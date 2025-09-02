The true story behind The Thursday Murder Club, explained

The Thursday Murder Club arrives with intrigue, mystery, and a star-studded cast. This movie, based on Richard Osman's best-selling book, came out on August 28, 2025, on Netflix. The film is directed by Chris Columbus and produced by Netflix in partnership with Amblin Entertainment.The story behind The Thursday Murder Club began with Osman’s visits to his mother’s retirement community. He thought about how the old people living there could use their knowledge and experience to solve murder cases after observing how busy and interesting their lives were. This idea became a global phenomenon, first as a novel and now as a Netflix adaptation.There are four people living in the made-up Coopers Chase retirement home. Once a week, they get together to talk about murders that haven't been solved. When a real murder happens close to home, they move quickly to find out what happened, face the criminals, and solve a number of old cases that have been buried deep in the history of their community.The true story behind the Netflix show The Thursday Murder Club View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Thursday Murder Club is inspired by real conversations Richard Osman had in his mother’s retirement community. The author found it very interesting to read about the lives and stories of old people.These residents, full of wisdom and humor, came up with the idea of a club whose members examine cold cases in their spare time. The story opens with the mysterious cold case of Angela Hughes, a woman who was found dead by passer-by Peter Mercer in the 1970s. She had a stab wound in her chest, and her boyfriend was the prime suspect.He was never charged, though, because the cops were allegedly dishonest and careless. Penny Gray, who used to be a police officer and helped start the Thursday Murder Club, later buried Peter's body in Coopers Chase's graveyard to get justice.Also Read: 7 mystery movies to watch if you loved Netflix’s ‘The Thursday Murder Club’A still from The Thursday Murder Club (Image via Netflix)In the present timeline, property co-owner Ian Ventham discovers the bones during a planned redevelopment. John, Penny’s husband, murders Ian using fentanyl to prevent Penny’s secret from being exposed. He later confesses to Elizabeth, who realizes John’s actions stemmed from love and desperation to protect his comatose wife.Meanwhile, another murder unfolds, the brutal death of Tony Curran, the other co-owner of Coopers Chase. Groundskeeper Bogdan confesses that he accidentally killed Tony in self-defense after Tony threatened to withhold his passport. Bogdan’s confession is captured on video thanks to a chess recording made by Elizabeth’s dementia-stricken husband, Stephen.To make things even more complicated, Bobby Tanner, a thief who was thought to be dead, is found to be the property's third secret co-owner. He says that he has trafficked undocumented workers and taken their IDs. Elizabeth makes a deal with him to sell Coopers Chase to Joyce's daughter. This will keep the people who live there safe and fair.John gives Penny and himself one last dose of fentanyl in the last act. The story comes to an end at Penny's funeral, where Ibrahim respects John's love for her and Joyce gets Penny's necklace, which makes her an official club member.Production, direction, and cast of The Thursday Murder ClubA still from The Thursday Murder Club (Image via Netflix)The movie is directed by Chris Columbus, known for Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. The screenplay is by Katy Brand and Suzanne Heathcote. The film was produced by Jennifer Todd for Netflix and Amblin Entertainment.It was filmed at Englefield House in Berkshire, England, which also served as a location for The Crown. The church and cemetery near the house were crucial for the story’s climax.The lead cast includes:Helen Mirren as ElizabethPierce Brosnan as RonBen Kingsley as IbrahimCelia Imrie as JoyceOther cast members:Paul Freeman as JohnSusan Kirkby as PennyDavid Tennant as Ian VenthamGeoff Bell as Tony CurranHenry Lloyd-Hughes as BogdanTom Ellis as JasonRichard E. Grant as Bobby TannerIngrid Oliver as JoannaThe Thursday Murder Club is now available to stream exclusively on Netflix.