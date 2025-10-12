10 most memorable Jason Statham movie quotes

Jason Statham is largely acknowledged as one of the top action stars, a leading figure whose movies are characterized by the mixing of extreme physical stunts and witty, memorable dialogue. Statham’s knack for one-liner delivery over several decades has not only played an important part in his recurring presence in several film franchises but has also been instrumental in his overall footprint in contemporary films.

In all these and more, from The Transporter and The Expendables to Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Statham’s mix of comic relief and vigor has been the quoteability of his texts and, to his fans’ liking, his global viewer base. Till now, the actor, whose association with action and comedy has become seamless, continues to influence through his shows and the lines that get imprinted thanks to his on-screen characters.

10 memorable Jason Statham movie quotes

1) "Rule #1. Never Change The Deal" - The Transporter

Jason Statham in The Transporter (Image via 20th Century Fox)

The movie The Transporter (2002) was the first time Jason Statham's major action star career was established. In it, he was Frank Martin, a former special forces soldier who, after relocating to the criminal underworld of southern France, turns out to be a driver for hire with exceptional skills.

Frank Martin follows a stringent code: never change the deal, no names, and never open the package. These rules of the film are mentioned in the opening scene and throughout the series. Statham's performance as Frank Martin laid the foundation of the signature of his subsequent works, which is a mixture of careful professionalism and accurate execution of the fight scene that has become his trademark.

2) "Meg Versus Man Isn’t A Fight. It’s A Slaughter" - The Meg

Jason Statham in The Meg (Image via Warner Bros.)

Jason Statham plays the role of Jonas Taylor in The Meg, a thrilling action movie inspired by the Steve Alten novels. It depicts a marine scientist’s adventure and deep-sea diver Jonas Taylor’s dive to save the Pacific Ocean, where they find an enormous 75-foot megalodon that had been previously considered extinct.

When the crew meets the danger of the ancient shark, Jonas portrays the encounter as “a slaughter,” thus pointing out the huge peril they face. The plot is mainly about intense rescue missions, the characters' fight for life against doom, and their struggle to keep others safe from the megalodon's path.

3) "Nothing Kills Me. I’m Immune To 179 Different Types Of Poison." - The Spy

In Spy (2015), Rick Ford, played by Jason Statham, is a CIA agent known for his up-front bravado and amazing on-the-spot stories. Ford claims that he cannot be killed no matter what since he is “immune to 179 different types of poison,” an assertion he makes due to having secretly taken them all during a stint in an undercover poison-ingesting crime ring.

The character is designed as an exaggerated representation of the invincible hero of action movies, the script giving his over-the-top invulnerability and pledge of impossible feats as the main traits. His assertions and extreme manner of describing his adventures become some of the funniest moments in the movie, which is a mash-up of spy genre clichés and parodic humor.

4) “You Could Fall In Love With An Orangutan In That” - Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels

One of Jason Statham’s first major roles was in Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels (1998). In the movie, Statham’s character, Bacon, is a small-time London criminal who has become a cult reference for his reaction to an unusual drink.

When given a drink, Bacon explains it as "like a f***ing rainforest" and complements with "You could fall in love with an orangutan in that," brilliantly exhibiting Statham's deadpan delivery and street-smart charm. This movie was the beginning of their artistic style and sense of humor.

5) "I Wonder How Many Steaks I Could Make Out Of You?" - Crank

Jason Statham in Crank (Image via Lionsgate)

The 2006 movie Crank features Jason Statham as Chev Chelios, a British contract killer who lives in Los Angeles. He is poisoned with a synthetic drug that inhibits the flow of adrenaline, meaning that his life is in danger if his heart rate falls. To stay alive, Chelios is forced to continuously engage in dangerous and high-risk activities such as fights, reckless driving, and others, which are usually of an intense nature, to keep his adrenaline up.

