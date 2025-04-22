 I watched Hallmark’s Journey To You, and it was way more emotional than I expected

Journey to You is a drama film directed by Terry Ingram and written by John Eliot Jordan and Carlie Mantilla-Jordan. It was released on the Hallmark Channel on April 19, 2025, and stars Erin Cahill, Isabelle Bres, Solal Bellaiche, Pep Tosar, and Erik Valdez. The story revolves around a pilgrimage that teaches Monica, a nurse committed to controlling all aspects of her life, to have faith and find the courage to let go. Here's the official synopsis of Journey to You.

"After missing out on a promotion, Monica reluctantly walks the Camino de Santiago at the urging of her mother. She's surprised when along the way she finds inner peace and an unexpected romance. Starring Erin Cahill and Erik Valdez."

The movie is set in Spain, along the Camino de Santiago trail. The other story in Journey is that of Luis, who is balancing his role as a son and father, and how his story intertwines with Monica's to heighten the emotions.

In Journey to You, Monica's father's death changed her personality

Journey to You began with Monica, played by Erin Cahill, being anxious for the promotion she had been working hard for. She was a well-loved ER nurse practitioner in Boston who tried to do everything perfectly and keep things under her control as much as possible. Despite her efforts, she did not get the promotion.

Her mother asked her to go on a spiritual journey to the Camino de Santiago in Spain. It is a famous path leading to the Church of Santiago de Compostela in the country's northwest region, and the hike takes a few days. During the journey, she met some helpful people, including a handsome single father, Luis, who was there with his father and teenage son.

After spending time together, Monica opened her heart to Luis and said that confesses that after her father's death, everything seemed so out of control that she put all her strength into gaining back control of things around her.

Journey to You is about healing and finding connection

The story is about surrendering to something greater than yourself when your life is out of control. Luis, who seemed to go with the flow easily, also confessed to Monica that he recognises that he micromanages his family too much. The walk to the Camino was not about highlighting the flaws, but recognising them and putting them on the table.

Monica let go of her need to control everything and chose to trust and surrender. Luiz let go of the guilt that he was not enough as a father and a son, while his father surrendered his judgment in place of trust. Mateo revealed to Monica that he doesn't like sports at all. Monica already had an idea about it by then, she advised him to talk to Luis without hesitation. She had understood Luis enough to know that he cared more about connecting with his son than anything else, and sports was just one of the ways he was trying to reach him.

Luis and Mateo had an honest conversation in which the son told him the truth about not wanting to pursue sports and give a chance to art instead. Luis was happy to hear his son talk passionately about something and promised to support him. His father's acceptance of him made Mateo break down in tears.

Monica found herself and a new companion in Journey to You

A little conflict in their story appears when Mateo discovers Luis and Monica on a date and accuses his father of leaving him when someone else entered his life. Due to this, Monica decided to complete the rest of the Camino herself. Upon reaching the church, she found a note in her diary from her father in which he called her the bravest person he had known.

Luis and Mateo make up and decide to find Monica together. They find her near the coast, admiring the beauty of nature. She realised that she doesn't need to find all the answers and keeps walking, knowing that she'll never be alone. Luis showed a picture of Monica's parents holding him as a baby when they stayed at his parents' house during their pilgrimage, proving that their meeting was fate, not an accident. Journey to You ended with them embracing each other.

