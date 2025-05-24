A Bestselling Kind of Love on UP: Full list of cast 

A Bestselling Kind of Love is a 2024 romantic television film that focuses on a novelist named Nora who faces the challenge of public speaking after her first book becomes a bestseller.
To help her cope with this new responsibility, her literary agent hires a public speaking coach named Daniel, leading to unexpected events in their personal and professional lives.
A Bestselling Kind of Love stars Ashley Newborough and Jason Diaz in the lead roles, supported by a diverse ensemble cast that brings depth to the story. Their performances strengthen character development and the exploration of interpersonal relationships.
A Bestselling Kind of Love is set to premiere on Sunday, May 25, 2025, on UPtv, at 7 pm EST.
A legendary series will air on TNT! More details HERE.
The main cast of A Bestselling Kind of Love on UP
The primary cast of the film includes:
- Ashley Newbrough as Sophie Wood
- Jason Díaz as Daniel Burke
- Nancy Palk as Janice Kilner
- Yani Gellman as Tom Gibbs
Ashley Newbrough as Sophie Wood
Ashley Newborough plays Sophie Wood, a novelist whose first book becomes a bestseller. Sophie's journey revolves around facing her fear of public speaking, which forms the main plot of the film. Newborough's performance highlights the complexities of a character who is on a path to success and personal growth.
Ashley's previous works include Small Town Christmas (2018), Mistresses (2013) and Privileged (2008).
Jason Díaz as Daniel Burke
Daniel Burke, played by Jason Diaz, is a public speaking coach hired to help Sophie. Daniel's character helps Sophie overcome her anxieties, and their relationship provides the emotional depth of the film. Diaz brings depth to this character, who is both a mentor and a vehicle for change.
Diaz has been part of various productions, like Charmed (2018), The Handmaid's Tale (2017), and The 100 (2014).
Nancy Palk as Janice Kilner
Nancy Palk plays Janis Kilner, a woman who influences Sophie's professional decisions. Janis' character adds complexity to the story and represents the pressures and expectations of the publishing industry. Palk's performance reflects the challenges that authors face as they enter the public arena.
Palk is known for her roles in productions like Rogue (2013), The Gospel of John (2003), and Mutant X (2001).
Yani Gellman as Tom Gibbs
Yanni Gellman stars as Tom Gibbs. Tom and Sophie's interactions reveal different aspects of his character, showing the depth of their personal relationship. Gelman's performance adds an authenticity to the story.
Gellman's previous works include 47 Meters Down (2017), The Lizzie McGuire Movie (2003), and Jason X (2001).
Other cast and their characters
The other cast of A Bestselling Kind of Love includes:
- Barbara Gordon as Evelyn Wood
- Lindura as Georgia "Gigi" Marks
- Nahanni Johnstone as Olivia Winters
- Savannah Bangoura as Emma
- Jessica Embro as Meredith McEvans
- Maria Syrgiannis as Lisa
A Bestselling Kind of Love on UP: Production and direction
A Bestselling Kind of Love was produced by CME Winter Productions, Champlain Media, and Reel One Entertainment. The film was directed by Will Bowes and written by Haley Bresnahan.
The production involved a team of executive producers, including Sebastian Battro, Tom Berry, Suzanne Chapman, Breanne Laplante, and Steven Woolworth, with Adam Gowland and Lucas Madigan serving as producers.
A Bestselling Kind of Love offers a portrayal of personal development and the challenges of newfound success, supported by performances from a dedicated cast.
Viewers can watch A Bestselling Kind of Love on Sunday, May 25, 2025, at 7 pm EST, only on UPtv.