Who did Erich Anderson play in Friday the 13th? Actor dies at 67 after cancer battle

At the age of 67, actor Erich Anderson, who was mostly known for his work on Felicity and Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter, passed away. His obituary stated that he passed away from cancer on Friday, May 31. On Saturday, June 1, Anderson's wife and actress, Saxon Trainor, uploaded the news on her Instagram account.

Trainor wrote-

“My husband Erich died this morning. I am sharing my brother-in-law Michael O’Malley’s words as I am too bereft now to write anything.”

She continued, in the words of her brother-in-law,

“My brother in law Erich Anderson passed this morning after a brutal struggle with cancer. He had a long successful career as an actor—he was on that old show 30 something…. He was a smart and funny guy, a fantastic cook; he wrote three great novels which you can find on Amazon. I’ll miss him but his ordeal is over.”

Erich Anderson is best recognized for his role as Rob Dier in Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter. However, he has also appeared in numerous blockbuster dramas, crime dramas, and science fiction series.

Erich Anderson gained popularity for his roles in Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter (1984), Unfaithful (2002), and NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service (2003).

When Anderson joined the Friday the 13th franchise for its fourth film, it turned into one of his most well-known roles. In Friday the 13th - Part 2, he played Rob Dier, the tritagonist and brother of Sandra Dier, one of the victims. He was Jason Voorhees' thirty-fifth victim.

One day, Rob Dier learned that his sister Sandra had been brutally murdered by Jason Voorhees a few days earlier along with her boyfriend Jeff Dunsberry. Following this, he fled home in 1984 to exact revenge.

He drove to Crystal Lake and set up camp in the surrounding woods. While driving to Crystal Lake, he met Trish Jarvis and Tommy Jarvis, her younger brother. Trish needed help starting her car because it had stopped by the side of the road.

Rob visited their home with Trish and Tommy, where he met their mother, Tracey. Rob claimed that his guns were for bear hunting, but Tommy figured that he was not hunting bears.

After they witnessed several dead bodies, he later told Trish why he was in Crystal Lake. Tommy and Trish were then informed by Rob that Jason Voorhees killed his sister. He ordered Tommy to stay inside the house, and then he and Trish went to look around the house next door.

Soon after that, Trish notified Rob that the murderer was there after discovering another person's body nailed to the shower wall. After that, Rob had to go down to the basement to look for Jason. Jason then attacked him, pinning him to the wall and stabbing him to death with a garden claw.

He was a protective brother and a friend who had dedicated his life to taking revenge for his sister's death and finally had given his life to keep Trish safe.

Erich Anderson also worked in other series and movies

Erich Anderson was well-known for his recurring roles in several TV series. He portrayed Billy Sidel, Ellyn's future husband, in Thirtysomething. He also played narcotics dealer Don Kirkendall in seven episodes of NYPD Blue.

As Dr. Edward Porter, Felicity's father, he was a regular character on Felicity. Furthermore, he appeared as a guest in numerous television shows, including Dallas, The X-Files, Touched By an Angel, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Melrose Place, Bones, and Monk.

Erich Anderson also made guest appearances in TV series including Murder, She Wrote, CSI, CSI: Miami, and Conundrum. He also appeared in US drama, House Season 3 Episode 19.

Nevertheless, no details about his cancer or the type of cancer he had has been revealed as of yet.