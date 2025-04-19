"She really understood the assignment" — Internet reacts to Rachel Zegler covering Taylor Swift's The Prophecy on TTPD's 1st anniversary

Rachel Zegler recently released a voice memo covering Taylor Swift's The Prophecy to celebrate the first anniversary of The Tortured Poets Department. The LP, Swift's 11th studio album, was released on April 19, 2024, and earned six Grammy nominations, including Album of the Year.

The Prophecy is one of the tracks from the album's The Anthology expansion, released two hours after the LP's release. The Anthology consisted of another set of songs, bringing the total track count for the double album to 31.

On April 19, Rachel Zegler, a well-known Swiftie, took to her Instagram Story to celebrate The Tortured Poets Department's first anniversary, dubbing it her "favorite album to crash out to." She also included her voice memo covering The Prophecy.

Zegler's cover of The Prophecy was met with mixed responses from netizens on X. One user praised the actress for the cover, writing:

"She really understood the assignment and delivered."

Several netizens shared this sentiment, claiming the track fit Zegler's voice.

"10/10!!! ate is an understatement," one user tweeted.

"Need her to drop this on streaming services," someone else commented.

"Rachel’s voice fits this so well it almost feels written for her," another person wrote.

"Of course she did and you know she went full theatrical with it," one person posted.

However, others expressed their displeasure, referencing the recent backlash the Snow White actress faced and alleging she was trying to "make a quick comeback" using Swift's fanbase.

"She's going to make taylor tank like she did w snow white," one user wrote.

"Trying to make a quick come back, she knows Swift has a large fan base, so, not a bad door to knock on. Musically, cheesy song with cheesy lyrics," another person said.

But others combated the hate Rachel Zegler received, claiming she was not "appreciated enough" in the acting community.

"People pretending like her voice isn't good is so funny to me," one person commented.

"This girl is pretty, talented, successful, and tasteful… now i see why everybody mad," another person added.

"Her voice is so beautiful. She needs to transition to music because y’all don’t appreciate her enough in the acting community," someone else added.

Exploring the times Rachel Zegler supported Taylor Swift

Rachel Zegler is no stranger to internet backlash. The 23-year-old actress has faced vocal objection since the Snow White casting and political outlook regarding the Israel-Gaza conflict. Zegler, who has been outspoken against the criticism she faced, has also used her voice to defend Taylor Swift multiple times from online hate.

In October 2023, the actress took to social media to condemn the misogynistic comments that Swift endured after her appearance at the NFL games to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

Rachel Zegler's comments came in response to an explicit remark from a Barstool Sports podcast host, who accused the Karma singer of using the NFL to elevate her stardom and demanded that he see a s*x tape of Kelce and Swift to believe their relationship. In response, Zegler wrote:

"It's not news that the media is particularly (and unwarrantedly) cruel to taylor swift but the way men feel entitled to speak about women, their bodies, and their s*x lives needs to be seriously evaluated."

In a follow-up post, Zegler criticized the double standards women face, claiming it was difficult to find people "speaking this way about a man."

The following year, Rachel Zegler continued defending Taylor Swift and her lack of privacy in an October 2024 interview with Teen Vogue. The actress and singer pointed out how the media was quick to tear down women, listing out female celebrities like Swift, Jameela Jamil, Anne Hathaway, and, most recently, Chappell Roan, who have often faced the ire of social media.

“I’ve seen women in particular be torn down my entire life. Jameela Jamil, why? Taylor Swift, why? Jennifer Lawrence, why? Anne Hathaway, why? Halle Bailey, why? And I know why, but the general public will never learn… now they’ve moved on to Chappell [Roan]. F**k them,” Zegler said in the interview.

She continued:

“Why is Taylor Swift XYZ? You don’t know her. It’s so [wild] that you’re talking like that, because you don’t know her. I don’t know her, and that’s why I’m not on the internet going, ‘But actually, I think that she’s actually conniving in this and her relationship isn’t real.’ You don’t know this person. Spend your time learning a craft. Touch some grass. Kiss a girl, do something.”

In other news, Rachel Zegler attended Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" show at the MetLife Stadium. During her November 2023 interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Rachel Zegler said she had a "mental breakdown" when Taylor Swift performed Getaway Car and Maroon as the special songs during the show Zegler attended.

"Not only did she play 'Getaway Car,' she also played 'Maroon.' I was having a mental breakdown in the audience at MetLife Stadium," the actress said.

"The Eras Tour" ran between March 2023 and December 2024, spanning several countries. Amid touring, Swift released several albums, including The Tortured Poets Department and the re-recorded versions of Speak Now and 1989.

