, directed, and produced by Joel Coen. The film, adapted from Shakespeare's Macbeth, stars Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand, and an ensemble cast.

Ad

After a victorious battle, Macbeth and Banquo meet three witches who predict Macbeth's rise to power and Banquo's enduring influence. King Duncan rewards Macbeth, but ambition and Lady Macbeth's encouragement push him to take the throne through violence.

Macbeth's reign is tyrannical as his paranoia grows, provoking insurrection against him. His conduct provokes the witches' oracle, and Scotland's destiny hangs in the balance of a climactic battle.

Both Firebrand and The Tragedy of Macbeth depict the paranoia and the cruelty of the dictators feeling betrayed to be surrounded at all times, and their wives as key players in their ascension and potential downfall.

Ad

Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV+

5) Emily (2022)

Emma Mackey in Emily (Image via Prime Video)

Emily, a British biographical drama written and directed by Frances O'Connor in her directorial debut, offers a part-fictional portrayal of Emily Brontë, played by Emma Mackey.

Ad

The film explores Emily's inner world and her imagined romance with William Weightman while featuring Fionn Whitehead, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Alexandra Dowling, Amelia Gething, Adrian Dunbar, and Gemma Jones in supporting roles.

Emily blends fact and fiction, exploring the struggles and inspirations for Wuthering Heights. Tormented by loss and social oppression, Emily aspires to be creative and have individual freedom that excites her imagination.

Like Firebrand, the film is about a woman overcoming societal limitations to attain artistic and personal freedom.

Ad

Where to watch: Apple TV+, Prime Video

6) The Wonder (2022)

The Wonder (Image via Netflix)

The Wonder, a period drama written and directed by Sebastián Lelio, tracks nurse Lib Wright (Florence Pugh) in 1862 as she cares for an unusual young girl in an Irish village who claims to live without consuming food. As a crowd of witnesses gather to witness the miracle, Lib is suspicious of an ulterior truth.

Ad

The cast includes Tom Burke, Niamh Algar, Elaine Cassidy, Ciarán Hinds, and Toby Jones. The Wonder blends psychological tension with historical suspense, broaching themes of conflict between science and belief.

Firebrand and The Wonder examine religion, power, and the price of defying entrenched beliefs as their female protagonists resist forces attempting to subjugate them.

Where to watch: Netflix

7) Lady Chatterley’s Lover (2022)

Lady Chatterley’s Lover (Image via Netflix)

Lady Chatterley's Lover is a historical romantic drama directed by Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre from a screenplay by David Magee. It is the second female-directed film adaptation of D.H. Lawrence's novel. The movie stars Emma Corrin and Jack O'Connell in retelling the story of passion, desire, and social repression.

Ad

Connie's marriage to Sir Clifford Chatterley grants her wealth and status, but their union becomes a prison when he returns from World War I paralyzed. Yearning for comfort, she begins a clandestine relationship with Oliver Mellors, the estate's gamekeeper, and undergoes an emotional transformation.

As their love grows stronger, Connie is confronted with a tough decision—go against the norms to pursue her heart or stay stuck in a life of obligation and suppression.

Ad

Similar to Firebrand, this film is about a woman trapped in an unsatisfying marriage who dares to defy society's opinion to discover love and liberation.

Where to watch: Netflix

Viewers can watch Firebrand, a historical drama, on Prime Video, Hulu, and Apple TV+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback