A Million Ways to Die in the West: Full list of cast and cameos in the movie

Seth MacFarlane’s Western comedy film, A Million Ways to Die in the West, was released on May 30, 2024. Despite being one of the most hilarious films of all time, it didn’t quite manage to woo the critics who gave it mixed to negative reviews. Nevertheless, the film was nominated two times for the People’s Choice Award and the International Film Music Critics Association Award.

One of the major reasons why the film is still talked about and also retains a loyal fanbase is the ensemble, cast from the director himself as the lead, Charlize Theron, Neil Patrick Harris, and many more.

Surprisingly the movie also features a whopping fifteen cameos, turning the hilarity up a notch, keeping the viewers enthralled and entertained. Follow along with the article to learn more about the cast and characters in A Million Ways to Die in the West.

Every cast and their character in A Million Ways to Die in the West

Seth MacFarlane as Albert Stark

Seth MacFarlane as Albert Stark (Image via Netflix)

Besides helming the film and also penning the scripts, Seth MacFarlane stars in the movie as the lead character, Albert Stark. MacFarlane’s character is a wimpy sheep herder who doesn’t like the Old West’s harsh and dangerous life on the frontier. Albert cowers away from anything life-threatening, even if his self-respect is at stake.

Given his atypical qualities during that era, he also loses his girlfriend and life starts falling apart, until the arrival of a new lady in town. Throughout the film, Albert goes through significant personal growth and learns to face his fear.

Charlize Theron as Anna Barnes-Leatherwood

Charlize Theron as Anna Barnes-Leatherwood (Image via Netflix)

Charlize Theron plays Anna Barnes-Leatherwood, a mysterious and beautiful woman who arrives in Albert’s town and befriends him. Anna becomes the major reason behind Albert’s surprising character development as she not only helps him gain confidence but also teaches him to shoot.

As the story progresses, Albert and Anna begin to develop feelings for each other. However, unbeknownst to Albert, Anna is the wife of Clinch Leatherwood, the infamous and feared outlaw known for his violent and merciless nature.

Liam Neeson as Clinch Leatherwood

Liam Neeson as Clinch Leatherwood (Image via Netflix)

Liam Neeson plays the antagonist of A Million Ways to Die in the West. His character is a notorious outlaw whom everyone fears and tries to keep their distance from. Clinch is a ruthless person who doesn’t even spare an old prospector over a single gold nugget.

Amanda Seyfried as Louise

Amanda Seyfried as Louise (Image via Netflix)

Amanda Seyfried plays Louise in A Million Ways to Die in the West, the ex-girlfriend of Albert, who loses interest in him early in the film because she deems him weak and unable to survive in the Old West. Louise doesn’t take much time to move on as she eventually finds Foy, who is more successful and confident than Albert.

Giovanni Ribisi as Edward

Giovanni Ribisi as Edward (Image via Netflix)

Giovanni Ribisi plays Edward, who is the best friend of Albert. Similar to his friend, Edward also holds an identical personality. He is a good-hearted man who works as a cobbler. In A Million Ways to Die in the West, Edward is in a relationship with an adult worker, and their innocent, yet awkward romance, provides comic relief throughout the film.

Sarah Silverman as Ruth

Sarah Silverman as Ruth (Image via Netflix)

Sarah Silverman plays Ruth in A Million Ways to Die in the West, the girlfriend of Edward, who is an adult worker in the local salon. Despite her profession, her feelings for Edward remain unfaltering. The duo’s romantic escapades are consistently hilarious, funny enough to make the viewers find it hard to stop their laughter.

Neil Patrick Harris as Foy

Neil Patrick Harris as Foy (Image via Netflix)

Neil Patrick Harris plays Foy in A Million Ways to Die in the West, the new boyfriend of Louise, who is the owner of the town’s successful moustachery.

Foy is an arrogant and egoistic person who can’t stop himself from flaunting his wealth, status, and his mustache. Despite being aware that Foy contrasts him as the type of man more suited for Louise, Albert continues to put his efforts into winning back his ex.

Additional cast:

Christopher Hagen as George Stark

Jean Effron as Elsie Stark

Wes Studi as Chief Cochise

Rex Linn as the Sheriff and Narrator

Alex Borstein as Millie

Ralph Garman as Dan

John Aylward as Pastor Wilson

Amick Byram as Marcus Thornton

Evan Jones as Lewis

All cameos in A Million Ways to Die in the West:

Jamie Foxx as Django Freeman (The one who shoots the owner of the "Runaway Slave" game.)

Ryan Reynolds (As a man Clinch kills in the saloon)

Tait Fletcher as Cowboy

Gilbert Gottfried as Abraham Lincoln (appears when Albert's under the influence of a psychedelic drug)

Mike Henry (As a smiling man in photograph at the Fair)

Dennis Haskins (As a snake oil salesman)

John Michael Higgins as Dandy

Christopher Lloyd as Doc Brown (The one whom Albert stumbles upon working on the DeLorean time machine)

Bill Maher (As a traveling comedian)

Ewan McGregor (As a cowboy who mocks Albert at the fair)

Alec Sulkin (As a random guy at the fair)

Rupert Boneham (As a random guy during the bar fight)

Kaley Cuoco (only in the unrated version) (As a woman that Albert tries to pick up in a store)

Patrick Stewart (As a long-legged sheep seen during Albert's drug trip)

Mae Whitman (As an adult worker)

A Million Ways to Die in the West plot summary:

Here’s how Rotten Tomatoes describes the plot of the film:

Mild-mannered sheep farmer Albert Stark (Seth MacFarlane) feels certain that the Western frontier is trying to kill him, then he loses his girlfriend, Louise (Amanda Seyfried), to the town's most successful businessman.

It continues:

However, a beautiful, pistol-packing woman named Anna (Charlize Theron) rides into town and helps Albert find his inner courage. Then Stark must put his newfound bravery to the test when Anna's outlaw husband arrives with plans to plant him in an unmarked grave.

