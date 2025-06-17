How to watch Final Destination Bloodlines at home? Digital release date, platforms, and more

Final Destination Bloodlines is the sixth installment in the iconic supernatural horror franchise. It was released on May 16 by Warner Bros. Pictures in the United States and internationally. The film, directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, delivers gruesome death scenes and a fresh twist on the series’ mythology.

Warner Bros. Discovery announced via a press release that Final Destination Bloodlines is available on digital streaming starting June 17, i.e., Tuesday. Audiences can access it on platforms like Prime Video and Apple TV for purchase or rent.

The story follows Stefani Reyes, a college student plagued by nightmares tied to a 1968 premonition. She discovers death is hunting her family, descendants of those who escaped a catastrophic event, in brutal and relentless ways.

How to watch Final Destination Bloodlines?

Final Destination Bloodlines is now available to stream on digital platforms (Image via Prime Video)

Warner Bros. Discovery confirmed that Final Destination Bloodlines is available for digital streaming starting June 17, 2025, at 12:01 AM PDT.

Audiences can watch it on multiple platforms, including Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Movies Anywhere, YouTube and Microsoft. The film is offered for purchase or 48-hour rental, with bonus features like director’s commentary and production featurettes included for buyers.

The synopsis reads as follows:

“Plagued by a violent recurring nightmare, college student Stefani heads home to track down the one person who might be able to break the cycle and save her family from the grisly demise that inevitably awaits them all.”

Pricing on Platforms:

Prime Video : Purchase at $24.99, rent for $19.99 (48 hours).

: Purchase at $24.99, rent for $19.99 (48 hours). Apple TV : Purchase at $24.99, rent for $19.99 (48 hours).

: Purchase at $24.99, rent for $19.99 (48 hours). Fandango at Home : Purchase at $24.99, rent for $19.99 (48 hours).

: Purchase at $24.99, rent for $19.99 (48 hours). Movies Anywhere : Purchase at $24.99, rent for $19.99 (48 hours).

: Purchase at $24.99, rent for $19.99 (48 hours). YouTube: Purchase at $24.99, rent for $19.99 (48 hours).

Purchase at $24.99, rent for $19.99 (48 hours). Microsoft: Purchase at $24.99, rent for $19.99 (48 hours).

What Final Destination Bloodlines is all about?

A still from the Final Destination Bloodlines (Image via Warner Bros.)

Final Destination Bloodlines weaves a chilling tale that expands the franchise’s lore, serving as both a prequel and a sequel. In 1968, Iris Campbell and her boyfriend, Paul, attended the Sky View restaurant’s opening, a high-rise tower resembling the Seattle Space Needle.

During Paul’s proposal, Iris experiences a premonition of a disaster: a child tosses a coin into a fountain, triggering a chain reaction. The coin causes a gas leak to start, which collapses the tower and kills everyone, and a chandelier shard breaks the glass dance floor. Iris prevents the tragedy by taking the coin, saving dozens of lives.

Stefani Reyes, a college student and Iris' granddaughter, experiences frequent dreams about the Sky View collapse in 2025, decades after it happened. Stefani receives visions connected to Iris' 1968 premonition after her grandma's death.

She finds that the descendants of the people Iris spared, including her family, are now being targeted by Death, a supernatural power, in the order in which they were supposed to pass away.

Strange mishaps befall Stefani, her brother Charlie, and their mother Darlene. For instance, a collapsing building scaffold kills one relative, and a broken MRI machine kills another. Iris tells Stefani about the family's doomed destiny. They turn to Tony Todd's character, William Bludworth, a mystery mortician from earlier movies, for assistance in their time of need.

Bludworth explains that Death’s design cannot be fully escaped, but loopholes exist, such as killing someone else to take their place or resuscitating a victim to reset the cycle.

Stefani and Charlie attempt to outsmart Death, leading to tense sequences like a car wash malfunction crushing a victim and a fire stunt gone wrong, where 71-year-old stuntwoman Yvette Ferguson performed a record-breaking fire scene.

As Stefani struggles to defend her family, the film adds emotional weight by introducing a new twist: Death's chase extends to lineages rather than simply individual survivors.

One of the most intricate opening scenes in the franchise is the Sky View disaster, which is shown with sophisticated Rube Goldberg-style traps.

The storyline is tied together in the end, which shows a startling connection to the original 2000 movie. Brec Bassinger's position as a survivor's descendant adds depth, while other supporting characters, such as Stefani's pals (played by Teo Briones, Richard Harmon and Owen Patrick Joyner), suffer terrible deaths of their own.

