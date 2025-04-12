How to watch The Alto Knights at home? Digital release date, platforms, and more

The Alto Knights is a crime thriller based on a true story starring Robert De Niro in dual roles as rival 1950s underworld leaders, Frank Costello and Vito Genovese. The film, directed by Barry Levinson and written with Nicholas Pileggi, co-stars Debra Messing, Cosmo Jarvis, Kathrine Narducci, and Michael Rispoli.
The Alto Knights was released in US theaters on March 21, 2025. Now, it will be available for digital rental and purchase beginning April 11, 2025, on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home.
The film is not yet available on subscription-based streaming platforms. However, it is tentatively set to release on Max (previously HBO Max) by late May or early June 2025, in line with Warner Bros.' usual release schedules.
All about The Alto Knights
The Alto Knights runs for 2 hours and 3 minutes and is rated R for violence and language.
The film was released in theaters in the United States on March 21, 2025, by Warner Bros. Pictures. The official synopsis states:
The film follows two of New York’s most notorious organized crime bosses, Frank Costello and Vito Genovese, as they vie for control of the city’s streets. Once the best of friends, petty jealousies and a series of betrayals place them on a deadly collision course that will reshape the Mafia (and America) forever.
The story of The Alto Knights explores their rivalry, including the Genovese’s failed attempt to assassinate Costello in 1957, leading to Costello’s retirement.
Viewers can watch it in cinemas through ticket sites such as Fandango or AMC Theatres. It's not just in theaters; it was made available for rent or purchase digitally on April 11, 2025, through Amazon Video, Apple TV, and Vudu.
The film will be available to stream on Max sometime around June 2025, but it is not yet available on Netflix or Prime Video. The Blu-ray and DVD releases will come on May 27, 2025.
The cast of Warner Bros' The Alto Knights
1) Robert De Niro as Vito Genovese: De Niro portrays the ambitious and mercurial mob boss who heads the Genovese crime family.
2) Robert De Niro as Frank Costello: He also appears as the reticent chief of the Luciano crime clan, known for his political ties.
4) Debra Messing as Bobbie Costello: She plays Frank Costello’s wife, adding a personal angle to his story.
5) Cosmo Jarvis as Vincent Gigante: He portrays a key figure in the Genovese family, involved in the mob’s power struggles.
6) Kathrine Narducci as Anna Genovese: Katherine is playing the role of Vito’s wife.
7) Michael Rispoli as Albert Anastasia: He appears as a fierce ally of Costello, tied to the mob’s violent conflicts.
8) Michael Adler as Senator Tobey: A minor role representing the political side of the story.
9) Ed Amatrudo: He plays an unspecified supporting role in the mob world.
10) Joe Bacino: Joe plays another supporting role, part of the ensemble.
11) Anthony J. Gallo: Anthony is seen contributing crime-driven backdrop of the film.
12) Wallace Langham: Langham makes a cameo appearance, contributing to the richness of the environment
13) Louis Mustillo: Part of the supporting cast, tied to the mob dynamics.
14) Frank Piccirillo: He plays a background role in the story.
15) Matt Servitto: Supports the narrative with a small part.
16) Robert Uricola: playing Tony Bender
The remaining cast of The Alto Knights
- James Ciccone
- Joe Bacino
- Eddy Young
- Cipriano Antonio Cipriano Young Vito
- Brian Scolaro
- Wallace Langham
- Ed Amatrudo
- Mike Seely
- Amadeo Fusca
- Bob Glouberman
- Kimeron Collins
- Peyton Stockdale
- John Dinello
- Jocelyn Sluka
- Bryant Carroll
- Todd Covert
- Robert Arce
- Brian Spangler
- Alex Safi
- Christine McBurney
- Rich Williams
- Ashton Wolf
- Sydney Miles
- Josh Innerst
- Mark Axelowitz ADA Kamen
- Glenn Cunningham
- James P. Harkins
- Abi Van Andel
- Zach Meiser Trooper Vasisko
- Jeffrey Grover
- Louie Lawless
- Andy Knode
- Mark Tierno
- Wynn Reichert
- J. Barrett Cooper
- Liam Cronin
- Robert DiDonato
- Wilson Conkwright
- Michael Patrick Trimm
- Jeremy Dubin
- Michael Adler
- Itala Sona Ennor
- Jean Zarzour
- Tino Roncone
- Nick Ferraro
- Mike Dennis
- Belmont Cameli
- Carrie Lazar
- Frank Cervone
- David Vegh
- Robert Louis Boden
- Ed Formica
