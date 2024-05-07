Revealed: Did Ryan Gosling do his own stunts in The Fall Guy?

The Fall Guy has featured some of the most audacious and awe-inspiring stunt work in recent movie history. The action comedy film directed by David Leitch has one creative action sequence after another, and for some scenes to look as great as they do, Gosling had to perform some dangerous stunts. And he did.

The Fall Guy follows a stunt man Colt Seavers, who is back on the movie set after an accident that broke his back and confidence. The film is being directed by Jody, played by Emily Blunt, someone he had a fling with, and now wants to gain her love and trust back. However, the lead actor of the film, Tom, is missing, so Colt must find him to save Jody's film.

The Fall Guy is full of hilarious banter between Gosling and Blunt as they try to pick up the pieces of their lost relationship, often in front of the entire crew. The comedy is followed by insane action sequences, which are complex and visually stunning.

The Fall Guy premiered at SXSW on March 12, 2024, and was released in the United States on May 3, 2024.

Ryan Gosling did perform some of his stunts in The Fall Guy

In The Fall Guy, Gosling plays a stuntman who has to perform dangerous stunts on camera, only to get his face replaced by the lead star Tom Ryder. Apart from being funny and looking divine, he had to do some exquisite stunt work for some action sequences.

The actor has been on a roll in the last few years. He has been part of some of the most beloved and popular films, like Greta Gerwig's Barbie and La La Land. The actor has proved his might in comedy and drama with films like The Nice Guys, Crazy Stupid Love and Blade Runner 2049.

Although Gosling has only done a few action roles, he has shown his potential as an action star. His 2011 film Drive is now regarded as a cult classic, and The Grey Man also featured many elaborate action set pieces that required Gosling to take on some daring stunts.

Those include a 12-story fall of a building in the opening scene, where Colt gets severely injured and quits the profession. On another occasion, he had to fight in a dumpster while it was being dragged through the busy streets of Sydney. Later in that scene, Gosling is seen surfing on a metal plate dragged by the same truck.

Who are the brave stuntmen behind The Fall Guy?

Ryan Gosling's commitment to his character and bold choice to do some of his own stunts is brave. But what his stunt doubles did for the film is not only brave but absolutely insane. His stunt doubles include the expert driver Logan Holladay, the aerialist Tom Brown and the martial artist Justin Eaton.

The fight sequences in Tom's apartment and the drug-induced neon fight scene were mostly performed by Justin Eaton. Logan Holladay had to do most of the heavy lifting, which he did by grace, and performed two of the greatest stunts for films.

First, he set the Guinness World Record for the most cannon rolls performed in a car. And second, he performed a 225-foot car jump through the canyon in the climax of The Fall Guy.

The climax of the film had the best and most ambitious action scenes, one being the car jump mentioned before and the other one being the 150-foot helicopter drop.

This stunt was done by Tom Brown, son of the legendary stuntman Bob Brown. Tom eventually landed on the same airbag his father used to use for his stunts.

Final Thoughts

The Fall Guy is based on an 80s TV series about stuntmen, and the film pays respect to the unsung heroes of cinema.

Stunt men put the grandeur in the grandeur of cinema, and without their efforts, movies would not be as exciting as they are. David Leitch was himself a stuntman, and his expertise is clearly visible in the execution of the film.

The Fall Guy is currently playing in the theatres.

