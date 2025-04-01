7 movies to watch if you liked Prime Video’s Carjackers

Carjackers, directed and written by Kamel Guemra, revives the heist genre with an adrenaline-fueled storyline of young thieves. During the day, they are valets, hostesses, and bartenders at an elite hotel, all but invisible. At night, they are virtuoso carjackers, stealing from the wealthy clients they serve.

The movie Carjackers stars Zoé Marchal, Franck Gastambide, Bosh, and Maréva Ranarivelo and delivers an action-filled blend of tension, action, and friendship. As the gang plans their biggest heist, a ruthless hitman hunts them down. With danger closing in, they must outwit their enemies and pull off the ultimate robbery.

If viewers enjoyed Prime Video's Carjackers for its heists, crime scenes, and thrills, here are seven other similar movies.

The Raid 2, and other movies to watch if you liked Prime Video's Carjackers

1) Nobody (2021)

In Nobody, Hutch Mansell returns to his hitman past after his family is abducted (Image via Universal Pictures)

Nobody (2021) is an action-thriller film directed and produced by Ilya Naishuller, who also wrote the screenplay in collaboration with Derek Kolstad.

The movie features Bob Odenkirk as a traditionally low-key family man, Hutch Mansell, who is pushed into his former life as a merciless hitman when his family is abducted. The movie features Connie Nielsen, RZA, Aleksei Serebryakov, and Christopher Lloyd and features Odenkirk and David Leitch as producers.

After a home invasion and brutal bus fight, Hutch faces a ruthless Russian mobster. Teaming up with his father and brother, he takes on the mob in an all-out battle. With FBI help, he starts fresh, but a cryptic call hints his past isn't over.

A sequel, Nobody 2, is scheduled to be released on August 15, 2025. If Carjackers could retain viewers in their seats, Nobody gives the same adrenaline. With a violent history, Hutch declares war in a bloody manner.

Where to watch: Apple TV+, Prime Video

2) The Raid 2 (2014)

The film showcases fight scenes with Indonesian pencak silat (Image via Stage 6 Films, XYZ Films)

The Raid 2 (2014), or The Raid: Retaliation, is an Indonesian action thriller directed by Gareth Evans. It is a sequel to The Raid (2011) and features Iko Uwais as Rama, a police officer who has been embedded in Jakarta's criminal underworld to discover information about corruption within the police.

The movie features fight scenes depicting the Indonesian martial art pencak silat. Rama infiltrates an anti-corruption unit, posing as Uco to expose a powerful gang. His quest for justice risks derailing the mission and sparking a gang war.

Like Carjackers, The Raid 2 mixes action with a treacherous undercover operation, wherein trust comes at a price.

Where to watch: Prime Video, HBO Max

3) Extraction 2 (2023)

A sequel to Extraction, Extraction 2 features Chris Hemsworth among others (Image via Netflix)

Extraction 2 (2023) is an action-thriller directed by Sam Hargrave and scripted by Joe Russo, based on the graphic novel Ciudad. A sequel to Extraction (2020), the movie features Chris Hemsworth, Golshifteh Farahani, and Adam Bessa, reprising their characters alongside Tornike Gogrichiani, Olga Kurylenko, and Idris Elba.

Tyler Rake is deployed on a mission to extract the family of a Georgian crime lord with no remorse from behind the high-security walls of a prison in this sequel. A reckless rescue turns into a battle for survival. Facing betrayals and ambushes, Tyler and Nik barely escape before being thrust into another deadly mission.

If one enjoyed the car chases in Prime Video's Carjackers, Extraction 2 takes viewers to the next level as Chris Hemsworth battles through a deadly ambush.

Where to watch: Netflix

4) Bullet Train (2022)

Bullet Train features assassins whose objectives converge on a Tokyo bullet train (Image via Prime Video)

Bullet Train (2022), directed by David Leitch, is an action comedy based on Maria Beetle, a novel by Kōtarō Isaka. The film features a set of assassins whose objectives converge on a Tokyo bullet train, with an ensemble cast including Brad Pitt, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Sandra Bullock.

Amid the chaos, Ladybug hunts for a briefcase, Yuichi seeks revenge, and others pursue their deadly agendas—all tied to the infamous White Death. As tensions rise, fights spiral into full-blown mayhem, culminating in a climactic showdown in Kyoto.

Gritty, frenetic, and full of twists, Bullet Train delivers assassin action rivaling the intensity of Carjackers on Prime Video.

Where to watch: Netflix, Apple TV+, Prime Video

5) John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023)

John Wick battles the High Table, facing ruthless foes before a final clash (Image via Lionsgate Films)

John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023) is a neo-noir action thriller and the fourth installment in the John Wick franchise, following Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019). Directed by Chad Stahelski, John Wick: Chapter 4 stars Keanu Reeves alongside Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, and Ian McShane.

John Wick wages war against the High Table, facing ruthless enemies on his path to a showdown with the merciless Marquis. His last deliberate move cements his destiny and seals his legend.

For fans of precision and danger, John Wick: Chapter 4 delivers relentless action as Keanu Reeves fights for freedom.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV+

6) Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (2023)

The seventh Mission: Impossible film stars Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt (Image via Paramount Pictures)

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (2023) is an action-spy thriller directed by Christopher McQuarrie. The seventh installment of the Mission: Impossible series and the sequel to Fallout (2018), the movie stars Tom Cruise reprising as Ethan Hunt, with Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, and Rebecca Ferguson, among others.

An artificial intelligence rogue known as the Entity threatens global security, which creates a race for a master key that can control or destroy it. Ethan and his team face betrayals and deadly encounters as they try to stop its rise, with final-mission stakes as high as ever.

Similar to Prime Video's Carjackers, this Mission: Impossible installment is rife with heists and break-ins.

Where to watch: Netflix, Apple TV+, Prime Video

7) Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

Mad Max: Fury Road is a post-apocalyptic action film (Image via Warner Bros.)

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) is an Australian post-apocalyptic action film co-written by George Miller, Brendan McCarthy, and Nico Lathouris. The fourth installment in the Mad Max series was released by Village Roadshow Pictures, RatPac-Dune Entertainment, and Kennedy Miller Mitchell.

Starring Nicholas Hoult, Charlize Theron, and Tom Hardy, the movie is a wasteland epic odyssey in a universe where water and gas are valuable resources. Max Rockatansky joins forces with Imperator Furiosa to take down tyrant warlord Immortan Joe, leading to a non-stop desert pursuit.

If viewers enjoy high-speed mayhem, Fury Road transposes the constant action of Carjackers into a post-apocalyptic battlefield.

Where to watch: Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+

Interested viewers can watch Carjackers on Prime Video.

