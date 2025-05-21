10 Easter eggs you probably didn’t notice in 'Final Destination Bloodlines'

Final Destination Bloodlines is the latest installment in the franchise, following the story of Stefani Reyes (Kaitlyn Santa Juana) and her family. Their lives are turned upside down when her recurring nightmares lead to her grandmother Iris' premonition from decades ago that started Death's design. Now, she must save her family from Death's violently elaborate plans.

Ad

The classic horror movie, directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, paid homage to the franchise's previous hits, with small Easter eggs, references, and callbacks that were a hit with the long-standing fans of the series.

Here are some easter eggs in Final Destination Bloodlines.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong solely to the writer. Spoilers for the movie ahead.

10 Easter eggs and other Final Destination Bloodlines references for fans

1) The Clear Rivers name drop

Ad

Trending

Clear Rivers from the first installment (Image via Prime Video)

Rya Kihlstedt plays Stefani's mother, Darlene, in Final Destination Bloodlines. She makes a surprising reference to the lead from the original movie in the franchise, Ali Larter's Clear Rivers, while throwing out names for hospitals where they might find William Bludworth. One of the names is "Clear Rivers Hospital".

Ad

While this isn't directly related to the character, it does reference her unfortunate end, where she dies due to an oxygen gas tank explosion in a hospital while trying to save another victim, Eugene.

2) Stefani emulates Clear with a 'Death' wall

Clear makes a similar wall of clues in the second installment (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

In Final Destination Bloodlines, Stefani receives a Death Log from her grandmother, Iris. For decades, Iris has mapped Death's design, studying the events of the past films in the franchise. Stefani tries to make sense of Iris's notes and puts up pages and newspaper clippings on a wall, connected by a red string.

Ad

This is a small easter egg to the way Clear Rivers tried to track Death in Final Destination 2, while staying voluntarily hidden away in a mental institution.

3) The song What Doesn't Kill You Makes You Stronger is referenced

Lore plays Julia (Image via youTube/Netflix)

Julia Campbell (Anna Lore) dies a gruesome death in Final Destination Bloodlines when she is dragged into a garbage truck and her head is crushed in the compactor. During the event, the Kelly Clarkson song What Doesn't Kill You Makes You Stronger plays in the garbage truck driver's headphones.

Ad

The phrase is referenced in a previous death in Final Destination 3, when Lewis Romero dies a similar death by getting his skull crushed. It is written on the stand with the swords in his sports team's room. Kevin also tells Jason this statement at McKinley Park, making it a recurring theme.

4) Characters share similar paranoia

Iris is the original visionary (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

When Stefani visits Iris, Iris asks her to empty her pockets. This mirrors a scene from Final Destination 2, where Clear does the same when Kimberly visits her in a mental hospital for help with her vision.

Ad

Both Iris and Clear share a justified fear that even something small in someone’s pocket could set off a deadly chain reaction. In Final Destination: Bloodlines, Iris had built a supposedly death-proof fortress and wanted to keep it that way.

5) William Bludworth references the previous films

The late Tony Todd plays William Bludworth (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

When Stefani and the others find Bludworth (Tony Todd) in Final Destination Bloodlines, he tells them the only two known ways to cheat death: Killing someone else and stealing their lifespan (Final Destination 5), or dying and coming back to life (Final Destination 2).

Ad

Both of these are known premises of previous movies in the franchise. This plants the idea in Stefani's head, as the premise takes a dark turn.

6) Stefani inadvertently recreates Kimberly's plan in Final Destination Bloodlines

The cabin explosion (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

When Stefani, Charlie, and Darlene drive their RV to Iris’ house to escape Death, the RV crashes, Stefani’s seatbelt gets stuck (a nod to Carter’s death in Final Destination), and Iris’ cabin explodes. As the RV begins to sink, Stefani is trapped inside.

Ad

This scene clearly references Kimberly’s escape plan from the third Final Destination movie. Stefani is revived with CPR, and her family believes they’ve successfully repeated the event to save her from Death’s plan.

7) The bait and switch climax

Stefanie and Charlie die in the end (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Final Destination Bloodlines brings back the eerie trope of giving characters hope that the worst is over and they have survived. Stefani, who thinks she died and came back to life, thereby beating death's design, is proved gravely wrong when the characters realize her heart never stopped in the first place. Her fateful end finally caught up with her.

Ad

Fans can catch this bait-and-switch maneuver in many of the previous editions, like Final Destination 3, where the visionary Wendy survives her original premonition and goes on with her life, only to be killed in a train crash off-screen.

8) Erik's Death has an easter egg to the franchise's movie poster

Richard Harmon plays Erik (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Erik Campbell (Richard Harmon) misses death several times in Final Destination Bloodlines, once when his tattoo parlor catches fire, and another time when he is almost run over by a truck. But finally, a malfunctioning MRI machine rips out his ear piercings, and impales him with a wheelchair by sucking him in.

Ad

The final gruesome image of Erik's death, where the spoke pokes out of a skull tattoo on his stomach, is a blink-and-miss-it easter egg to Final Destination 4's poster, where the number 4 sticks out through the top of a skull.

9) Trains make a comeback in Final Destination Bloodlines

Wendy has a premonition about a subway crash (Image via Prime Video)

One of the scariest premonitions in Final Destination is in the third installment, where Wendy's seemingly normal life after all the horrors is derailed when she has a second vision of all of them dying in a subway crash. She tries to escape her fate, but Death catches up to her in the end.

Ad

In the latest edition, a train derails, becoming the reason for Stefani and Charlie's deaths. Death ultimately wins every time, even if it means repeating similar motifs and themes.

10) Characters must beware of log trucks

Logs that set off the Route 23 pileup in Final Destination 2 (Image via Prime Video)

Final Destination 2's premonition is orchestrated on a highway with hundreds of vehicles precariously next to each other. When a log truck shakes a large log loose, it kills an innocent driver right behind it, setting into motion a huge pileup.

Ad

This motif makes a comeback in Final Destination Bloodlines, where Charlie, Darlene, and Stefani's RV is almost hit by one, only for logs to get them some other way in the ending, after a train derails.

Watch Final Destination Bloodlines in theaters and stream all movies in the franchise on Prime Video or Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pooja Kumar Pooja Kumar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a bachelor's degree in Electronic Media, which deepened her understanding of the entertainment industry.



With over six years of experience, Pooja has worked as a copywriter at Social Panga and as a part-time editor and social media manager at Revolutionaries. She has won five awards for best digital marketing campaigns during her tenure at Social Panga.



Pooja is passionate about crafting engaging and relatable content. She believes in thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring accuracy by cross-referencing multiple reputable sources. She also avoids reliance on AI-generated material, preferring an authentic and personal writing style.



A devoted fan of the K-pop group Seventeen, Pooja admires their amazing performances, kindness, and humor. One of her most cherished memories is traveling to Bangkok in December 2023 to experience their live concert with thousands of fans, a moment she would relive if given the chance to travel back in time. Beyond writing, Pooja enjoys weightlifting, boxing, yoga, and reading. She also finds joy in watching K-dramas, listening to music, and the occasional nap. Know More