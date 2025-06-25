"Because Snow White didn't lose enough money" – Netizens react as backlash surrounds Rachel Zegler's reported casting in 'The Sound of Music'

On June 20, 2025, Deadline reported that there is an “intense talk” of American actress and singer Rachel Zegler being cast in the upcoming stage production of The Sound of Music at the Lincoln Theater in New York City. However, the outlet clarified that it was “not in any shape or form confirmed.”
Meanwhile, Screen Rant on June 23, 2025, reported that Zegler will play the role of the protagonist Maria von Trapp, originally portrayed by Julie Andrews in the 1965 film. Regardless, the news has sparked reactions from social media users.
For instance, radio host and podcaster Marc Patrone (@MarcPatrone) commented on Oli London’s X post, sharing the report about Zegler’s rumored casting for the upcoming theatrical adaptation of The Sound of Music.
“Because Snow White didn't lose enough money,” Patrone mocked the actress, alluding to the controversy surrounding her 2025 Disney movie, 'Snow White.'
Many people joined the conversation and shared similar reactions on the platform.
“Apologies to Julie Andrews, who may have to watch one of her best achievements going down,” a netizen asked.
“Seems like a weird choice,” another netizen wrote.
“Doesn't look very Von,” a fan wrote.
Others continued to weigh in.
“Grotesque. I will never attend,” another fan wrote.
“They will never learn…” a person wrote.
“Audience singing: So long, farewell, auf Wiedersehen, goodbye. No one wants to watch it, surprise!” wrote another.
So far, Rachel Zegler has not addressed her potential casting in the onstage musical.
Rachel Zegler is currently playing the titular character in the play, Evita
Despite facing severe criticism for Snow White, Rachel Zegler hasn't let it impact her performance as the titular character of Eva Peron in the stage production of Evita. Peron was the infamous former First Lady of Argentina. The stage production has received both critical and commercial acclaim.
Directed by Jamie Lloyd, it is a reproduction of the iconic Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd-Webber’s 1978 play of the same name. Recently, Rachel performed at the London Palladium in front of a packed auditorium.
According to the exclusive Deadline article titled, “Breaking Baz: Red-Hot Rachel Zegler Soars In ‘Evita’ London Palladium Previews, Heating Up The Box Office As Chatter Turns To 2027 Broadway Transfer,” Zegler’s play, Evita, is earning $200,000 daily.
Not only that, but despite Snow White tanking at the box office, it hasn’t had much of an impact on Evita’s advance booking, as the play has earned an estimated $9 million for a 12-week run in the UK against its $6 million budget. Reportedly, Evita is also looking at a 2027 Broadway revival.
Notably, Rachel Zegler is not new to either onstage musicals or stage productions. In 2021, her breakout role as Maria came in Steven Spielberg’s film adaptation of West Side Story, which won her the Best Actress at the Golden Globes.
In 2024, she made her Broadway debut as Juliet in the revival of William Shakespeare’s tragedy, Romeo and Juliet, followed by her 2025 West End debut in Evita. In between, the 24-year-old New Jersey native braved through controversy before and after the release of Disney’s live-action romantic musical film, Snow White, earlier this year in March.
Rachel Zegler has been cast in the forthcoming dramedy She Gets It From Me alongside Marisa Tomei. Julia Von Heinz is directing the film, which is currently in production.