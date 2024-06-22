"Eschew them!" — Woody Harrelson encourages Ted Danson to avoid using cell phones after explaining why he doesn't use one

Actor Woody Harrelson made an appearance on his podcast with Ted Danson, Where Everybody Knows Your Name, on Wednesday, June 19, 2024. Harrelson, who "sometimes" appears on his podcast with his Cheers co-star, Danson, discussed how he doesn't carry a cellphone.

Danson opened the conversation, saying that Harrelson doesn't have a phone and that he makes "other people carry his phone for him."

"Let me explain something about Woody: He doesn't have a phone. He's one of those bullies in life that make other people carry his phone for him," he told listeners.

Danson also spoke about the people who need to reach the actor. He claimed that whenever someone needed to know something from Woody and asked him to call the latter, he "just kinda laugh[s]" at them.

Trending

Woody explained why he gave up carrying a cell phone, stating that he didn't want to spend too much time on it. Eventually Ted Danson also expressed how he admired Woody Harrelson for making an active choice to avoid phone addiction, adding that he "needs to emulate that."

"Eschew them!" Harrelson responded to Danson's comment.

Woody Harrelson explains why he's not using a cell phone

As the two co-hosts discussed several things, Woody Harrelson commented on Danson, stating that the former makes people carry his phone for him. He said that while it's not true, he doesn't like to be "readily available to any human being at any time."

"Well, that's not exactly true. I just don't like to have to be readily available to any human being at any time," Woody said.

However, the White Men Can't Jump actor noted that it wasn't why he doesn't carry a cell phone. While he admitted to liking to be in touch with people "in a way," the real reason for his choice was that he didn't "like the appendage on my appendage."

Also read: 6 underrated dark comedy movies everyone should watch

The Zombieland star shared that he hasn't carried a cell phone for nearly three and a half years. He noted that he decided to make the move after realizing that he may have been spending much more time on it than he would have liked.

He recalled setting a limit to his screen time at one point.

"I made a thing about where I'm like, 'Okay, I'm gonna set a two-hour limit on my phone," he said.

However, the actor said that it was easy to exceed the usage limit he imposed on himself.

"It's like 9:30. I've already hit my limit at 9:30. So I woke up and I've been on it two hours already, because you know how it can just keep going and going," he added.

Also read: Venom 3 trailer may be closer than you imagine after this encouraging update

Woody Harrelson said that when he was on his phone for hours, he wasn't using any apps but was just texting. The Hunger Games star said that he wasn't even using his phone to call anyone when he was on his phone. According to Harrelson, he just has a lot of people to text and communicate with.

However, the actor said that while it was just texting, being on his phone made him considerably distracted. He added that to combat this, he made a conscious effort to remain undistracted by modern technology.

Fans can listen to or watch Woody Harrelson and Ted Danson's podcast, with episode guest Kristen Bell, on Apple Podcast, Spotify, Amazon Music, and YouTube.

Also read: 7 mature rom-coms like Trainwreck