Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga star Chris Hemsworth recently showered his wife and Fast 5 star Elsa Pataky with praise. When Hemsworth was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, May 23, the actor immediately thanked his wife for her endless encouragement and support. The actor also stated that he was forever indebted to her as she put aside her dream so Chris could follow his.

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky met in 2010 via the former's talent agent and started dating later in the same year.

The couple got married in December of the same year they met.

Chris Hemsworth says he is forever in his wife Elsa Pataky's debt

Chris Hemsworth was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, May 23. After thanking his colleagues in Hollywood, his parents, and his close friends, the actor extended gratitude to his wife and actress Elsa Pataky. Hemsworth said:

"I want to say thank you to my beautiful wife, who has been here for my entire career basically by my side, endlessly encouraging and supportive. And it doesn't get lost on me that she put aside her own dreams in order to support mine and, again, [I am] forever in your debt."

He added:

"The fact [is] that nothing that I do, any of these moments, these special occasions and events, none of it is special without you by my side. I love you."

Chris Hemsworth also thanked his kids for being "endlessly inspiring for so many reasons". Pataky and Hemsworth are parents to three children, a 12-year-old daughter named India Rose and 10-year-old twin boys named Sasha and Tristan. Hemsworth said:

"They're an abundance of joy and passion. They inspire me to increase my VO2 Max and my strength and conditioning just to wrangle them and keep up with them."

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky got married in the same year they met

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky first met each other when Hemsworth's talent agent introduced Pataky to him in 2010. The duo were immediately smitten and made their relationship official in September of the same year after making their first red-carpet appearence as a couple at the Resnick Pavilion in the Los Angeles Museum of Art.

Hemsworth, Pataky, and their twin boys at the premiere of 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' (Image via Instagram/@elsapataky)

The very same year they met, the couple also tied the knot. People magazine confirmed that Chris and Elsa got married over the holidays in December 2010. In a March 2016 appearance on Good Morning Britain, Hemsworth revealed that the couple moved so quickly because it simply "felt right" and "made sense". The Thor actor elaborated:

"There was no great plan to any of it to be honest, we were on holiday and we said, 'Why don't we get married, too?' And then the next minute...There probably should have been some planning, but it all worked out."

Hemsworth added:

"Honestly, we had both our families on holiday at the same time, just randomly, and we said, 'This is a good opportunity with everyone together.' So, we just did it."

After announcing that they were expecting a child in January 2012, the couple's first child was born in May 2012. Exactly two years after their first announcement, the couple announced in January 2014 that they were expecting again, but this time the duo were having twins. The couple's twin boys Sasha and Tristan were born in March 2014.

Hemsworth, Pataky, and their kids all moved to Hemsworth's home country Australia in 2015. Chris Hemsworth did an interview with GQ in 2017 where he talked about the sacrifices the couple made for each other. The actor revealed that Pataky sacrificed more in terms of work and wanted him to stay home with the kids but Hemsworth was dead set on setting up for longevity.

In December 2020, the couple celebrated 10 years of their marriage. Pataky also made an appearance in Chris Hemsworth's Thor: Love and Thunder.

Pataky also appears in Hemsworth and Anya Taylor-Joy's latest movie, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, which hit theaters on Friday, May 24.