How old was Guy Pearce in L.A. Confidential? Age explored amid Kevin Spacey on-set allegations

Australian actor Guy Pearce has starred in some of the most popular movies. This includes L.A. Confidential, which has attained the status of a classic since its release in 1997. Neither of the actors in the film were well-known at the time.

Ad

In a Deadline article dated July 3, 2018, Guy Pearce recalled his experience working with Kevin Spacey on L.A. Confidential during an appearance on the talk show Interview. While addressing the allegations against Spacey, Pearce remarked that he was 29 at the time of the movie's filming.

Pearce and Spacey are making headlines due to some claims the former recently made during an episode of Scott Feinberg's Awards Chatter podcast. The Memento star claimed that Spacey targeted him while they were working together.

Ad

Trending

Spacey has not starred in a Hollywood project since 2017 due to the allegations of misconduct against him. Upset with Pearce's claims, the Tony Award-winning actor addressed them in a video he posted on X.

Guy Pearce opened up about his experience of working with Kevin Spacey

Kevin Spacey (Image via Getty)

L.A. Confidential is a neo-noir crime film that follows three policemen's investigation of a series of murders amid departmental corruption. Guy Pearce, Russell Crowe, and Kevin Spacey star as Ed Exley, Bud White, and Jack Vincennes, respectively.

Ad

The movie was a critical and commercial hit and won two Oscars out of the nine nominations it had. It certainly gave everyone involved a lot of exposure, but it turns out that not all experiences were pleasant on the film's set.

During the Awards Chatter podcast episode, Pearce said that Spacey targeted him and claimed that the Baby Driver actor was "quite an aggressive man.” Pearce clarified:

Even though I probably was a victim to a degree; I was certainly not a victim by any means to the extent that other people have been to s*xual predators. I was young and, you know, susceptible and he targeted me, no question.

Ad

He also claimed that it was only after the allegations against Spacey began surfacing publicly that he was able to process what he had gone through all those years ago.

Kevin Spacey took to social media to address Guy Pearce's claims

Expand Tweet

Ad

During the 2017 #MeToo movement, numerous s*xual misconduct allegations were made against famous men in Hollywood. Kevin Spacey was also one of them. Many other such allegations were made against Spacey in the U.K.

According to an NBC News article dated July 26, 2023, Spacey was found not guilty of the assault of four men. The allegations against him cost him his career as he was dropped from numerous projects including the show House of Cards.

Ad

In a video posted on X, Spacey addressed the claims the Academy Award nominee has made recently. He directly told Pearce in the video that if he had done something to upset him, he should have told him instead of talking about it in public. He further said:

We could have had that conversation, but instead, you've decided to speak to the press, who are now, of course, coming after me, because they would like to know what my response is to the things that you said. You really want to know what my response is? Grow up.

Ad

Spacey also revealed that Guy Pearce had traveled to Georgia just to spend time when the former actor was shooting Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil. The Usual Suspects star further said he is ready for a conversation anytime and insisted that The Brutalist star was not a victim.

Guy Pearce also addressed his experience with Kevin Spacey in 2018

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the aforementioned Deadline article dated July 3, 2018, it was reported that during the talk show Interview, when host Andrew Denton asked Pearce about Kevin Spacey, he said:

Tough one to talk about at the moment. Amazing actor; incredible actor. Mmm. Slightly difficult time with Kevin, yeah. He’s a handsy guy. Thankfully I was 29 and not 14.

Guy Pearce being thankful that he was not 14 was a reference to actor Anthony Rapp's allegation that the then-26-year-old Kevin Spacey had assaulted him when he was 14. Rapp sued Spacey, but the latter was not found liable. It has to be noted that Spacey was approximately 38 at the time of L.A. Confidential's filming.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback