“26 minutes???”- Internet reacts as Hollywood actor Tyrese Gibson uploads another video of him crying

Tyrese Gibson took the internet by storm after posting a crying video on X on August 31, 2025. In the video, Gibson recounted how he believed God orchestrated a series of recent events for himHe described missing a flight to Charleston, South Carolina, where he was supposed to perform a private vow renewal ceremony. Despite the initial setback, airline staff were later able to place him on a fully booked flight. Upon arrival, he learned that Bishop T.D. Jakes, whom Gibson wanted to meet for spiritual guidance, had waited for him.&quot;I’ve been having some intimate and beautiful exchanges and moments with God and I know it’s him. I know it’s him because it’s impossible that something that I thought was on the brink of destruction got turned around,&quot; Tyrese Gibson said, explaining his experiences.Netizens filled the comment section of this post with mixed reactions. One user questioned the length of the video.&quot;26 minutes???&quot; the user asked.Lauryn’s Lounge 🪬🦋 @laurynsloungeLINK@Tyrese 26 minutes???Other X users criticized Gibson for sharing a video of himself crying online.Black @LilithBlack25LINK@Tyrese Why would a grown man post a video of himself crying on the internet? Yikesherold oluoch @beneahLINK@Tyrese Tearese please! save them tears your eyes will dry up in old age!!Dennis Darkɔ @iamdennisdarkoLINK@Tyrese Do you schedule to cry or is it spontaneous?Some netizens defended Tyrese Gibson’s crying video, emphasizing that his emotional openness and honesty about his faith were genuine.Pleasure @cryptoxietyLINK@Tyrese Most folks at your level of success have no heart. Thanks for being you.Antonio @ManifestantonioLINK@Tyrese People really do have attention span of a fly man, he’s got tears of joy for his love of god. He woke up with gratitude because like everybody else this man is a human but has an audience and he’s choosing to talk about GOD. Not all celebs do this.𝐊𝐜𝐧𝐮𝐞𝐥4𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐥💎🥷🏽🦅 @KcywayneLINK@Tyrese Gratitude is everythingMore about Tyrese Gibson’s emotional video from 2017Tyrese Gibson (Image via Getty Images)The aforementioned video wasn't the first time Tyrese Gibson posted a crying video online. In 2017, he shared his first crying video, detailing his emotional custody battle for his daughter, Shayla.In the 2017 video, Gibson addressed both his public feud with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his ongoing struggles with his ex-wife, Norma Mitchell Gibson. Wearing a 'Shayla Rocks' sweatshirt, the actor became visibly emotional as he spoke about his desire to be with his daughter.As per a People Magazine report dated November 1, 2027, in one particularly poignant moment in his video, Gibson expressed the depth of his frustration and love for his child.&quot;Don’t take my baby. This is all I got. Don’t take my baby, okay?&quot; he said.He further added:&quot;I’m at $13,000 a month, what more do you want from me? I don’t hate you Norma. I don’t know why you hate me, but I don’t hate you. But you just can’t wake up on September 11th and accuse me of something I didn’t do!&quot;This 2017 video resurfaced in 2024 and became the viral TikTok sound “My Shayla!”. In January 2025, Gibson confirmed that he and Shayla had been reunited, bringing closure to a chapter that had captured public attention for years.Tyrese Gibson reflects on his s*xual past and a turning point in life on the Den of Kings podcastTyrese Gibson (Image via Getty Images)Tyrese Gibson, best known for his roles in the Fast &amp; Furious franchise, opened up about a deeply personal chapter of his life.In a candid conversation on Kirk Franklin’s Den of Kings podcast on August 24, 2025, Gibson discussed the impact of his past sexual lifestyle. He admitted that it eventually forced him to confront serious issues about his choices and health.Gibson began by acknowledging that the number of sexual partners he had over the years left him unsettled. He recalled how a conversation with a religious mentor challenged him to reflect on his behavior.“I believe my number is a little scary…I got to a point where a powerful man of God asked me a question. Without even coming at me, he just said, ‘Hey, Reese, let me ask you, man. How many more?’” Gibson said.The entertainer explained that the question didn’t make him defensive but instead confirmed his thoughts that he had been &quot;doing too much, too often,&quot; in &quot;too many cities, too many states, too many countries.&quot;As the discussion deepened, Gibson reflected on the motivations behind his past. He suggested that his unchecked behavior stemmed from addiction or unresolved emotional triggers.“You either a sex addict and you out here just trying to put your weewee in everything and you just losing your damn mind, or it’s coming from something…What’s triggering your sexual appetite? Why do you want to do so much with so many?” Tyrese Gibson explained.During the episode, Gibson further remarked how his realization came with the understanding that such a lifestyle wasn’t sustainable for him.He admitted that he once convinced himself the access he enjoyed as a celebrity “was going to be over soon&quot;. He noted that fame often shifted quickly, and while &quot;one minute&quot; he was &quot;hot&quot;, the &quot;next minute&quot; it would not be the same for him.Ultimately, Gibson shared that he had already begun preparing himself to slow down and settle, recognizing the real dangers attached to his actions. He admitted that if he continued in the same direction, he feared it could cost him his life, saying that HIV and AIDS felt “inevitable” for someone living recklessly.In 2024, Gibson featured in the film 1992 and released his latest album, Beautiful Pain, showcasing his versatility as both an actor and musician.