How to watch Girl, Interrupted at home? All viewing options explored

Directed by James Mangold, the film, Girl, Interrupted, starring Winona Ryder and Angelina Jolie was released in theatres in the US on December 21, 1999. Based on Susanna Kaysen's 1993 memoir of the same name, the movie was distributed by Columbia Pictures and has a runtime of 127 minutes. Following its release, Girl, Interrupted grossed $48 million worldwide.

There is good news for fans who couldn't watch Girl, Interrupted in theatres as it is now available to a wider audience. The film can be streamed, rented, or purchased on platforms including Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Apple TV.

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of mental health issues, eating disorders, self-harm, and attempted suicide. Discretion is advised.

Winona Ryder starred as Susanna with Angelina Jolie in a supporting role, as Lisa. Girl, Interrupted follows Susanna after she is admitted to a psychiatric hospital following a suicide attempt, which she denies. At the facility, she befriends Lisa and other women with mental health issues.

Winona Ryder was nominated for the Favorite Actress - Drama category in the 2000 Blockbuster Entertainment Awards. However, it was Angelina Jolie who won several awards for her role as Lisa Rose. She won a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress- Motion Picture, an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress, and the Critics' Choice Movie Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Girl, Interrupted is available for streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and The Criterion Channel. Those interested in watching the film can also buy it for a nominal price on the following platforms:

Apple TV - $3.99

Google Play - $12.99

Microsoft - $12.99

Vudu - $13.99

Amazon - $14.09

YouTube - $12.99

AMC Theatres - $12.99

This film can also be rented on the following platforms:

Apple TV - $3.99

Google Play -$3.99

Amazon - $3.99

YouTube- $3.99

Vudu- $3.99

Microsoft -$3.99

Spectrum - $4.99

Viewers can also opt for a Blu-ray copy of the movie which is available on Amazon and is priced from $24.99.

Plot of Girl, Interrupted

Based on Susanna Kaysen's 1993 memoir, Girl, Interrupted follows Susanna as she is being rushed to a psychiatric hospital following a suicide attempt. She ingests a bottle of aspirin which she chases down with a bottle of vodka. At the hospital, Dr. Melvin Potts diagnoses her with borderline personality disorder and suggests that she should spend some time in the hospital. The psychiatric ward is managed by Nurse Valerie Owens, who isn't just clever but also wants the best for the patients in her care.

During her stay, Susanna meets several other women who have their own mental health disorders and issues. These include Georgina Tuskin, a pathological liar who is obsessed with The Wizard of Oz as well as Polly Clark, a childlike schizophrenic who has been badly scarred in a fire. She also meets Daisy Randone, who doesn't let anyone inside her room and self-harms while being unable to eat in front of others.

Girl, Interrupted also shows Susanna meeting Lisa, a sociopath, who controls the other patients, much to the exasperation of the nurses. Lisa also has a history of running away from the institution. Over the course of the film, Lisa tries to control Susanna as she does the other patients.

Susanna also meets several other patients with other mental health issues including eating disorders.

At the end of the movie, Susanna is seen leaving the institution eighteen months after she was sent there. She now has to deal with the people in the outside world.

The synopsis of the movie reads:

:Set in the changing world of the late 1960s, "Girl, Interrupted" is the searing true story of Susanna Kaysen (Winona Ryder), a young woman who finds herself at a renowned mental institution for troubled young women, where she must choose between the world of people who belong on the inside -- like the seductive and dangerous Lisa (Angelina Jolie) -- or the often difficult world of reality on the outside."

The Winona Ryder starrer deals with themes like mental health, manipulation, isolation, forced institutionalization, and control. It also shows the challenges and shortcomings women with mental illnesses have to face in society.

The cast of Girl, Interrupted

In this American biographical psychological thriller, Winona Ryder played the role of protagonist Susanna Kaysen with Angelina Jolie as Lisa.

Clea DuVall played the role of Georgina Tuskin while Britanny Murphy was Daisy Randone. Elisabeth Moss essayed the role of Polly Clark and Jeffrey Tambor was seen as Dr. Melvin Potts.

Jared Leto was also a part of the film Tobias "Toby" Jacobs, Susanna's ex-boyfriend, who visits her at the hospital. Additionally, it had Vanessa Redgrave as Dr. Sonia Wick, the head psychiatrist, and Whoopi Goldberg as Nurse Valerie Owens.

Additional cast members included Angela Bettis, Joanna Kerns, Travis Fine, Jillian Armenate, Bruce Altman, Josie Gammell, Irene Longshore, Mary Kay Place, and KaDee Strickland.

Fans can now rent, buy, or stream Girl, Interrupted, and watch it on the major streaming platforms.

