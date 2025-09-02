7 Pierce Brosnan Movies to Watch if You Loved Him in The Thursday Murder Club

Pierce Brosnan has built an impressive career spanning many years. His filmography includes romantic dramas, action films, and thrillers. The Irish actor became popular worldwide by playing James Bond. He brought wit and charm to the spy role. A significant breakthrough for Pierce Brosnan happened when he featured in four James Bond films in 1995 and 2002.

His recent performance in The Thursday Murder Club shows his acting skills in a different light. The Netflix movie features four retirees who solve cold cases for sport. Pierce Brosnan emotes the role of Ron, one of the amateur detectives. The group gets involved in a real murder mystery at their retirement home.

Pierce Brosnan teams up with Ben Kingsley, Celia Imrie, and Helen Mirren for this movie. His acting demonstrates his potential to handle humor and thriller drama alike. Fans who liked his acting in this cozy mystery will enjoy his versatile filmography.

The Matador, Mrs. Doubtfire, The Thomas Crown Affair, and four other Pierce Brosnan movies to watch if you liked him in The Thursday Murder Club

1) GoldenEye

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Pierce Brosnan debuts as James Bond in this movie. The premise of this film follows James Bond as he looks into the theft of a lethal satellite weapon known as GoldenEye.

A former MI6 agent, Alec Trevelyan, leads the criminal syndicate behind the theft. James Bond discovers that his old friend has become his counterpart and rival. The plot involves a plan to rob a Bank through a Cyber trick.

James Bond must prevent the satellite from being pushed to destroy London's financial district. The film also features Famke Janssen as the threatening Xenia Onatopp.

Pierce Brosnan brought more fresh energy to the Bond series after a gap of six years. The movie successfully brought life to the series with advanced action sequences and special effects.

This film is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

2) The Matador

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The premise of the movie follows Julian Noble (portrayed by Pierce Brosnan), an over-exhausted assassin experiencing a tragic breakdown.

The story is set in Mexico City, where Julian encounters Danny Wright (Greg Kinnear), a troubled businessman. Julian forms an unlikely connection with the innocent man. The assassin begins to question his life decision and profession. He asks Danny to help him with a final job. The movie explores themes of redemption and loneliness.

Pierce Brosnan delivers a darkly comic performance that contrasts extensively with the Bond persona. The character struggles with professional burnout and paranoia. The film displays Julian's attempts to reconnect with humanity through his bond with Danny. The plot blends character development and comedy as both men encounter personal crises.

This movie is available for viewers to watch on Amazon Prime.

3) The Thomas Crown Affair

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

This film features Pierce Brosnan as Thomas Crown, a wealthy businessman and art collector. Thomas orchestrates the theft of a priceless painting from the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The insurance company also sends investigator Catherine Banning (portrayed by Rebe Russo) to resolve the case. Thomas and Catherine get involved in a subtle game of cat and mouse.

Their work relationship transitions into a romantic one. The film emphasizes their emotional and intellectual battle. Thomas plans big schemes to stay ahead of this mission.

Pierce Brosnan embodies a character who likes the thrill of the chase more than acquiring the money. The movie blends heists and romance elements. The plot includes twists about the Crown's true ambition and the nature of his crimes.

This movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

4) Mrs. Doubtfire

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The movie's premise follows Stuart Dunmeyer (portrayed by Pierce Brosnan), a wealthy businessman who starts dating Miranda Hillard after his divorce. However, the plot twist occurs when Miranda's ex-husband, Daniel (portrayed by Robin Williams), enters the picture.

Daniel disguises himself as a housekeeper named Mrs Doubtfire to spend time with his children. Stuart represents stability, maturity, and success; everything that Daniels lacks.

Brosnan as Stuart genuinely looks after Miranda and her kids. He offers them financial security and emotional support. Daniel starts to perceive himself as a hindrance to reuniting with his family.

The film creates authentic tension between Stuart's growing bond with the kids and Daniel's desperate attempts to win back his family. Pierce Brosnan portrays the villain as a sophisticated businessman stuck in unusual circumstances.

This film is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

5) Dante's Peak

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This movie features Brosnan as Harry Dalton, a volcanologist employed with the United States Geological Survey. Harry arrives in the small city of Dante's Peak to investigate unusual seismic activity. He finds out that the local volcano displays signs of potential eruption.

The city mayor, Rachel Wando (portrayed by Linda Hamilton), initially resists the evacuation warnings. Harry's warnings prove correct when the volcano starts showing more dangerous signs.

The movie follows the escalating volcanic activity and the city's response. Brosnan's character utilizes his scientific expertise to predict the impending disaster. The plot includes dramatic rescue scenes as the volcano finally erupts.

This movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

6) The Ghost Writer

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

In this movie, Brosnan embodies the role of Adam Lang, a former British Prime Minister working on his memoirs. An unnamed ghostwriter (portrayed by Ewan McGregor) is hired for the same.

The previous ghostwriter died under mysterious circumstances. As the new writer investigates Lang's past, he uncovers threatening political secrets. The story reveals Land's involvement in controversial intelligence activities and military operations.

Adam Lang encounters accusations of CIA connections and war crimes. The ghostwriter finds evidence that threatens to expose Long's secretive agenda. The movie creates suspense through personal danger and political conspiracy.

Pierce Brosnan delivers a complicated performance as a politician with hidden motives. The plot examines themes of moral compromise and political corruption.

7) Mamma Mia!

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The story's premise follows Sophie Sheridan (portrayed by Amanda Seyfried), a young girl planning to get married with the blessings of her mother Donna.

However, she does not know who the father is. Therefore, she invites three men from her mother's past who got involved with her romantically. Pierce Brosnan represents Sam Carmichael, one of the three possible fathers to Sophie.

As Sam had an intimate encounter with Donna two decades ago, Brosnan has returned to confront his feelings for Donna and his potential role as Sophie's biological father.

Pierce Brosnan displays his singing potential in various musical sequences. The film blends family relationships, romance, and comedy. The plot resolves questions about family bonds through celebration and joy rather than chaos.

This family comedy is available for Netflix viewers to watch.

These are seven Pierce Brosnan movies to watch if you liked his performance in The Thursday Murder Club.

