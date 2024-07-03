Beverly Hills Cop 4: Axel F review: The film does well to revive the legacy of the franchise

Beverly Hills Cop 4: Axel F was released on Netflix on July 3, 2024. The fourth installment of the popular film franchise marks the return of the comedy king Eddie Murphy in his iconic role as detective Alex Foley.

The original Beverly Hills Cop film made huge waves in 1984, propelling Eddie Murphy to the heights of fame, and creating a memorable character. However, the franchise did not hit quite the mark with its two sequels. Beverly Hills Cop 4: Axel F marks the return of the franchise after almost three decades. So, does the film revive the franchise or is it just another legacy sequel?

The fourth installment in the series does a brilliant job of reviving the film franchise. The film is a reminder of Eddie Murphy's comedic prowess as his character embraces the modern-world changes in Beverly Hills, returning decades after his last fiasco.

The latest Beverly Hills Cop film is definitely worth watching and can be a great option for viewers looking to spend a cozy 4th of July inside their homes. It is unapologetically action-oriented, and Murphy delivers a solid performance with his comic timing.

Beverly Hills Cop 4: Axel F revives the popular franchise for a modern audience

Axel Foley is one of the most memorable on-screen characters, brought to life by Eddie Murphy. However, the third film in the series stalled the franchise, which posed heavy questions about the viability of Beverly Hills Cop 4: Axel F.

The fourth film has, however, brought back the franchise with a bang, providing a throwback to why the franchise was so loved in the first place. The film provided the first throwback when it opened with Axel Foley engaged in a high-octane undercover mission in his hometown of Detroit, Michigan. However, much like the earlier films, he leaves a wake of destruction in his attempt to stop a robbery.

One of the best parts about Beverly Hills Cop 4: Axel F is that it incorporates some well-directed action sequences in an era that relies heavily on CGI-generated sequences. The various action sequences pack a punch in the film keeping viewers engaged during its two-hour runtime.

The plot of the film sees the reintroduction of some old characters such as Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and John Taggart (John Ashton). Billy Rosewood calls Axel Foley back to Beverly Hills informing him that his estranged daughter Jane (Taylour Paige) has found herself in grave danger. The old characters certainly amp up the throwback factor of the film, which bridges the gap between the modern rendition while retaining familiar faces.

The introduction of new characters such as Foley's estranged daughter Jane, detective Bobby Abbott (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) of the Beverly Hills P.D., and Captain Cade Grant (Kevin Bacon) adds an exciting ensemble to the mix to make the film more interesting. Foley's back and forth with his new Beverly Hills P.D. partner Abbott is another highlight of the film, showcasing Murphy's ability to bounce his comedic sequences with a good co-actor.

The latest Beverly Hills Cop film is playful and funny from the beginning and does great work of re-engaging viewers with the popular franchise. The soundtrack of the film by Lorne Balfe also includes a rendition of the original theme music by Harold Faltermeyer, which brings back the 80s nostalgia. Perhaps the reason why the sequel works so well is that it successfully bridged a three-decade gap between its predecessors with ease, making the story not feel out of place in a modern world at all.

Beverly Hills Cop 4: Axel F is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

