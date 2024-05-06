Jared Leto and 5 best-dressed men at Met Gala so far

The men have walked shoulder to shoulder with the ladies when it comes to appropriating the themes of the Met Gala. Traditionally, men's costumes, which were limited to tuxedos and pantsuits, have now evolved in design, and some have even become androgynous.

When it comes to men's fashion on the Met Gala red carpet, Jared Leto's name tops the list. Right from his debut in the cream Gucci tux in 2016, Jared has always upped his Met game, making it more iconic every time.

Among other men who have given unforgettable looks at the Met are the late Chadwick Boseman, Bad Bunny, Lil Nas X, Asap Rocky, Harry Styles, Pharell Williams, Jaden Smith, Kanye West, Alexander McQueen, Karl Lagerfeld, and Alan Cumming.

Alton Mason was dressed as a Channel bride last year, honoring the legacy of Karl Lagerfeld, and serving a memorable look. Conan Grey was also unforgettable in his Balmain look last year, not to mention Taika Waititi, who dawned a unique ensemble honoring Karl.

Jared Leto's Met Gala looks over the years

Jared Leto at The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion (Image via Getty)

Jared has been loyal to Gucci and Alessandro Michele when it comes to his Met Gala looks. He debuted in 2016 with a cream-colored Gucci tuxedo, paired with a Gucci cane. The Cartier brooch and cufflinks transformed his look into an old-money one, making him look regal.

His 2017 look was in stark contrast to his previous look, as he walked the carpet looking like Jesus for the Heavenly Bodies theme of the gala that year. He wore a grey-blue Gucci suit, paired with a sash with colorful embroidery. He accessorized the look with a Jesus-like tiara and kept an unkempt beard with long, wavy hair.

In 2019, Jared came with a prosthetic head, which was his lookalike. He wore a striking red gown, topped with strands of rhinestones draped around it. His 2022 Met look was also one to remember. He walked in with the designer, Alessandro himself, looking like his doppelganger. In 2023, Jared dressed as Karl Lagerfeld's cat, Choupette, in an unforgettable moment.

The 5 men who dressed to impress at the Met Gala so far

1) Lil Nas X

Lil Nas has by far served only iconic looks, which have made him one of the best-dressed celebrities at the Met Gala of all time. After he came out as gay, his style became more avant-garde and androgynous as he openly embraced his identity.

Be it his glittery cat look last year or the gold metallic armor he donned for the Manus x Machine theme, Lil Nas' looks led him to perform at the Vogue runway fashion show in 2023.

2) Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny at the 2023 Met (Image via Instagram/@justjared)

Bad Bunny quickly climbed the Met ladder to become a co-host at the Met Gala after debuting in 2022. He walked the red carpet in an oversized, structured Burberry pantsuit paired with a large bun studded with metallic flowers. His 2023 look was also a pantsuit, but backless and with a long, flowery train.

3) Asap Rocky

Asap Rocky and Rihanna at the 2023 Met (Image via Instagram/@theiconicau)

Asap Rocky went viral after walking the red carpet wearing a quilt alongside his date Rihanna at the 2021 Met Gala. The quilt was thrifted by Asap, who thought it would be a cool addition to the look of the night. For the Met 2023, Asap walked the carpet wearing a red tartan-printed kilt, making a statement yet again.

4) Harry Styles

Harry Styles at the 2019 Met (Image via Instagram/@petra.9619)

In one of the most fearless looks of the Met so far, Harry stunned the fashion world by looking amazing in a black sheer blouse with ruffles at the front in 2019. His debut Gucci look of a crisp white shirt paired with a huge hot pink bow tie will also be iconic forever.

5) Kanye West

Besides his Balmain look at the 2016 Met Gala, which saw him in an embellished denim jacket alongside his then-wife Kim Kardashian, his face-covering Balenciaga look in 2021 will also be forever remembered.

The theme for Met Gala 2025 will be Extragalactic: A Retrospective on Space and Fashion.