My Fault: London ending explained: What happens to Noah and Nick in the end?

My Fault: London is a romantic drama film released on February 13, 2025, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The movie is a British adaptation of the 2023 Spanish film Culpa Mía, based on Mercedes Ron's novel Culpa Mía.

Ad

Set in London, the story is a thrilling mix of love stories, family problems, and high-stakes action. The movie revolves around 18-year-old Noah whose life changes when she and her mother move from Florida to London. Since her mother married a new man, she has to live with him and his son Nick, who at first seems like a spoiled brat.

My Fault: London has a thrilling ending with chases, dangerous confrontations, and emotional revelations.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for My Fault: London. Readers' discretion is required before proceeding.

Looking into the ending of My Fault: London

A still from My Fault: London (Image via Prime Video)

Noah has gotten away from her abusive father, but it didn't come easy. As the police close in on her dad, the movie builds to a dramatic climax with Nick hurt but still alive. Nick is there for Noah as she starts to rebuild her life after she comes to terms with her past.

Ad

Noah and Nick share a moment of peace at the end of the movie, which signifies the start of a new part of their lives. However, their journey is far from over because they still have to deal with the problems that come with being together, especially since their parents don't support it.

The backstory: Noah's struggles with her father

A still from My Fault: London (Image via Prime Video)

The history between Noah and her father, Travis, is important to fully understand how the ending of My Fault: London made viewers feel. Early in the movie, it is revealed that Noah has a bad relationship with her father, which affects everything she does and thinks throughout the movie.

Ad

Travis used to be a good dad, but as his drug and alcohol abuse got worse, he turned mean. His violent outbursts got worse to the point where Noah had to testify against him, which got him locked up. Noah's scars from her past keep bothering her. She has panic attacks and struggles with the trauma of her father abusing her.

As the movie goes on, it's clear that Travis still feels very angry about his daughter's part in getting him convicted. His release from prison sets the stage for the high-stakes drama of the movie, as he tries to get back into Noah's life for the wrong reasons.

Ad

The ransom plot: Travis' dangerous plan

A still from My Fault: London (Image via Prime Video)

At the end of the movie, Travis' plan to get Noah's new family to pay him money starts to come together. Ronnie kidnaps Noah and takes her to a secret location, and Travis then demands a million dollars to free her.

Ad

Ella, Noah's mother, and her new husband William work with the police to pay the ransom and save Noah, even though William has abused Ella in the past.

Nick, who has grown close to Noah, takes matters into his own hands at the same time. Nick races to where Ronnie is hiding when he realizes that the car that was stolen from him earlier can help him find Ronnie.

Nick and Ronnie then get into a tense argument, which starts a high-speed chase through the streets of London. This is where the movie builds up to its dramatic and exciting ending.

Ad

High-speed chase and final confrontation

A still from My Fault: London (Image via Prime Video)

The most intense and action-packed part of the movie is the high-speed chase. Noah has to drive because her father told her to, so she skillfully moves through the streets of London to get away from Nick.

Ad

Although she is a skilled driver, Nick eventually catches up to them, causing a dangerous crash. Noah is not hurt in the crash, but Nick's car flips over and hurts him badly.

While the police are getting closer, Travis tries to hold Noah hostage, but she gets away. A lot of chaos follows, so the police shoot Travis to end his reign of terror for good. Noah's life changes at the end of the movie when she is finally free from her father's control.

Ad

Nick’s fate: Is he alive?

A still from My Fault: London (Image via Prime Video)

One of the most important questions after the high-speed chase is whether Nick recovers from his injuries. Due to the car accident and the stabbing he suffered earlier in the movie, his future is uncertain. At the end of the movie, Nick is rushed to the hospital, where doctors work to stabilize him.

Ad

However, by My Fault: London's ending, Nick's condition is quite better. Nick's injuries are shown to be improving six months after the accident. Other than the scar from being stabbed, he is healthy. It feels like Nick's character has got together with Noah in the end. Noah gets away from her controlling father and finds happiness with Nick. They start a fresh chapter of their lives together.

Even with the problems that the couple faces throughout the movie, their relationship gets stronger as they help each other deal with their traumas. Noah and Nick have a sweet moment together. Even though their parents are still worried about how taboo their relationship is, Noah and Nick are determined to be with each other no matter what.

Ad

As the movie ends on a hopeful note, it seems like the couple is ready to face the hard road ahead together, even though it might be rough.

My Fault: London is available to stream on Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback