Complete ‘Bad Boys’ watch guide: Best order to enjoy the series before Bad Boys: Ride or Die

Bad Boys: Ride or Die is scheduled to arrive in theatres on June 7, 2024, bringing back the entertaining combination of comedy and action. The successful duo of Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are returning as Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett in their fourth movie in the franchise. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are the directors for the upcoming movie.

After the ending of Bad Boys for Life, fans were interested in the future story arc of the lead duo. Fans have welcomed Sony's fourth movie in the Bad Boys franchise and its theatrical release, but there will be a digital release later followed by streaming options on Netflix.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die is the fifth instalment and the fourth movie in the franchise arriving almost three decades after the first movie premiered. The franchise also has a TV series which focuses on Marcus's sister, Syd Burnett. This watch guide lists the franchise's movies and shows in the right order.

Trending

1) Bad Boys (1995)

The franchise premiered in 1995 (Image via Instagram@badboys)

Premiering on April 7, 1995, Bad Boys introduces Mike and Marcus, played by Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, and their friendship that has endured for 30 years. The plot of the first movie gives the two narcotics detectives from the Miami Police Department a deadline of 72 hours to track down mafia heroin worth $100 million.

As the substance is stolen from police vaults, suspecting insider involvement, the Internal Affairs wants to shut down the department if the target is not met in time. For Mike, it's a personal quest after his friend is killed during the case.

The two detectives decide to interchange places to extract information from an important witness. Bad Boys is the introductory movie and must be the first to watch.

It's available to stream on Hulu, Apple TV+, Starz and PlutoTV. It's also available to rent on Amazon, Google and YouTube.

2) Bad Boys II (2003)

The sequel movie brought back the hit duo's actions (Image via Sony Pictures UK)

The sequel to the first movie, released on July 18, 2003, takes the detectives on another narcotics-busting journey. As ecstasy, another narcotic, floods Miami's drug market, Mike and Marcus investigate the scenario. It leads them to the kingpin, Johnny Tapia, who aims to control the city's drug trade.

The second movie introduced Marcus's sister Syd, an undercover DEA, pretending to be a money launderer for the Russian mafia. With DEA's involvement and other factors, the lead duo's boss, Captain Howard authorises collaborations with different divisions.

Matters get complicated as Mike gets romantically involved with Syd, who gets kidnapped. A black-ops team of Mike and Marcus with DEA, CIA and TNT start their operations to rescue Syd and bust the drug cartel.

Bad Boys II is available to stream on Hulu, Starz and PlutoTV. You can rent the movie on Amazon, Apple TV+, Google, Microsoft and YouTube.

3) L.A.'s Finest (2019-2020)

The spinoff was released on Spectrum for two seasons (Image via Instagram@lasfinesttv)

The third title to watch in order would be L.A.'s Finest, a television series that aired between May 13, 2019 and September 9, 2020. It was the first TV show from the franchise and the only one to date. It's more of a spinoff that focuses on Syd Burnett's character.

Gabrielle Union played Syd as in the movies. She was joined by Jessica Alba as Detective Nancy McKenna. John Salley's Fletcher returned to play the hacker from the original movies. The series aired on Spectrum for two seasons.

In the series, Syd plays the ex-DEA agent who has joined LAPD's Robbery-Homicide Division. Together Detective Burnett and Detective McKenna show high-level action in the streets of Los Angeles.

Both seasons of L.A.'s Finest are available to stream on Tubi while you can buy them on Apple, Google and Amazon. Unfortunately, there are no streaming options currently.

4) Bad Boys for Life (2020)

The 2020 threequel added to the franchise (Image via Instagram@badboys)

Released on January 17, 2020, Bad Boys for Life is the fourth instalment to watch in the franchise. The threequel for the franchise took 17 years to arrive, as it went through many changes, replacements and pushbacks.

The plot of the movie sees a retired Marcus ready to enjoy his time with his grandchildren. However, Mike's ex-girlfriend Isabel Aretas, who's also drug kingpin Benito's widow, sends her son Armando to kill all the people who were involved in Benito's death.

That includes the Miami narcotics team along with Mike. As Armando shoots Mike and leaves him in a coma, Isabel scolds him for targeting Mike first. Recovering from the coma, Mike resolves to avenge the deaths. Though initially reluctant to come out of his retirement, Marcus changes his mind after Armando kills Captain Howard.

The lead duo garner all the support possible to go to Mexico City to face Isabel as Mike realizes that Armando could be his son from the affair.

Bad Boys for Life is streaming on Hulu, Fubo and Starz and is available to rent or buy on Amazon, YouTube, Apple TV, Google, Microsoft and more.

5) Bad Boys: Ride or Die (2024)

The lead duo are back for unexpected challenges (Image via Sony Pictures)

Slated to be released on June 7, 2024, the fourth movie of the franchise sees Mike and Marcus on the run, as they are accused of internal crimes. They realize that it's a setup, as they were investigating corruption within the department.

Meanwhile, the Late Captain Howard is blamed for conspiring with the Romanian mafia, even though he's dead. The detective duo will have to work outside the law to unravel the truth in the upcoming movie.

Catch Bad Boys: Ride or Die to be screened in select theatres from June 7, 2024, to be followed by digital and streaming options later in the year.