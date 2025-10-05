7 Dwayne Johnson movies to watch if you loved him in ‘The Smashing Machine’

Widely known as The Rock, the former wrestling superstar Dwayne Johnson has gone on to become one of Hollywood’s most bankable actors.

After early roles in The Mummy Returns (2001) and The Scorpion King (2002), he built a diverse filmography spanning action (Fast & Furious franchise, San Andreas, Skyscraper), family films (The Game Plan, Jumanji series, Moana), and action-comedies (Central Intelligence, Red Notice).

He has also starred in television, producing and acting in Ballers and Young Rock, and continues to expand his range with roles like The Smashing Machine (2025), showing his versatility beyond the action genre.

The Smashing Machine (2025) is an American biographical sports drama directed, written, co-produced, and edited by Benny Safdie, based on the 2002 documentary about MMA fighter Mark Kerr.

Dwayne Johnson stars as Kerr, with Emily Blunt as his girlfriend Dawn Staples, and Ryan Bader, Bas Rutten, and Oleksandr Usyk in supporting roles.

Here is a list of seven Dwayne Johnson movies to watch if viewers loved him in The Smashing Machine.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

Southland Tales, and 6 other Dwayne Johnson movies to watch if you loved him in The Smashing Machine

1) The Rundown

The Rundown is a 2003 action comedy starring Dwayne Johnson (Image via Apple TV+)

The Rundown (also known as Welcome to the Jungle) is a 2003 action comedy starring Dwayne Johnson, Seann William Scott, Christopher Walken, and Rosario Dawson. Beck, an aspiring chef working as a debt collector, is sent to Brazil to retrieve his boss’s son, Travis, who is searching for a lost artifact, O Gato do Diablo.

In Brazil, Beck faces dangerous terrain, confronts threats from a corrupt miner and local rebels, and works to recover a valuable artifact, all while protecting Travis. The story follows their challenging journey and the bond they form along the way.

Dwayne Johnson plays Beck, a talented bounty hunter and aspiring chef, who reluctantly takes on the task of retrieving Travis, Billy's estranged son.

2) The Other Guys

The Other Guys is a 2010 cop comedy (Image via Apple TV+)

The Other Guys is a 2010 cop comedy starring Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg as accountant Allen Gamble and detective Terry Hoitz, who are paired after NYPD stars die in a rooftop chase.

They uncover a $32 billion embezzlement scheme by billionaire Sir David Ershon and his mercenary Roger Wesley, facing ambushes, bombs, and personal challenges along the way.

Allen and Terry work together to thwart a major financial crime, while also reconciling with their partners. The film contrasts corporate rewards with recognition for everyday law enforcement.

Dwayne Johnson plays Detective Christopher Danson, who partners with Highsmith.

3) Moana

Moana is a 2016 animated musical adventure (Image via Apple TV+)

Moana is a 2016 animated musical adventure from Walt Disney Animation Studios, directed by John Musker and Ron Clements, featuring the voices of Auliʻi Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson.

Set in ancient Polynesia, it follows Moana, the daughter of a village chief, chosen by the ocean to restore a mystical relic and save her people. The story draws inspiration from Polynesian myths, exploring Moana’s voyage across the ocean and her encounters with the demigod Maui and various challenges along the way.

Dwayne Johnson portrays Maui, a legendary demigod with shapeshifting abilities, known for his strong will and quick temper, who joins Moana on her adventure.

4) Pain & Gain

Pain & Gain is a 2013 black comedy action crime film (Image via Netflix)

Pain & Gain is a 2013 black comedy action crime film directed by Michael Bay, starring Mark Wahlberg, Dwayne Johnson, and Anthony Mackie. Based on true events in 1990s Miami, it follows a group of bodybuilders caught up in criminal schemes driven by greed.

The story centers on the gang’s increasingly risky ventures and the consequences of their actions. As the characters pursue money and power, the film explores themes of greed, loyalty, and the darkly comic side of crime, featuring action with black humor without revealing the outcome of their schemes.

Dwayne Johnson as Paul Doyle, a character inspired by Carl Weekes, Stevenson Pierre, and Jorge Delgado.

5) Central Intelligence

Central Intelligence is a 2016 action comedy (Image via Hulu)

Central Intelligence is a 2016 action comedy directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, starring Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson as former high school classmates reunited years later. When one of them joins the CIA, the duo becomes entangled in a high-stakes mission involving international threats.

The story follows the pair as they face action-packed challenges and unexpected twists while testing their friendship and personal growth.

Dwayne Johnson as Bob Stone/Robbie Weirdicht: A once-bullied, socially awkward high school student who transforms into a physically imposing CIA agent and skilled fighter, with a love for movies like Sixteen Candles and Road House.

6) Snitch

Snitch is a 2013 action thriller directed by Ric Roman Waugh (Image via Apple TV+)

Snitch is a 2013 action thriller directed by Ric Roman Waugh, starring Dwayne Johnson, and inspired by the experiences of DEA informant James Settembrino. The film follows John Matthews, a father who goes undercover for the DEA to help his son after he is implicated in a drug deal.

The story centers on John as he becomes entangled in operations and dangerous dealings while trying to protect his son. The film portrays the challenges of working undercover and the personal stakes involved, without revealing the outcome of John’s mission.

Dwayne Johnson as John Matthews, husband to Analisa and father of Jason and Isabelle.

7) Southland Tales

Southland Tales is a 2006 dystopian black comedy thriller (Image via Apple TV+)

Southland Tales is a 2006 dystopian black comedy thriller directed by Richard Kelly, starring Dwayne Johnson, Seann William Scott, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Mandy Moore, and Justin Timberlake.

Set in near-future Los Angeles, it satirizes the military–industrial complex and infotainment culture. The story explores a complex web of characters in a surreal Los Angeles filled with conspiracies, political intrigue, and social upheaval.

Through its interconnected narratives, the film examines power, identity, and societal tension in a stylized, darkly comedic dystopia, without revealing the resolution of the plot.

Dwayne Johnson as Boxer Santaros, an amnesiac movie star whose path intersects with Krysta Now. He is married to Madeline Frost Santaros.

The Smashing Machine, starring Dwayne Johnson, was released on October 3, 2025.

