Jennifer Love Hewitt has responded to rumors of a feud with Sarah Michelle Gellar, bringing clarity to a narrative that has followed the two since their appearance in I Know What You Did Last Summer. The speculation about a possible falling out resurfaced during recent media coverage of the horror film’s anniversary and reboot discussions.

Ad

Speaking to Vulture in an interview published on July 18, 2025, Jennifer Love Hewitt addressed the question directly.

“I haven’t seen Sarah,” she says.

“Literally, we’ve not talked since I saw her at 18 years old when the first movie came out. That’s why it’s so funny to me.”

The quote has sparked renewed conversation online, as both actresses were prominent teen stars during the late '90s and worked closely on the 1997 horror classic. Hewitt emphasized again that she hasn’t seen or spoken to Gellar since the first film’s release.

Ad

Trending

Despite not appearing in red carpet photos together at the 2025 reboot premiere, she stated there was no issue between them. At the premiere event on July 14, 2025, both stars were in attendance but were not seen together in red carpet pictures.

Jennifer Love Hewitt clarifies she hasn’t spoken to Sarah Michelle Gellar in decades

Jennifer Love Hewitt attends the 2018 Fox Network Upfront at Wollman Rink, Central Park on May 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

In her Vulture interview, Jennifer Love Hewitt said she has not been in contact with Sarah Michelle Gellar since she was 18. The two actresses co-starred in I Know What You Did Last Summer, which was released in 1997, marking the beginning of both their mainstream film careers.

Ad

In the same Vulture interview, Hewitt addressed the public discourse around the rumored tension.

“I just think people don’t want the narrative to be easy. Why do we always have to be against each other and out for each other?”

she said, highlighting how speculation often fuels unnecessary drama. Hewitt also spoke about how she was initially nervous to return for the new film. She shared that her friends convinced her to accept the role despite concerns about aging onscreen. She stated her only hesitation was about how different she might appear compared to her 18-year-old self.

Ad

Both actresses appeared in the latest installment of the franchise, which premiered July 14, 2025. Hewitt reprised her role as Julie James, mentoring a new generation of characters. Gellar returned briefly in a dream sequence as Helen Shivers, warning the new lead character Danica Richards, played by Madelyn Cline. Freddie Prinze Jr. also returned as Ray Bronson. Other cast members include Chase Sui Wonders, Jonah Hauer-King, Tyriq Withers, Sarah Pidgeon, and Billy Campbell.

Ad

Despite their shared appearance in the film, neither star was photographed together at the premiere, which further fueled speculation online. Jennifer Love Hewitt later emphasized in her interviews that there was no bad blood and that the conversation around a feud was untrue.

“On my side, we’re good. I have no idea where this is coming from,” she said in the Vulture interview.

Ad

Jennifer Love Hewitt on the ongoing rumors and her thoughts on reconciliation

(L-R) Madelyn Cline, Chase Sui Wonders, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, Sarah Pidgeon, and Gabbriette attend the Los Angeles premiere of Columbia Pictures I Know What You Did Last Summer at The United Theater (Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage)

Jennifer Love Hewitt dismissed speculation about a rift with Sarah Michelle Gellar, stating that the narrative was built on assumptions rather than actual conflict. The rumors were reignited after Gellar shared an Instagram post in April 2025 tagging cast members from the reboot but not Hewitt. Fans speculated on the omission, though some Reddit users pointed out that Hewitt’s account might restrict tags.

Ad

At the film's premiere on July 14, both actresses attended but were not photographed together. Gellar later clarified on Instagram that she was inside with her children during the red carpet and didn’t meet Hewitt at the event. She added that Hewitt did not attend the after party.

Gellar addressed the situation directly on Instagram, writing,

“For everyone asking — I never got to see @jenniferlovehewitt who is fantastic in the movie. I was inside with my kids when the big carpet happened. And unfortunately JLH didn’t come to the after party.”

Ad

She added, “I sadly didn’t get pics with most of the cast. But that doesn’t change how amazing I think they all are.”

As noted in her Vulture interview, Hewitt chose not to address the speculation at first, feeling there was nothing substantial to respond to. She also revealed that she only found out about the reboot through a Deadline article before being officially approached. She agreed to reprise her role after confirming that her character, Julie James, would return in a more developed and authentic form.

As the conversation continues online, both actresses seem to have moved forward, focusing on their respective roles in the new chapter of the franchise. While they may not have reconnected in person, their mutual respect remains visible in their public responses. For fans of the original film, their separate returns mark a nostalgic full circle.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Urvashi Vijay More Urvashi Vijay More is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, with a strong foundation in digital journalism. After earning her Bachelor’s in Mass Communication from the University of Mumbai, she further enhanced her expertise with a Master’s from the University of Strathclyde. Urvashi’s education equipped her with exceptional skills in digital storytelling, SEO, and content optimization.



With over 2 years of experience, Urvashi has held various positions, including as an SEO Journalist and Sub-editor at Breakthrough Press in Glasgow, a Social Media Intern at Enzoleague. Urvashi has also contributed to Marathi short films while working at Meghnirmayee Creations. Her fascination with entertainment especially beats like K-culture, reality TV, and celebrity trends fuels her writing, allowing her to connect with the readers through in-depth and engaging content.



She is particularly inspired by artists such as BTS, The Weeknd, and appreciates the thought-provoking themes found in Studio Ghibli films. In addition to her writing, Urvashi enjoys exploring a wide range of films or scrolling through fan theories. Know More