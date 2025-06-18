Step Up 2: The Streets choreographer Dave Scott passes away at 52

Famed dance choreographer David Lee Scott Jr., aka Dave Scott, has passed away. He was 52 years old. The news was confirmed via a statement shared on Scott's official Instagram account on Tuesday, June 17, 2025. Per the announcement, he passed away on Monday, June 16. However, there was no shared cause of death.

Alongside a black-and-white picture of Scott, the typed-out message reads:

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our beloved Dave Scott, who touched so many lives with his warmth, kindness, and spirit."

In the caption, a tribute was shared to remember his impact on many people's lives. It reads:

"Today we have lost an icon, a legend, a father, and a dear friend. The weight of his loss will send ripples through time. But his memory and legacy will continue to live on."

Speaking of legacy, Scott is famous for working as a choreographer in a handful of movies. That includes Step Up 2: The Streets, Step Up 3, Stomp the Yard, Coach Carter, and more. Scott was also a famed choreographer for several seasons of So You Think You Can Dance and season 8 of Dancing with the Stars.

Per the announcement sharing the news of Dave Scott's passing, people are encouraged to donate to his memorial arrangement and his celebration of life instead of sending flowers.

The dance community and former coworkers pay tribute to the late Dave Scott

As the news of Dave Scott's death takes over the internet, his friends and coworkers in the dance community and the film industry have penned heartfelt tributes to the late dance teacher and choreographer. Stomp the Yard producer Will Packer remembered Scott and his major contribution to the movie's success. Alongside a photo of Scott shared on Instagram on June 17, Packer wrote:

"This man was the choreographer on the classic film Stomp The Yard. It was my first box office success largely because Dave not only gave us incredible performances but infused it with his infectious energy, enthusiasm, and authenticity."

The comment section of the post announcing Dave Scott's passing was also flooded with comments and tributes. There were messages from former coworkers, friends, and fans. Actor, dancer, and fellow choreographer Ian Eastwood wrote in the comments, remembering Scott for his talent, kindness, smile, and hugs.

Step Up series star Jade Chynoweth also shared a lengthy comment, remembering the late choreographer as one of her earliest believers and supporters. She wrote:

"Mannnnnn...... Dave...you were one of the first people to believe in me when I was 8 at The Pulse. You radiate love, kindness and humor. You made me love dance and believe I could go out and do anything."

In addition, fellow choreographer Matt Steffanina remembered the time he joined The Pulse. He said that Scott welcomed him "with open arms," and described the late choreographer as "the warmest, kindest, most selfless guy" who contributed a lot to the dance community.

Emmy-winning actress Debbie Allen also shared pictures of Dave Scott and a montage of the movies he was involved in on Instagram on June 17. She also described Scott as a "dear friend" and one of the "most gifted and influential choreographers and creative directors" in the movie, TV, and Hip-Hop scenes.

More fans, friends, and colleagues shared their best memories of Dave Scott in the comments and on social media accounts.

