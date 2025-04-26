7 rom-coms to watch if you loved Life or Something Like It

Life or Something Like It (2002) is a romance comedy starring Angelina Jolie as Lanie Kerrigan, a TV journalist. When a popular prophet tells her she has seven days to live, she must focus on what truly matters. What she doesn't expect is a connection with her workplace rival, Pete Scanlon (Edward Burns).
This Stephen Herek directorial received negative reviews upon release, but soared to the top 10 on Netflix movies after it was added to the streaming platform's April 2025 catalog. Viewers enjoyed its simple storyline about a relatable main character trying to figure out life.
Fans of Life or Something Like It can check out the seven rom-coms listed below.
Two Weeks Notice, The Ugly Truth, and other movies like Life or Something Like It
1) Two Weeks Notice (2002)
Two Weeks Notice introduces protagonist Lucy as a liberal lawyer with strong ethics. Meanwhile, George is a billionaire real estate Mogul without survival skills. She takes a job at his company, and in exchange, he promises not to raze the Coney Island Community Center. When their workplace relationship turns toxic and co-dependent, she hands in her two-week notice.
Fans of office romance comedies will connect with Sandra Bullock's portrayal of an ambitious and driven lawyer who gets jealous of her replacement after handing in her notice. Her chemistry with Hugh Grant makes the movie a must-watch.
Where to watch: Netflix
2) The Ugly Truth (2009)
The Ugly Truth follows a female television journalist and her workplace rival. Abby is a self-described control freak hoping for a happily ever after. But all she has is her hated colleague, who ropes her into a romantic experience to win the attention of her crush.
Life or Something Like It fans will find themselves immersed in the laughs, the yearning, and the satisfying climax in this film, starring Katherine Heigl and Gerard Butler. Watch out for the beautiful hot air balloon scene in the end!
Where to watch: Prime Video/Netflix
3) 27 Dresses (2008)
Jane (Katherine Heigl) is a workaholic who is in love with her boss, George (Edward Burns). Her people-pleasing tendencies catch journalist Kevin Doyle's (James Marsden) eye when he finds her shuttling between two weddings as a bridesmaid. While he pursues her for an interview about being a bridesmaid 27 times, Jane finds out that her boss has fallen for her sister, Tess.
Both 27 Dresses and Life or Something Like It feature relatable female leads who seem to have lost sight of life's true meaning. The movies follow their journey towards finding what's best for them.
Where to watch: Netflix
4) The Proposal (2009)
Sandra Bullock stars as Margaret, an ambitious but widely disliked Editor-in-Chief of a book publishing company. When a visa violation threatens her deportation back to Canada, she convinces her reluctant assistant, Andrew (Ryan Reynolds), to marry her for a Green Card in exchange for a promotion.
The Proposal and Life or Something Like It both deal with the finiteness of time for the career-obsessed female leads. Green Cards or prophecies, they act as a wake-up call for the characters to figure out their lives. Fans of wholesome family dramas will enjoy this movie.
Where to watch: Prime Video/Netflix
5) The Hating Game (2021)
Lucy Hale and Austin Stowell feature in The Hating Game as Lucy and Joshua, respectively. They are workplace rivals vying for the same position at their publishing company. Things get complicated when the line between hate and love blurs, and the duo realizes they're attracted to each other. Is this a ploy to undermine the other, or is it true love?
Life or Something Like It fans will find this romantic comedy delightful as it shows the toss-up between career and life, and what happens when love enters the picture.
Where to watch: Netflix
6) How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003)
Columnist Andie Anderson (Kate Hudson) wants to show her best friend that her needy, emotional personality is the reason guys break up with her. She resolves to prove her theory right, inspired to write a column called "How to lose a guy in 10 days." She meets Benjamin Barry (Matthew McConaughey) and they begin dating. Unbeknownst to her, Ben has a hidden agenda for their relationship as well.
Fans of Angelina Jolie's Lanie in Life or Something Like It will relate to Andie's character in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. They share a similar, cynical approach to life, often prioritizing work over everything, until something (or someone) comes along and shakes things up.
Where to watch: Netflix
7) Someone Like You (2001)
Television production assistant Jane (Ashley Judd) is heartbroken after a fellow producer dates her and then dumps her. With no home and seemingly no future, she moves in with Eddie (Hugh Jackman), her workplace frenemy who doesn't believe in love. Then, she begins moonlighting as a doctor with a love theory.
Life or Something Like It viewers, who had a good time watching how Lanie and Pete looked past their rivalry, connected, and fell in love, will also enjoy Judd and Jackman's chemistry in Someone Like You.
Where to watch: Netflix/Prime Video
Fans of Angelina Jolie in Life or Something Like It can also watch her in other movies like By The Sea or Mr. and Mrs. Smith. Meanwhile, rom-com lovers can check out other movies like No Reservations, 500 Days of Summer, Love Actually, and When Harry Met Sally!