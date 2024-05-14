Midsommar ending explained: Why was Christian burned alive in the end? Meaning and symbol explored

Midsommar is a psychological horror film directed by Ari Aster and was released on July 3, 2019. The film captivated audiences right from the day of its release owing to its plotline and the performances by the lead actors. The cast is led by Florence Pugh and Jack Reynor, both of whom were praised for their performances in the film.

The movie also garnered critical acclaim for its atmospheric cinematography and intricate exploration of grief and trauma. Midsommar is a follow-up to Aster's debut film, 2018's Hereditary. The 2019 film is a journey into the heart of darkness, blending folk horror with a surreal and unsettling aesthetic.

The film is set against the backdrop of a remote Swedish village and its midsummer festival. Its narrative unfolds with an air of foreboding and draws viewers into a world where daylight never wanes and ancient customs hold sway.

One of the rituals to complete the festival, which happens once in 90 years, is the death of nine people, one of whom is Christian (Jack Reynor). According to Esquire, Christian represents the worst of the community and he is burned alive to purge the community of its sins.

What is the plot of Midsommar?

Midsommar follows Dani (Florence Pugh), a young American woman who is dealing with the tragic death of her family at the hands of her sister. While she tries to seek comfort with Christian, her boyfriend of four years, he is trying to break up with her.

However, following her family's death, Christian invites Dani on a trip that he is planning to take with his friends to rural Sweden. The group is traveling to attend a midsummer celebration, organized by Christian's friend, Pelle's family. It is a celebration that takes place once every 90 years.

The trip is ostensibly wholesome at first but it soon turns evil when the group is deeply engaged in the sordid rites and customs of this secluded society. As tensions rise and relationships break, Dani is forced to plunge deeper into the Harga's fold. This is an insular cult-like group living within the commune.

Eventually, reality blurs with hallucination when Dani faces her personal demons and confronts dark powers operating among people in the community.

Why was Christian burned alive at the end of Midsommar?

In the second half of Midsommar, it is revealed that one of the young women of the community, Maja, has used Christian for a special purpose. Additionally, Dani also learns that the outsiders were brought to the village to be sacrificed as a part of the ceremony. Christian's friends, Josh, Mark, Connie, and Simon have already been sacrified.

Following this, the ritual needs two villagers as volunteers and one more sacrifice. Since Dani has been crowned the May Queen, she has to choose who will be sacrificed - a villager or Christian. She selects Christian as he has broken her heart and betrayed her.

Christian, who is still alive but drugged, is put inside a bear carcass. He is then placed inside a temple with his four friends' bodies and two villagers who have volunteered to be sacrificed. The temple is set on fire and the villagers watch as it burns.

Some of the villagers cry when one of the volunteers screams in pain. At first, Dani is shocked but then starts smiling and joins in with their celebration dressed up like May Queen.

Meaning and Symbols in Midsommar explored

Midsommar ending explained: Why was Christian burned alive in the end? Meaning and symbol explored (Image Via A24 movie)

Christian being burned while sown inside the bear's carcass is the community's way of purging itself of its sins. According to Esquire, Ari Aster said that the bear holds deep symbolic meaning in Norse and Scandanavian mythology.

Norse mythology idolized bears for their fierceness and strength signifying loyalty and truthfulness. However, unlike them, Christian was portrayed as someone who failed to keep his oath.

Sacrificing him into a bear carcass was symbolic since it metaphorically took away his humanity and then threw him into darkness/death. In this case, it is a poetic reversal that reflects Christian’s moral decay and his final obliteration.

Midsommar is full of symbols relating to Norse mythology, runes, and the cyclicality of life. The movie also deals with concepts such as day and night, sleep and wakefulness, and how the past links with the present.

It employs symbolism and allegory, urging viewers to think about grief, identity, and human nature. The film questions notions of good/bad in society while forcing people to face their deepest hopes and fears.

Finally, the ending reveals Dani’s journey of self-discovery. A closing note that haunts one forever satisfies introspection long after the film ends because it possesses intense power in provoking thought.

Midsommar directed by Ari Aster and produced by A24, managed to gain a cult following among fans.

The film is available for streaming on HBO Max.

