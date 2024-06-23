The Infallibles: Full list of cast in the movie

Ines Reg and Kevin Debonne come together in The Infallibles, the latest French action comedy film to grace the Amazon Prime Video shelves. The film, directed by Frederic Forestier and written by Debonne himself, dropped on the streaming platform on June 20, bringing both action and comedy to its viewers.

The opposing personalities of Reg's Alia Samani and Debonne's Hugo Beaumont in the film make for a hilarious dynamic between the two. However, the unlikely pair of agents have to work together despite their differences as they head the investigation against a gang of robbers causing chaos in Paris.

The official synopsis for the film reads:

"When a gang of robbers provokes chaos in Paris and humiliates the police, the Minister of the Interior wants new blood at the help of the investigation: Alia is from Marseille, fiery tempered and unamanageable, Hugo is Parisian, valedictorian and meticulous. In short, they have every reason to hate each other. A forced alliance, for better or for worse."

Besides the duo, the film features an impressive cast list to add more hilarious encounters, punchlines, and cinematic adventure to the action comedy film.

Philippe Resimont and others star in The Infallibles

Ines Reg as Alia Samani

Ines Reg

French comedian Ines Reg is both a star on stage and screen. She began her career on stage as a standup comedian in 2013. Her one-woman show Hors Normes is streaming on Prime Video and she also appeared on the 13th season of the French version of Dancing with the Stars.

As for her acting career, Reg has appeared in several films like Je te veux moi non plus in 2021, and the 2024 adventure comedy Cat and Dog.

In The Infallibles, Reg will play the character of Alia Samani, one-half of the pair of agents tasked to investigate and catch the gang of robbers terrorizing Parisians.

Kevin Debonne as Hugo Beaumont

Kevin Debonne

Kevin Debonne, who wrote and starred in the action comedy film, also wrote and starred alongside Ines Reg in Je te veux moi non plus and appeared in several other movies and shows like Classico and Restless in 2022 and Neville-Poissy in 2024.

He will star alongside Reg in The Infallibles as Hugo Beaumont, the valedictorian and meticulous agent who clashes with the personality of Reg's character. Together, they embark on a mission as agents tasked to bring peace to Paris after robbers bring chaos to the city.

Philippe Resimont as Tony Bogaert

Belgian-born actor Philippe Resimont has over 80 acting credits, including TV shows like Baron noir and Un village francais, and films like Paint It Gold, AKA, and Goliath. He was recently nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the 2024 Belgium Magritte Awards for his performance as Inspector Boss in L'employee du mois.

Resimont plays Tony Bogaert in the French film, the father of the Bogaert brothers and the leader of the gang of robbers that Alia and Hugo are trying to catch.

Vincent Rottiers as Stan Bogaert

Three-time Cesar-nominated actor in the French film industry, Vincent Rottiers is best known for starring as Jean Renoir in the 2012 film Renoir. The French actor has since appeared in numerous films and TV shows like Sympathy for the Devil, Pompei, Women at War, and Anthracite.

Rottiers plays the character of Stan Bogaert in The Infallibles, Tony's son and part of the robbers attacking trucks in Paris.

Kevin Azais as Jos Bogaert

Best known for films like Love at First Sight, A Taste of Ink, and The Young One, Kevin Azais has received several awards for his acting. He was 2015's Most Promising Actor at the Cesar Awards in France for his performance in Love at First Sight and the Best Actor at the 2016 Stockholm Film Festival for A Taste of Ink.

Azais is the other Bogaert brother, Jos, who works with his father Tony and brother Stan to rob trucks all over the city in The Infallibles.

Other supporting cast members in the movie

Viewers can expect to see these cast members and their acting prowess bring additional comedy and action when streaming The Infallibles.

Moussa Maaskri

Julian Naceri

Francois Neycken

Stephanie Van Vyve

Lionnel Astier

Hugo Gonzales

Loraine C Klupsch

Daphne Huynh

Majida Ghomari

Pierre Olivier

Adele Sierra

Bachir Baccour

Pierre Lekeux

Watch The Infallibles now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.