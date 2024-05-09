All the movies in the series you have to watch to understand Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes

Set to be released on May 10, 2024, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is the fourth movie in the Planet of the Apes reboot. The movie comes almost seven years after the release of its prequel, War for the Planet of the Apes, which featured Caesar as its protagonist.

While its sequel dealt with the war between humans and apes, the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will be set 300 years after the release of its predecessor. This means that Caesar is long dead, and the new movie brings to the fore some of his direct descendants. This includes Proximus Caesar, who will be seen leading his army of apes in the movie in search of human technologies to further the apes’ dynasty.

Proximus Caesar, on the other hand, will not be the primary character in the movie. Instead, Owen Teague's character, Noa, will play the lead role. Meanwhile, Freya Allan's character, Mae, a human lady, will accompany Noa in an effort to facilitate a peaceful coexistence between the two species.

Regardless, with the movie itself representing the tenth iteration in the epic series, fans are bound to be concerned with the right order in which the franchise must be watched.

How many Planet of the Apes movies are there?

As mentioned already, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will make a total of 10 movies in the franchise. Six of those projects are part of the original series, with three movies already having been released as part of the reboot.

Like a range of other epics out there, the Planet of the Apes series has not been released in perfect chronological order thus far. This means that the right way to watch the franchise would be to trace the chronology of the events of the movie, suggesting that the 2011 Rise of the Planet of the Apes should come first.

Hence, the following order of watch must be followed:

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011)

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014)

War for the Planet of the Apes (2017)

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (2024)

Planet of the Apes (1968)

Beneath the Planet of the Apes (1970)

Escape From the Planet of the Apes (1971)

Conquest of the Planet of the Apes (1972)

Battle for the Planet of the Apes (1974)

This will be followed by the latest iteration, The Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, making a total of 10 feature films in the overall franchise. The chronology mentioned above also aligns with the events of the overall franchise, which means that not a lot of effort needs to be put in to decipher the right order.

Who is the protagonist in Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes?

As mentioned before, while the expectation when the movie was announced was that Caesar himself would be a part of the movie, it was done away with when it was released that the newest iteration is set 300 years in the future.

Still, when the original premise was revealed, fans had been sure that Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes would star Proximus Caesar, the original star’s descendants, as the protagonist of the newest narrative. However, even that is not true, as a new character in the form of Noah, voiced by Owen Teague, will be the protagonist in the upcoming movie.

The Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes set to be released on May 10, 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback