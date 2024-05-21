The Garfield Movie: Full cast list

The first animated release of the Monday-hating tabby, The Garfield Movie, is set to be released in theaters in the US on May 24, 2024. While there have been numerous adaptations of Garfield over the years, this film is the first theatrical release of the franchise, which began as a comic strip.

The new imagining of the famous lasagna-loving orange tabby is directed by Mark Dindal. He has previously directed films like The Emperor’s New Groove, Cat’s Don’t Dance, and Chicken Little.

The Garfield Movie revolves around Garfield's reunion with his long-lost biological father, Vic. While Garfield is a pampered indoor cat, his father, Vic is a scruffy street cat. The star-studded cast for the film includes Chris Pratt as the titular cat, Samuel L. Jackson as Vic, along with actors like Nicholas Hoult, and Snoop Dog.

The upcoming film, based on the decades-old franchise based on Jim Davis' comic strip, seemingly promises viewers hilarious high-stakes heists and adventures.

Chris Pratt and others star in The Garfield Movie

1) Chris Pratt as Garfield

Chris Pratt voices Garfield (Image via Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Chris Pratt voiced Mario in the 2023 film The Super Mario Bros. Movie and has lent his voice acting to another iconic character, Garfield.

The actor is best known for his character as Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord, in The Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. However, he is no stranger to voice acting and has voiced Rex Dangerfest in The Lego Movie 2 and Barley Lightfoot in Onward.

In the upcoming animated film, Pratt will voice the iconic feline who reunited with his father, Vic, whom he resents because he abandoned Garfield.

2) Samuel L. Jackson as Vic

Samuel L. Jackson is set to voice Vic, Garfield's biological father in the upcoming film. The character is described as "a scruffy street cat," in the synopsis of the film on its website.

Samuel L. Jackson has played the role of Nick Fury in multiple Marvel films and also voiced the same character in the series What If...? He has appeared in films like Pulp Fiction, Django Unchained, Shaft, Snakes on a Plane, and Kill Bill Vol. 2. Jackson voiced the character Zog in Astro Boy and Lucious Best in Incredibles 2.

Jackson won the Cannes Film Festival Best Actor Award in 1991 and an Academy Honorary Award in 2022. He is set to bring his voice skills to the character Vic, Garfield's father whom the latter resents.

3) Hannah Waddingham as Jinx

Hannah Waddingham (Image via Joe Maher/Getty Images)

Hannah Waddingham has voiced the film's main antagonist, Jinx in The Garfield Movie.

Although Hannah started her career as a theater actress, she had breakthroughs on both the small and the big screen. She’s notable for her character as Rebecca Welton in Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso, and more recently, in The Fall Guy.

As the main antagonist, Jinx, in the upcoming movie, Waddingham is a green Persian cat trying to track down Garfield's father, leading to their reunion after years.

4) Ving Rhames as Otto

Ving Rhames has voiced the character of a bull named Otto in the new Garfield movie.

He appeared in Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction with Samuel L. Jackson and was a part of the Mission: Impossible franchise. Ving also voiced Cobra Bubbles in both the TV show and the film Lilo & Stitch.

The actor won a Golden Globe for Best Actor for his role as Don King in Don King: Only in America. In the upcoming film, he has voiced Otto, a purple Scottish highland bull who helped Garfield fight against Jinx.

5) Nicholas Hoult as Jon Arbuckle

Nicolas Hoult (Image via Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Nicholas Hoult will be voicing one of the few human characters in The Garfield Movie, Jon Arbuckle, who is Garfield's pet parent.

Hoult has starred in films like Warm Bodies, Renfield, Mad Max: Fury Road, The Menu, and the X-Men franchise.

His character, Jon Arbuckle, in The Garfield Movie, found the orange tabby cat while eating at an Italian restaurant. He soon adopted Garfield and became his pet parent.

Other voice cast and characters in The Garfield Movie

Apart from these five voice actors, The Garfield Movie will have several supporting actors who have lent their voices to the animated characters.

Harvey Guillen as Odie (a yellow beagle who is Garfield’s best friend and adopted brother)

Brett Goldstein as Roland (a Shar Pei, one of Jinx's henchmen)

Cecily Strong as Marge (an Animal Control officer)

Luke Cinque-White as Vito (an Italian chef and owner of Vito’s Pizzeria)

Bowen Yang as Nolan (a whippet and another one of Jinx’s henchmen)

Janelle James as Olivia (a green cat)

Snoop Dog as the unnamed blue Maine Coon with a pink nose

Garfield fans in the US have to wait till Friday, May 24, 2024, for the release of The Garfield Movie in theaters. However, the film made its international debut on May 1, 2024, in certain international markets. After two weekends in theaters, the film has reportedly earned a cumulative total of $49 million, about 80% of its reported $60 million production budget before even opening in the US.