While he is looking for the antidote and going after the responsible people, Chelios has to deal with many enemies. This movie is adored for its quick drill fight scenes, and Statham even does his own stunts the whole way through. A continuation, Crank: High Voltage, was released in 2009, continuing with Chelios’ adventures.

6) "I'm What You Might Call A Champagne Problem." - Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw

Still from Hobbs and Shaw Trailer (Image via Universal)

The Fast & Furious series fame Jason Statham and Dwayne Johnson’s energetic relationship was the reason behind the spin-off Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019). The film is about Johnson’s Luke Hobbs and Statham’s Deckard Shaw, who are always fighting while respecting each other. Hobbs & Shaw is their complicated association dealing with global threats, which they combine with an epic action sequence and a witty and laughable dialogue.

One of the most memorable scenes is when Hobbs, bringing in a bottle of expensive champagne to a very exclusive club, breaks the bottle creatively. At the same time, he throws out one of his unforgettable lines that perfectly combine the film's action and humor genres and his character's style. The bottle is whole during the fight and is dropped at the end as a sign, thus referencing a mic drop moment in performance.

7) "I'm Gonna Make This Thing Bleed." - The Meg

Jason Statham in The Meg (Image via Warner Bros.)

The Meg (2018) casts Jason Statham in the role of Jonas Taylor, a deep-sea rescue diver who comes into conflict with a giant prehistoric shark, the Megalodon, that was previously assumed to be extinct. Jonas starts the story with a failed rescue mission on a nuclear submarine, which results in his being discredited and encountering trouble in his personal life.

After some years, he gets a call to a research facility studying the bottom of the Mariana Trench. Accidentally, the crew members encounter the Megalodon. The plan to flee into open waters is what makes the sea monster close to the beaches and a threat to people.

So, the team must find a way to stop the beast before it goes on a rampage. The picture presents the following: the shooting of the underwater scenes, the shark fighting, and the heroic moments of Jonas.

8) "We Can't Have A Shoot Up Without Guns. We'd Lose." - The Italian Job

Jason Statham in The Italian Job (Image via Paramount)

In 2003, in The Italian Job, an ensemble heist film, Jason Statham was Handsome Rob, the getaway driver, spectacularly, with his smooth characterization and chemistry with the other actors. As Rob Statham walks through the movie with a blend of truth and ironic humor.

Among his many lines, one delivered in Statham’s signature deadpan style is often remembered for being both simple and humorous. This way of delivering a joke is characteristic of Rob’s personality, as he wouldn’t put a joke down, but rather indirectly become funny, which is why the theatrical ensemble cast and crew seemed to have such a vibrant rapport.

9) “Do You Think I've Got 'C**t' Written On My Forehead?” - Crank

Still from Crank (Image via Lionsgate)

Jason Statham's character in Crank (2006) is poisoned with a synthetic drug that will kill him if his heart rate drops too low. To survive, Chelios must keep his adrenaline elevated through continuous high-energy and risky actions as he pursues those responsible for poisoning him.

Among the film’s notable moments is a confrontation with the criminal Ricky Verona, where Chelios delivers a line that becomes memorable for its bluntness and visual punchline: “Do you think I’ve got ‘c**t’ written on my forehead?”— with the offensive word literally appearing on his head during the scene. The film is recognized for its non-stop pace and stylized action sequences.

10) "By The Powers Vested In Me, I Now Pronounce You Man And Knife." - The Expendables 2

Jason Statham in The Expendables 2 (Image via Lionsgate)

In The Expendables 2 (2012), Jason Statham is Lee Christmas, a skilled knife expert on a team that went on high-risk missions. One of the impressive scenes is that Statham's character is in a church where he wears religious clothes.

While he was fighting the guys, he used the incense dispenser as a weapon and, at the same time, delivered a short and witty one that showed his tough yet humorous character. This moment is a funny and exciting scene that Statham can portray with quick fighting & some quips sprinkled in between.

