"They’ll recover the budget" — Fans rally behind Snow White 2025 as box office numbers challenge flop predictions

Snow White is an adventure musical film directed by Marc Webb from a screenplay by Erin Cressida Wilson. It is the live-action reimagining of the classic German fairy tale about a gentle princess who befriends seven little miners to defeat her evil stepmother.

The Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot-led film had been in headlines since its inception, and many people called it a flop before its release. However, the film has surprised critics with impressive box office numbers.

Many fans shared their opinions about the film on social media, with one user writing,

"No matter what the internet claims, they’ll recover the budget through the theatrical run, digital sales, and streaming. It’s not a complete flop like the trolls want us to believe."

Other users on social media also rallied behind the film and clapped back at the critics who predicted the film to be a massive flop.

One person wrote, "people are really vocal about wanting this movie to fail. that might be counter productive to those who wish that. not a bad opening at all…"

"They will still recover cause they almost made half of their budget in just the opening," wrote another.

"They will still make money in the end. Just wonder how kids feel about the movie if its the 1st time they are in touch with the Snow White movie." shared one.

As per Box Office Mojo, the film has reportedly earned $87.3 million in its opening weekend with a budget of over $200 million.

However, many people also claimed that the film's earnings are still low and would have to speed up to make a profit, due to its massive budget.

One user wrote on X, "Def not a flop your correct there they will make there money, but it clearly shows the audiences they were hopeing for couldn’t show up prolly due to the expensive cost to physically go to the movies now adays lol."

"Budget was actually $300 million. They need $550 to break even. Based on opening weekend, they'll maybe get around $250 million globally. They're poised to lose $300 million. Even with digital sales and streaming deals, they might get $400-$450 million after about two years," shared one.

"Who’s paying for the rights to stream it? Disney owns it already. No one is subscribing to watch Snow White. Disney won’t add subscribers bc of this movie," wrote another.

About Snow White

Snow White is based on the fairy tale written in 1812 by Jacob and Wilhelm Grimm. Disney's 1937 film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is the main inspiration behind the adaptation, which is considered a classic animated film.

The film chronicles the titular princess who has been kept under house arrest by her evil stepmother, who usurped her father's throne after his death. The princess escapes the castle into the wild, where she meets and befriends seven dwarfs and a prince. However, one day the stepmother, disguised as a rag, gives her a poisonous apple, which puts the princess into a deep sleep, only to be broken by a kiss from the prince.

However, the latest film has made many changes to the original lore, which became a reason behind the massive backlash. Here's the official synopsis of Snow White.

"A live-action musical reimagining of the classic 1937 film. The magical music adventure journeys back to the timeless story with beloved characters."

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Disney's Snow White and other such upcoming films and TV shows.

