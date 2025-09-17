“So disappointed in him”: Constance Wu slams Andrew Barth Feldman’s silence about being cast in an Asian lead role in 'Maybe Happy Ending' 

Actress Constance Wu has criticized actor Andrew Barth Feldman for how he handled the controversy surrounding his casting in the Broadway musical Maybe Happy Ending.Constance Wu reportedly took to Instagram on September 16, 2025, saying she was “so disappointed” after a recent voice memo from Feldman, despite earlier private discussions between them about Asian American representation in theater, as reported by Just Jared on the same day.Andrew Feldman replaced Darren Criss in the role of Oliver for a nine-week run ending November 1, 2025. Criss, who originated the role on Broadway, is scheduled to return afterward.The musical, set in Seoul, South Korea, has been praised for featuring Asian actors in lead roles; however, critics have said that the part should have been played by an Asian or Asian American actor.The backlash began after Feldman’s casting was announced in late July. Prominent voices, including actor BD Wong, circulated petitions urging producers to reconsider the decision.Constance Wu calls Feldman’s silence “complicity” in racismOn September 4, 2025, Constance Wu posted a series of Instagram Stories criticizing Feldman for not addressing the controversy publicly. She called his silence “cowardly” and “disrespectful,” adding that “historically, remaining silent is complicity in racism,” as reported by Just Jared.Constance Wu urged the actor to acknowledge the concerns, even if he disagreed with them.In a statement posted on her Instagram Stories, Constance Wu reportedly wrote&quot;Maybe ignoring it will be a lot less drama/headache for you personally Andrew, I get it. But sometimes it’s worth it to suffer a bit of discomfort to at least acknowledge the voices of a population of people who have not had the racial privilege that you were born with. For your own integrity if for nothing else.&quot;She added,&quot;You can respectfully disagree and the way to start that is at least acknowledging the existence and pain of voices on the other side. Yeah you might encounter some drama on the other side of that disagreement but it’s worth it for your own integrity. We are worth it. Please stop ignoring us.&quot;Helen J. Shen responds to criticism over boyfriend’s castingHelen J. Shen, Feldman’s real-life girlfriend and co-star in Maybe Happy Ending, addressed the controversy in July 2025, shortly after his casting was announced. Helen Shen plays the female lead in the Broadway musical, as reported by Just Jared on July 31, 2025.Maybe Happy Ending Musical @mhemusicalLINKHelen J Shen is Claire in Maybe Happy Ending.Long before Constance Wu's comments, Shen acknowledged the disappointment within the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community, noting that the show had been seen as a step forward for representation.&quot;The vacuum of AAPI stories that don’t center around pain or tropes wanted to be filled by our show from our community.&quot;She also said&quot;I know the hurt that people feel because growing up, I would have found a beacon of hope in seeing our show on TV on the Tony Awards. A part of me is mourning that along with the community.&quot;However, Shen also expressed personal joy about performing opposite Feldman.&quot;To have this opportunity to play opposite my favorite actor in the world for nine weeks, who happens to be perfect for the role, is a huge moment of joy for me&quot;Shen concluded the post by saying she was “struggling to hold multiple truths” about the situation and that “every perspective on this situation contains truth.”Despite calls for Andrew Feldman to step aside, Maybe Happy Ending continues its Broadway run with him in the lead role through November 2025, according to Just Jared on September 16, 2025.Neither Feldman nor the producers have released statements responding to the criticism from Constance Wu or the petitions circulated by BD Wong and other AAPI performers.Read More: A Big Bold Beautiful Journey: Full list of cast and characters explored