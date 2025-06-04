What’s next for Rachel Zegler after her exit from Disney?

Rachel Zegler had risen to stardom with her performance in Steven Spielberg’s 2021 remake of West Side Story. This breakthrough role had earned her a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy.

Her talent soon drew big roles, including those in the forthcoming The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes and the DC film Shazam: Fury of the Gods.

However, Disney's live-action remake of the classic Snow White, seems to have slowed things down for Zegler a bit. The poor box office performance and critical reaction of the film have spurred discussions regarding her casting as the lead and titular role.

Following her exit from Disney, Rachel Zegler is reportedly focusing on her stage career, with a lead role in the West End production of Evita and seems to be planning to explore diverse roles in both film and theatre.

While there are no upcoming commitments for film or television as of now, Zegler is expected to continue her acting pursuits, with fans and industry insiders optimistic about her future opportunities.

Rachel Zegler’s future after her exit from Disney

Rachel Zegler's most recent performance in Snow White and surrounding controversies have raised questions about her future in Hollywood, with some critics blaming her for the movie's underperformance in the box office.

Following her Disney exit, Zegler seems to be going back to the stage, as she is preparing to play the venerable Eva Perón in the upcoming West End production of Evita. Although this production keeps her occupied through September, it's unclear whether Zegler will pursue fresh film prospects or take time off when the musical closes.

Rachel Zegler has tasted a lot of success in the past and has proved her acting prowess. She received criticism and was subject to racism from a section of fans for being cast as Snow White while being a Latina. The criticism soon turned to hatred when she openly voiced her support for Palestine.

Everything to know about Rachel Zegler

Born in Hackensack, New Jersey, on May 3, 2001, Rachel Zegler has a Colombian-American mother and a Polish-American father. Raised in Clifton, New Jersey, she navigated her mixed ethnicity.

Watching Beauty and the Beast at four years old reportedly piqued Zegler's early enthusiasm for theatre. She started acting in school plays by the time she was twelve, and her love of performing only deepened since.

In 2021, Rachel made her breakthrough as María in West Side Story. The Steven Spielberg-directed film brought her fame and a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy.

Her success led to roles in major productions like The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, Shazam! Fury of the Gods. After appearing in Disney's Snow White, Rachel Zegler's career has thrived despite criticism and fan backlash.

Zegler had been quite active on stage prior to establishing herself in films. She made her Broadway debut after appearing in Romeo + Juliet in 2024 and is presently the West End star for Evita.

